(Lenox) -- Riverside won the Lenox Co-Ed on Monday in the only girls track meet held in KMAland Monday night.
The Bulldogs recorded 128 points while Shenandoah finished second with 115. Mount Ayr, Lenox and Griswold finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 (13.72), 100 hurdles (16.84) and contributed to the winning 4x100 (52.26) and 4x200 (1:49.79) teams.
Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson and Emma Gordon joined her on the 4x100 while Bluml, Erickson and Elly Henderson were on the 4x200. Bluml, Henderson, Erickson and Macy Woods (4:20.83) were also on the 4x400, and Woods took first in the 400 (1:08.26).
Carly Henderson was a three-time winner with titles in the 800 (2:32.77), 1500 (5:29.80) and as part of the 4x800 (10:55.43). Woods, Veronica Schechinger and Elly Henderson joined her on the 4x800.
Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert won the 3000 (12:30.36) and the Fillies’ team of Kate Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert and Chloe Denton notched top honors in the shuttle hurdle (1:15.38).
Mount Ayr’s Adalyn Reynolds won the 200 (26.74) and anchored the sprint medley to a win (1:54.46). Teammates Kaylie Shields, Jaxy Knight and Payten Lambert were also on that quartet while Makenna Jones was the 400 hurdles champion in 1:18.98.
Lenox wowed their home crowd by sweeping the jumping events. Cadence Douglas won the high jump by clearing 4-10.00 and Sadie Cox posted a leap of 15-00.00 in the long jump.
Bedford’s Emily Baker continued her dominant ways in the shot put with a toss of 41-10.50, and Griswold’s Paige Luft won the discus by throwing 107-01.00.
East Union was the distance medley champion with Mallory Raney, Aubrey Hansen, Kaitlyn Mitchell and Elizabeth Hardy in 4:49.81.
