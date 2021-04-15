(KMAland) -- Treynor tied for first in Neola, Lewis Central won five events in Glenwood and much, much more took place in Thursday's KMAland girls track slate.
FILLE RELAYS AT SHENANDOAH
Shenandoah edged Riverside for the team title by three points. The full rundown from this meet is available at our Local Sports Page.
AT GLENWOOD
Lewis Central won five events to pace KMAland teams. Maddie Bergman won the 100 (13.03) and long jump (16-10.25). Bergman was also the second leg of the champion 4 x 100 (52.96) and 4 x 200 (1:51.85). Sophia Glasnapp, Irelynn James and Madeline Fidone were also on the 4 x 100 squad. James, Atziri Medina and Fidone joined Bergman in the 4 x 200. Medina also won the high jump with a leap of 4-10.
Glenwood's Emma Hughes won the 1500 (4:56.11) and contributed to the champion 4 x 800 team (10:21.59). Danika Arnold, Neyla Nanfito and Lauren Hughes were also on that team. Carlie Clemmer won the 100 hurdles (17.35) and Abby Hughes took gold in the 400 hurdles (1:08.08).
Harlan won the distance medley (Lilly Metzger, Lauren McLaughlin, Olivia Anderson and Brecken VanBaale in 4:27.20). Metzger and Van Baale teamed with Kaia Bieker and Liv Freund to win the 4 x 400 (4:10.42).
AL had two individual golds. Jillian Shanks won the 200 (26.86) and Hannah Schimmer claimed the 400 (1:03.91).
Creston's Kelsey Fields swept the throwing events with a toss of 40-11.75 in the discus and 115-11.50 in the shot put.
Taylor McCreedy (Atlantic) won the 3000 in a time of 11:04.73.
AT TRI-CENTER
Treynor and Carroll tied for first with 111 points. Stella Umphreys won the discus (112-10). The Cardinals won the 4 x 400 with Carissa Spanier, Alyssa Kulesa, Aubree James and Lillia Williams (4:27.02). The sprint medley quartet of Allie Houser, Sarah Vorthmann, Williams and Rachel Kinsell took gold in 1:59.22.
St. Albert's Carly McKeever won the 400 (1:05.60). Lauren Williams won the 400 hurdles (1:10.36) and Allie Petry took first in the high jump (4-08).
Underwood's title came from Zoe Rus in the shot put (40-05.50), Georgia Paulson in the 800 (2:46.16), the 4 x 800 (Brianna Justsen, Aliyah Humphrey, Paulson and Allie Witt in 10:39.05) and shuttle hurdle (Jordyn Reimer, Rilee Adair, Ellie Hackett and Hailey Martin in 1:13.54).
Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge wooed the home crowd with a title in the 1500 (5:02.22).
Complete results can be found here.
AT SIOUX CITY EAST
Sioux City East won four events. Kaia Downs was victorious in the 1500 (5:18.20) and 3000 (10:27.61). Bella Gordon won the 200 (28.89). The 4 x 200 quartet of Trinity Wagner, Lineya Wells, Brylee Hempey and Elliana Harris won with a time of 1:51.18.
Sioux City West also won four events. Lily Juhnke won the 100 (12.94) and Holly Duax was the champion in the 400 (59.41). The 4 x 100 team (Allie Hansen, Gabby Wagner, Juhnke and Duax) won the 4 x 100 in 50.93. The same quartet won the sprint medley in 1:51.67.
Madison Demke (Bishop Heelan) won the 800 in 2:34.31.
View full results here.
AT ACGC
Audubon scored 104 points to finish second while CAM also found their way into the top five with 60 points in fifth place.
The Wheelers won three events, led by Elizabeth Zaiger’s win in the discus (102-07). Abigail Zaiger, Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen and Hannah Thygesen won the sprint medley (1:59.68), and Steckler, Matti Nielsen, Madison Burr and Katelyn Nielsen teamed up to take the shuttle hurdle relay (1:14.31).
Four other area schools added wins on the night. CAM’s Molly Venteicher won the shot put (38-02.00), McKinna Hogan of Lenox took the 800 (2:39.20), Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler ran to a 200 win (27.56) and Maddie Fry of Nodaway Valley won the long jump (16-09.00).
View the complete results below.
GUY CLARK RELAYS AT CENTRAL DECATUR
Wayne won the 15-team meet with 192.5 points, 93 ahead of runner-up Clarke. Reese Brown won the 100 (13.08) and 400 (1:04.15). Brown was also a part of the champion 4 x 400 squad along with Jaide Harvey, Devyn Davis and Jocelyn Marquis.
Marquis won the 200 (28.12) and joined Cortney Knutson, Morgan Knutson and Sterling Berndt to win the 4 x 200 (1:55.84). Hagan Arnold won the 800 (2:43.16) and then partnered with Harvey, Abigayle Henderson and Ava Goben to win the 4 x 800 (11:25.04). Davis, Tana Newton, Berndt and Cortney Knutson won the sprint medley (2:04.20). The Falcons' quartet of Marquis, Morgan Knutson, Morgan Goretzka and Cortney Knutson claimed the shuttle hurdle (1:14.85).
Maddi Gunzenhauser was the champion in the high jump with a leap of 4-06.
J'Lyn Knutson (Melcher-Dallas) swept the distance events. She ran a 5:15.72 in the 1500 and 11:18.98 in the 3000. Grace Overgaard won the discus with a throw of 103-03.
Lamoni's Kelly Lloyd posted a 1:16.33 in the 400 hurdles to claim gold.
AT OGDEN
Nodaway Valley posted season best times in the shuttle hurdle relay and 4x100 with a 1:09.40 and 52.11, respectively. Check out complete results here: https://www.vbmeets.com/Results/Results.aspx?IDMeet=g202116040235492552c8b3f3154ee49
AT KNOXVILLE
Adalyn Reynolds led Mount Ayr's efforts with runner-up finishes in the 100 (13.09), 200 (27.08) and 400 (1:02.33).
AT SIOUX CENTER
LeMars finished fourth with 78 points. Lilly McNaughton won the long jump (16-07) and 100 hurdles (16.78). Madi Huls won the 200 (27.02).
The Bulldogs won the 4 x 100 with Savannah Manley, Sophie Buhman, Liberty Larson and McNaughton (1:14.24). Mya Kibby, Jenna Allen, Avery Pratt and Huls won the 4 x 100 (53.67).
AT WINNETONKA
Maryville scored 17 points. Ashlyn Alexander and Grace Ozanne took fifth in the shot put (32.53 meters) and triple jump (9.73 meters), respectively.
Check out the full results here.
SCOTT NISELY INVITE AT SYRACUSE
Syracuse was the highest-finishing KMAland team with a third-place showing. Kennedy Stanley won the 300 hurdles (49.33). Jesse Moss took the high jump in 5-02. The Rockets also won the 4 x 100 (49.83) 4 x 400 (4:22.45) and 4 x 800 (10:26.48).
Nebraska City's Madi Mitchell was victorious in the shot put with a toss of 40-09.