(KMAland) -- Atlantic was dominant in Creston, Audubon showed well in Carroll, and Sioux City East flexed their muscle in Tuesday night's KMAland track action.
CARDINAL GIRL RELAYS AT TREYNOR
Treynor won their own meet by scoring 158 points. The complete rundown from this meet can be found at our Local Sports Page.
LADY PANTHER RELAYS AT CRESTON
Atlantic scored 194 points to claim the team title. Haley Rasmussen earned golds in the 100 (13.26) and 400 (1:05.50). Ava Rush won the 800 (2:33.83) and Taylor McCreedy claimed gold in the 1500 (5:25.14). Nicole Middents won the the high jump for the the Trojans (4-06). Atlantic also won four relays -- the 4 x 400 (Claire Pellett, Kennedy Goergen, Chloe Mullenix and Rush in 4:28.86), the 4 x 800 (Pellett, Goergen, Madison Botos and Rush in 10:49.96), the sprint medley (Pellett, Madison Huddleson, Mullenix and McCreedy in 2:01.69) and distance medley (Alyssa Derby, Huddleson, Rush and McCreedy in 4:46.64).
Creston's Kelsey Fields swept the throwing events by throwing 122-01 in the discus and 43-11.50 in the shot put. Fields also joined Angelina Chuong, Tristen Rice and Brianna Fields in the champion 4 x 200 squad.
Full results from this meet are available here.
CARROLL CO-ED
Audubon scored 106 points and finished third. Elizabeth Zaiger won the discus (116-06). Hannah Thygesen won the 800 (2:34.95). Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr and Katelyn Nielsen won the shuttle hurdle (1:15.20). Steckler and Mattie Nielsen joined Abigail Zaiger and Thygesen on the victorious 4 x 400 (4:26.65) and the distance medley (4:44.02) relays.
IKM-Manning's Alexa Ahrenholtz won the high jump (4-11).
DON SHILLING CO-ED INVITATIONAL AT LEMARS
Sioux City East won the meet by scoring 120 points. Kaia Downs won the 1500 (5:07.79) and 3000 (10:48.21). Kyley Vondrak claimed gold in the high jump (5-02). The Black Raiders also claimed gold in the 4 x 100 (53.08).
Sioux North posted 109 points. Nichole Zuehl won the 800 (2:36.58). Ariana Speight was victorious in the 400 hurdles (1:14.94). Courtney Johnson won the shot put (33-02). The Stars also won the 4 x 800 (10:39.00)
LeMars took third. The Bulldogs received golds from Lilly McNaughton in the 100 hurdles (18.55) and long jump (16-01), as well as their 4 x 100 and shuttle hurdle relay teams.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Tessa Smith won the discus (119-06). And the Warriors won the distance medley (4:50.43).
Bishop Heelan's efforts were paced by golds from Brooklyn Stanley in the 400 (1:04.52) and their 4 x 400 squad (4:18.81).
Lilly Juhnke and Holly Duax had titles for Sioux City West. Juhnke won the 100 (13.75). Duax won the 200 (26.21).
Complete results can be found here.
AT IOWA VALLEY
Twin Cedars took sixth with 50 points. Rylee Dunkin won the long jump (14-06.75) and teamed with Cheyanne Bruns, Brooke Roby and Kisha Reed to win the 4 x 800 (11:26.94).
Click here to see results
BAXTER BOLTS CO-ED
Ankeny Christian finished 10th with nine points. Their 4 x 400 relay squad took fifth to lead the way. Full results can be viewed here.