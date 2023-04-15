(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning finished second at East Sac County’s meet on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland girls track rundown below.
KANSAS RELAYS
Savannah’s Rhyan Schrick led KMAlanders with a 10th-place finish in the javelin (38.85 meters).
View the full results from this meet here.
AT NEVADA
No Results Reported
RAIDER RELAYS AT EAST SAC COUNTY
IKM-Manning put up 112 points to finish second behind Ridge View (193). The Wolves did not have any individual champions. They did have runner-up finishes in the shuttle hurdle (1:17.35), distance medley (4:59.18) and in the 400 with Madelyn Snyder (1:06.28).
Find the full results below.
DENNIS ANDERSON CO-ED RELAYS AT DAVIS COUNTY
Moravia finished sixth with 32 points. Layla Ewing won the 100 hurdles (17.47). Kaylen Robinson finished third for Moravia in the high jump (4-08.00) and Moravia’s shuttle hurdle team took third (1:21.01). Seymour was seventh in the team standings while Moulton-Udell finished eight.
AT STANBERRY
No Results Reported