(KMAland) -- Glenwood won their home Ram Relays while St. Albert and Wayne finished as runners-up and Audubon and Syracuse were both third on Thursday in KMAland girls track.
FILLIE RELAYS (AT SHENANDOAH)
Fremont-Mills girls track cruised to a win at the Fillie Relays in Shenandoah. Check out the complet recap from Trevor Maeder linked here.
RAM RELAYS (AT GLENWOOD)
Glenwood won another meet in front of their home crowd with 136 points while Atlantic had 113.33 in second and Abraham Lincoln posted 78 in third. Clarinda was fourth with 75.33 and Lewis Central totaled 67 in fifth.
Glenwood picked up individual wins from Brooklyn Schultz in the 200 (28.20) and Lauren Hughes in the 800 (2:29.30). The Rams also won the 4x200 meter relay (1:48.75).
Atlantic won both the 4x400 (4:13.56) and the sprint medley (1:54.78) with Ava Rush and Chloe Mullenix running for both relays.
Abraham Lincoln’s Abbi LaSale won the 400 hurdles (1:09.10) and Olivia Williams was the high jump champion (4-10.00). Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley snagged a double win in the 1500 (5:04.37) and 3000 (11:11.07), and Lewis Central’s Madeline Fidone, Jordyn Matiyow and Elise Thramer won the 400 (1:01.41), shot put (38-01.50) and discus (115-04).
Underwood’s Hailey Martin and Jordyn Reimer were both double winners. Martin won the 100 hurdles (17.30), Reimer took the long jump (18-01.50) and both ran for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.65).
Sioux City East’s Elliana Harris ran to a win in the 100 (13.14) and anchored the 4x100 (49.73) to a win. Logan-Magnolia took both the 4x800 (10:40.41) and distance medley (4:41.27) with Allysen Johnsen and Madison Sporrer running for both relays.
View the complete results from the meet below.
TRI-CENTER INVITATIONAL
St. Albert took second with 105 points, finishing behind Carroll’s 112. Treynor added 99 in third, Denison-Schleswig posted 96 in fourth and Woodbine had 53 in fifth.
The Saintes were led by a four-gold night from Lili Denton, who won the 800 (2:33.05) and 1500 (5:15.77) and ran for the winning sprint medley (1:58.50) and distance medley (4:37.51). Lydia Sherrill, Madi Walter and Ellie Monahan also ran for both relays, and Carly McKeever sprinted to wins in the 100 (12.61) and 200 (26.35). Avah Underwood was the high jump champion (5-00.00) for St. Albert.
Treynor had a pair of wins with Jadyn Huisman taking the discus (103-11) and the 4x200 meter relay (1:56.03) taking a victory.
Denison-Schleswig’s Avery Bock was both the long jump (16-08.50) winner and a member of the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.38). Monarch standout Lola Mendlik added a 3000 (11:56.02) win.
Woodbine’s Amanda Newton won the shot put (35-01.75), Maclayn Houston of West Harrison took the 400 hurdles (1:11.30) and Boyer Valley was the 4x800 winner (11:18.59).
Check out the complete results from the meet below.
OGDEN RELAYS
Kuemper Catholic placed sixth with 65 points at the Ogden Relays.
The Knights picked up one win on the night, getting a shot put victory (37-06.75) from Ellie Sibbel. View the complete results from the meet below.
LADY CHARGER INVITATIONAL (AT ACGC)
Audubon had a strong showing with a third-place finish at ACGC, posting 99 points.
The Wheelers picked up three wins on the night, including the 100 hurdles (16.66) from Madison Steckler and the 4x400 (4:38.38) and distance medley (4:48.87). The foursome for both relays included Addie Hocker, Mattie Nielsen, Kadence Sporrer and Stefi Beisswenger.
View the complete results from the meet below.
PANTHER RELAYS (AT KNOXVILLE)
Mount Ayr scored 76 points and finished in seventh place in Knoxville at the Panther Relays.
Find the complete results below.
GUY CLARK RELAYS (AT CENTRAL DECATUR)
Wayne finished with 118.5 points and in second place behind Interstate 35’s 135. Central Decatur finished with 87.5 in fourth.
Cortney Knutson led the way for Wayne with a win in the 400 hurdles (1:09.63) while also running for the 4x200 (1:54.33) and 4x400 (4:22.71) winners. Hagan Arnold, Devyn Davis and Jocelyn Marquis also ran for both relays while Ava Goben took the 3000 (12:57.72) and Izzie Moore grabbed a shot put win (33-09.00).
Central Decatur’s River Hamaker was the 100 hurdles winner (16.96), and Lauren Jensen won the discus (101-00) for the Cardinals.
Southeast Warren’s Kaleigh Harvey ran to a win in the 800 (2:47.97) and was on the winning distance medley relay (4:50.63). View the complete results from the meet below.
CRUSADER RELAYS (AT BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC)
Sioux City West had a big night at the Crusader Relays getting a pair of individual wins from Kenya Harris in the high jump (5-00) and 100 hurdles (16.25). Kellesse Heard also ran to a win in the 100 (12.63), and Evey Jackson was a champion in the 200 (26.85). Harris also ran for the shuttle hurdle (1:12.79), and Heard and Jackson were on the 4x100 (51.69).
Bishop Heelan Catholic also had one win from Kenley Meis in the long jump (17-07.50). View the complete results linked here.
JERRY HORTON LADY PANTHER RELAYS (AT PEKIN)
Twin Cedars had 40 points and finished in sixth place at the Jerry Horton Lady Panther Relays in Pekin.
Rylee Dunkin had a pair of wins for the Sabers, taking the 100 (13.99) and the 800 (2:40.70). View the complete results from the meet below.
WINNETONKA INVITATIONAL
Maryville’s Ava Dumke grabbed a win in the javelin throw (41.41m) while Brylee Acklin was second in the 300 hurdles (49.84) at the Winnetonka Invitational.
View the complete results linked here.
PLATTSBURG INVITATIONAL
Savannah was seventh and had 44 points at Plattsburg.
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
SCOTT NISELY INVITATIONAL (AT SYRACUSE)
Syracuse had 61 points in third place while Auburn, Falls City, Louisville and Nebraska City all competed at the Scott Nisely Invitational.
The Rockets lone win of the night came from Ashlynn Vestal in the 300 hurdles (47.43) while Mira Fosmer of Louisville took the 800 (2:28.33).
View the complete results below.