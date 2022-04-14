(KMAland) -- Treynor won at Tri-Center, Glenwood nabbed their home meet, Syracuse took second at their home event and more from Shenandoah, Pekin and Winnetonka in girls track on Thursday.
Fillie Relays (at Shenandoah)
Riverside claimed the team championship at Shenandoah’s Fillie Relays on Thursday. View the complete results from the meet linked here and a full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
TC Girls Invitational
Treynor was the team champion at Tri-Center on Thursday. The Cardinals had 122.5 points while Underwood was next with 112 and St. Albert finished third with 91. Denison-Schleswig posted 63.5 points, and IKM-Manning rounded out the top five with 53.
Tri-Center, Woodbine, Boyer Valley, Griswold, Missouri Valley, AHSTW and Heartland Christian were also at the meet and finished sixth through 12th, respectively.
Treynor’s win was led by a pair of individual wins from Clara Teigland in the 100 hurdles (17.66) and from Jadyn Huisman in the shot put (35-02.50). The Cardinals also won the 4x200 behind the foursome of Allie Houser, Olivia Larsen, Keelea Navara and Rachel Kinsella (1:53.90).
Underwood’s Tieler Hull posted a four-gold evening, winning the 100 (13.38) and 200 (27.55) while also running for the winning 4x100 (53.13) and 4x400 (4:29.32). Jordyn Reimer took the long jump (16-02.25) and Alizabeth Jacobsen won the high jump (5-00.00). Reimer also ran for the 4x100 and shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.06) winners while Jacobsen was also on the shuttle hurdle.
Other Eagles involved in wins included Haley Stangl (4x1, 4x4), Tayler Krueger (4x1), Allie Witt (4x4), Aliyah Humphrey (4x4), Ellie Hackett (SHR) and Hailey Martin (SHR).
Carly McKeever was a part of two of St. Albert’s three wins, claiming the 400 (1:05.48) while also running with Ava Wagner, Lauren Williams and Ellie Monahan to win the sprint medley relay (2:00.35). Reese Duncan added a win for the Saintes in the 3000 (12:02.38).
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik ran to a victory in the 1500 (5:21.68) and anchored the winning sprint medley (4:43.91) behind Kaitlyn Bruhn, Samantha Chandler and Lauren Bowker.
Tri-Center’s Quincey Schneckloth also had a strong evening with a win in the 400 hurdles (1:10.54) and ran with Hayden Thomas, Kaitlin Kozeal and Taylor Kenkel to win the 4x800 (11:21.98). Woodbine’s Nicole Sherer won the 800 (2:34.49), and Paige Luft of Griswold won the discus (107-10).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
48th Annual Ram Relays (at Glenwood)
Glenwood won their home championship on Thursday, posting 193 points to out-distance Harlan’s 106. Lewis Central took third with 94, Clarinda had 84 in fourth and Logan-Magnolia came in fifth with 70.
The rest of the field and order went Abraham Lincoln, Atlantic, Audubon, Creston, CAM and Thomas Jefferson.
The Rams picked up wins in six events, and Allison Koontz had a hand in four of them. Koontz won the 200 (27.41) and 400 (1:03.95) and ran for the winning 4x100 (51.67) and sprint medley relays (1:54.11). Zoie Carda, who also ran for both relays, was the champion in the 100 (13.16), and Abby Hughes took the 100 hurdles (17.30) and anchored the SMR. Danika Arnold ran for both relays, and Charley Hernandez was on the 4x1.
Harlan’s Kaia Bieker picked up an impressive win in the 800, falling just shy of the Drake Relays Blue Standard (2:18.50) with a time of 2:19.11.
Lewis Central’s Elise Thramer was the discus (118-10) and shot put (36-03.50) champion, and Stacy Merksick picked up the high jump championship (4-08.00). The Titans foursome of Irelynn James, Maddie Bergman, Avery Heller and Madeline Fidone teamed up to win the 4x200 (1:51.67).
Clarinda’s victories on the evening were from Mayson Hartley in the 3000 (10:58.70) and from Paige Millikan in the long jump (17-01.75).
Logan-Magnolia had a big night of wins, including three golds from Courtney Sporrer, who won the 1500 (5:08.24) and ran for the winning 4x800 (10:21.88) and distance medley (4:34.70) teams. Madison Sporrer also ran for both of those relays while Kiera Hochstein was on both the shuttle hurdle (4:34.70) and DMR. Haedyn Hall (4x8), Greylan Hornebck (4x8), Samantha Yoder (SHR), Addyson Monico (SHR), Abby Czarnecki (SHR) and Ava Goldsmith (DMR) also had a hand in relay wins.
Atlantic picked up a pair of wins, too, with Chloe Mullenix taking the 400 hurdles (1:08.84) and running for the winning 4x400 (4:16.41) with Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman and Ava Rush.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Jerry Horton Pantherette Relays (at Pekin)
Twin Cedars had 41 points and finished fifth at Pekin on Thursday evening. Rylee Dunkin was the only winner for the Sabers in the 800 (2:39.48).
Find the complete results from the meet below.
Winnetonka (MO) Invitational
Maryville scored 78 points and finished in eighth place at the Winnetonka Invitational.
Brooklynn Holtman ran to a win in the 200 (26.82) while Ava Dumke grabbed the javelin throw championship (30.72m). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Scott Nisely Invitational (at Syracuse)
The Syracuse girls fell just shy of a team championship at their home Scott Nisely Invitational on Thursday. Norris scored 86 points to the Rockets’ 85.5. Auburn (7th), Louisville (9th), Falls City (10th) and Nebraska City (11th) were other area teams on hand.
Kennedy Stanley was a part of both Syracuse wins, claiming the pole vault (10-02.00) and anchoring the 4x00 (4:29.52) behind Kadyn Sisco, Kamdyn Stanley and Jayden Meyer.
Auburn’s Leah Grant was a two-time winner again in the 100 hurdles (16.08) and the 300 hurdles (49.33).
View the complete results linked below.