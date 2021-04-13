(KMAland) -- Underwood and Woodbine claimed team titles at Griswold. Worth County was victorious in Rock Port and Central Decatur brought a trophy home from East Union.
The complete KMAland girls track recap is available below.
AT GRISWOLD
Woodbine and Underwood won the two-class event.
In the small-class portion, Woodbine scored 177 points. Grace Moores won the 100 (13.91), 200 (29.81) and contributed to the 4 x 100 with Oakley Van Pelt, Amanda Newton and Nichole Sherer (56.88). Sherer also won the 400 (1:09.03) and 800 (2:45.15). Addison Murdock won the 1500 (5:55.65) and 3000 (12:46.51). The shuttle hurdle quartet of Alyssa Schafer, Whitney Kuhlman, Van Pelt and Addison Erickson won in a time of 1:16.99.
Essex took second in the team race. Riley Jensen won the high jump (4-10), Emma Barrett claimed the long jump (14-07), Sami York won the shot put (32-08) and the 4 x 200 team of Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Lizette Avalos and Paycee Holmes won in 2:09.87.
Boyer Valley's Lauren Malone won the 400 hurdle (1:14.11). Malone also joined Kylie Petersen, Whitney Hartmann and Jessica O'Day to win the 4 x 800 in 11:41.51. Hartman, Anna Seuntgens, Kristen Neilsen and Raegan Harris won the sprint medley (2:14.50). Seuntgens, O'Day, Malone and Petersen teamed up for the victorious distance medley (5:09.25).
East Mills' 4 x 400 quartet of Miah Urban, Mia Goodman, Grace Escritt and Aspen Crouse won in 5:04.84. Griswold's Paige Luft won the discus (91-00.50). Teammate Hope Ogg claimed the 100 hurdles (17.37).
In the large-school class, Underwood scored 153 points. Jordyn Reimer won the 200 (28.55) and long jump (15-09.25). Reimer also won the shuttle hurdle alongside Ali Fletcher, Alizabeth Jacobsen and Hailey Martin (1:13.67). Zoe Rus won the discus (97-03) and shot put (41-08.50). The Eagles also won the 4 x 400 with Claire Crilly, Elle Hackett, Taylor Nelson and Kinsley Ferguson (4:34.88).
AHSTW's runner-up showing was spearheaded by strong showings from Holly Hoepner and Chloe Falkena. Hoepner won the 100 hurdles (16.61) and 400 hurdles (1:12.53). Falkena took home gold in the 1500 (5:43.64) and 3000 (12:05.84).
Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 (13.31) and joined Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson to win the 4 x 100 (54.46). Erickson also won the 400 in 1:05.33. The Bulldogs' distance medley team of Ella Hensley, Elyssa Amdor, Kya Hackett and Carly Anderson claimed gold in 5:05.73.
Red Oak won four events. Delaney Hall won the 800 (2:47.85) and contributed to the champion 4 x 800 squad with Alexa McCunn, Chloe DeVries and Camryn Bass. The duo of Macy Bozwell, Ashlynn Bentley, Araina Brummett and Liz Carbaugh won the 4 x 200 (1:58.09) and sprint medley (2:02.09).
AT EARLHAM
Harlan finished second to Earlham by one point. Ashley Hall won the long jump (15-06.50) and joined Delaney Wagner, Grace Eckerman and Kennedy Kjergaard on the champion 4 x 200 in 1:53.59. Kaia Bieker, Brecken Van Baale, Liv Freund and Lilly Metzger won the 4 x 400 (4:14.22). Metzger, Bieker and Freund teamed with Dani Smith to win the distance medley (4:33.57).
Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley) won the 100 hurdles (16.32). DeVault also contributed to the shuttle relay squad, which also featured Maddy Fry, Natalie Yonker and Annika Nelson in 1:11.55.
Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge won the 800 (2:27.11) and 3000 (10:59.09).
Mount Ayr's Adalyn Reynolds won the sprint events, claiming golds in the 100 (13.08) and 200 (27.37).
AT EAST UNION
Central Decatur led the way with 127 points. Hadley Bell won the 400 hurdles (1:14.17). River Hamaker was victorious in the high jump (5-00). Chloe Hamaker, Aniston Jones, Jamie Oesch and Haley Oesch won the 4 x 800 in 11:46:54. River Hamaker, Carleigh O'Dell, Kaylee Gregg and Dale won the shuttle hurdle (1:20.07).
CAM claimed second. Jenna Wheatley won the 100 (13.88) and 200 (29.49). Wheatley teamed with Nova Wheatley, Breanna Bower and Zoey Baylor to win the 4 x 100 in 56.58. Molly Venteicher was the shot-put champion with a toss of 40-10.
McKinna Hogan (Lenox) won the 800 (2:43.93) and 1500 (5:48.35). Cassidy Nelson won the 100 hurdles (17.51). Nelson and Hogan joined TJ Stoaks and Brooklynn Ecklin to win the distance medley (4:55.54).
Bedford's Vivian Tracy won three golds. Tracy was the long jump champion (14-09.50) and helped the Bulldogs win the 4 x 400 (2:05.50) and sprint medley (2:05.00). Kaylee Detrick, Abby Dukes and Chapman joined Tracy on the 4 x 400. Detrick, Chapman and Erica Sayler were members of the victorious sprint medley team.
Grace Overgaard (Melcher-Dallas) with a toss of 106-05. Teammate J'Lyn Knutson won the 3000 in 11:21.80
Lamoni's Emaleigh Pierschbacher won the 400 in 1:08.07.
Murray won the 4 x 200 with Jayda Chew, Teryn Shields, Emma Decker and Leksi Gannon in 2:02.54.
AT PELLA CHRISTIAN
Wayne finished third with 82 points.
Reese Brown won the 100 (13.09) and long jump (15-07.50). Morgan Knutson, Morgan Goretska, Courtney Knutson and Jocelyn Marquis won the shuttle hurdle in 1:13.20.
AT CAMERON
AT ROCK PORT
Worth County won the meet by scoring 99 points. Keelin Engel won the pole vault (3.20 meters). Morgan Beagle claimed the 100 hurdles (17.59).
East Atchison took second with 86 points. Keena Merriweather won the 400 (1:03.53). Faith Anderson was victorious in the 300 hurdles (53.06). Tommi Martin claimed the 800 (2:36.31). The Wolves' 4 x 400 squad of Sophia Martin, Claire Martin, Tommi Martin and Merriweather won in a time of 4:28.06. That quartet also won the 4 x 800 in 11:25.30.
Rock Port's Alivia Baucom swept the throwing events. Baucom tossed 11.44 meters in the shot put and 35.26 in the discus.
Katlyn James (Stanberry) won the long jump (4.88 meters). South Holt's Reese Morris was victorious in the 3200 (13:13.85).
AT PLATTSMOUTH
Plattsmouth scored 63 points to place fourth. Jessica Meisinger won the 800 (2:28.63). Meisinger teamed with Lynsdey Caba, Natalie Briggs and Joslyn Barnes to win the 4 x 800 (10:24.92).
Auburn took sixth. Olivia Swanson won the high jump by clearing 4-10.
AT YUTAN
Elmwood-Murdock took second with 86.5 points. Laney Frahm won the 300 hurdles in 51.58. Conestoga's Danie Parriott won the 400 (1:04.58), 1600 (5:55.47) and 3000 (13:14.04).
AT MILFORD
Ashland-Greenwood's Jaiden Tweton won the 800 (2:30.72) to pace the Bluejays' efforts.
