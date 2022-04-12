(KMAland) – Emily Jones punched her ticket to the Drake Relays, East Atchison won in Rock Port, Central Decatur took top honors in Afton and Lourdes Central Catholic did the same in Pawnee City on Tuesday night.
Earlham Co-Ed
Mount Ayr was the highest-finishing KMAland team with a fifth-place finish. Adalyn Reynolds won the 400 (59.92) while Tegan Streit, Madalynn Stewart, Kacee Klommhaus and Ryleigh Haveman won the shuttle hurdle in 1:17.16.
Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault had a productive evening with golds in the 100 hurdles (15.62) and 400 hurdles (1:07.59) while teammates Abby Engles, Alena Rectenbaugh, Emma Lundy and Annika Nelson won the 4x200 (1:53.07).
East Union Girls Invitational
Central Decatur won the team title with 147 points, Wayne took second with 128.50 and Lenox finished third with 82.
Harrisen Bevan led Central Decatur by scoring 23 points. Bevan took first in the 1500 (6:01.85) and 3000 (13:32.30).
Hadley Bell contributed 22 points for the Cardinals. She won the 400 hurdles (1:20.77) and anchored the champion sprint medley team that also consisted of Mya Applegate, Hallee Hamilton and Lauren Martin (2:02.41), and Abigail Leahy won the 400 (1:08.27).
Emily Jones highlighted Wayne’s night by winning the discus and qualifying for Drake Relays with a toss of 132-09.00.
Teammate Reese Brown took first in the 100 (13.01) and was the first leg in the victorious 4x200 (1:53.51) while Toxey Freeman, Morgan Knutson and Cortney Knutson were also two-time victors.
Freeman won the 800 (2:52.93) and contributed to the winning 4x800 (11:37.23) while Morgan Knutson won the 100 hurdles (18.34) and shuttle hurdle (1:12.32), and Cortney contributed to the victorious shuttle hurdle and 4x200 squads.
Devyn Davis and Jocelyn Marquis were on the 4x200, Abigayle Henderson, Ava Goben and Hagan Arnold contributed to the 4x800, and Morgan Goretska and Marquis contributed to the shuttle hurdle.
Sadie Cox was a three-time champ for Lenox in the long jump (15-10.50), 200 (27.37) and 4x400 (4:43.85). Zoey Reed, Brooklyn Ecklin and Gabby Robles joined Cox on the victorious 4x400 relay, and Cadence Douglas won the high jump with a leap of 5-00.00.
Bedford’s Emily Baker won the shot put with a heave of 39-05.00 while Kaylee Detrick, Abby Dukes, Erica Sayler and Emma Chapman partnered to win the 4x100 (54.71).
East Union’s distance medley foursome of Kaitlyn Mitchell, Mallory Raney, Aubrey Hansen and Elizabeth Hardy posted the Eagles’ lone title in 4:58.22.
Blue Jay Relays at Rock Port
East Atchison won the meet with 116 points, Stanberry took second with 82 points and Rock Port was third at their host meet with 59 points. Platte Valley and Worth County completed the top five with 55 and 52 points, respectively.
Tommi Martin had four golds for East Atchison. She won the 800 (2:35.39) and javelin (36.28 meters), and contributed to the champion 4x400 (4:30.07) and 4x800 (10:58.75) relays.
Elizabeth Schlueter took the 300 hurdles (51.83) and was on the 4x400 while Payton Woodring won the high jump (1.48 meters).
Sophia Martin and Claire Martin contributed to the victorious 4x400 while Grace Oswald, Sophia Martin and Claire Martin played a role in East Atchison winning the 4x800.
Stanberry’s Sadie Runde won the 400 (1:06.02) and led off the winning the 4x100 (55.02) and 4x200 (1:53.76) quartets.
Letah Angle, Amelia Wallace and Katlyn James joined her on the 4x100, and Angle, Wallace and Marli Hilton contributed to the 4x200. James also won the high jump with a leap of 4.61 meters.
Rock Port’s Aubrey Watkins entertained her home crowd with titles in the 1600 (6:12.63) and 3200 (14:30.97).
Nodaway Valley received championship showings from Paige Hanson in the triple jump (9.58 meters) and Ava Graham in the shot put (10.62 meters). Worth County’s Eva Engel won the pole vault after clearing 2.74 meters, and teammate Brooklyn Richardson claimed first in the 100 hurdles (17.51).
Plattsmouth Invite
Auburn finished third with 69 points while Plattsmouth scored 60 to take fourth.
Auburn’s Leah Grant swept the hurdles, running the 100 in 15.68 and the 300 in 51.00 while teammate Jaeleigh Darnell also left Plattsmouth with two titles, claiming hers in the discus (112-08) and shot put (39-03.50).
Plattsmouth did not have any champions, but took second in the 4x400 (Jozlyn Barnes, Makayla Baughman, Reece Ewoldt and Hailey Amandus in 4:22.22) and 4x800 (Jolie Dix, Jozlyn Barnes, Natalie Briggs and Lyndsey Caba in 10:41.39).
Yutan Invite
Palmyra was third with 84 points while Conestoga took fifth (59) and Elmwood-Murdock finished seventh.
Palmyra received titles from Kyla Davis in the triple jump (34-05.00) and in the 4x800 with Kinsley Havranek, Bettie Chambers, Ava Palm and Erin Chambers. Conestoga’s Danie Parriott had a stellar outing in the distance events, winning the 1600 (6:28.22) and 3200 (13:25.95)
All distances were in yards
Milford Booster Club Meet
Ashland-Greenwood rounded out the field with a sixth-place performance. The Bluejays scored 34 points.
Bree Schedfore led them with a runner-up performance in the 100 (13.37). Kiya Johnson, Dayna Wilson, Kaia Craig and Jenna Grell finished second in the 4x800 with a time of 12:31.61.
Lewiston Invitational at Pawnee City
Lourdes Central Catholic won this meet with 86 points, Sacred Heart took second (71) and Sterling was fifth (48).
Jenna Box won the long jump (14-07.25) and 300 hurdles (53.10) for Lourdes while Aspen Meyer won the high jump (4-10.00) and 200 (27.27).
The Knights also won the 4x400 (4:44.46) and 4x100 (54.56).
Sacred Heart’s London Nachtigal won the triple jump (32-01.50) while her team also won the 4x800 (11:39.36).
Sterling’s Danielle Janssen and Dakotah Ludeman won the discus (107-02) and 100 (13.52), respectively, and Johnson-Brock’s Natalie Knipplemeyer won the 100 hurdles (18.95).
