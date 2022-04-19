(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Wayne, East Atchison and Syracuse all won team championships in KMAland girls track & field action on Tuesday.
Titan Relays (at Lewis Central)
The Glenwood girls nabbed another team championship on Tuesday, scoring 122 points to take the Titan Relays. Sioux City East was next with 97 while Treynor had 84, Underwood scored 80 and Harlan pitched in 68.5.
Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City West, Atlantic, St. Albert, Sioux City North, Creston and Red Oak were also on hand and finished in order.T
The Rams won the meet despite not winning a single event, although Brynlee Arnold accounted 12 points and Abby Hughes was worth 11.5 to the cause.
Sioux City East had a big evening from Elliana Harris and Kaia Downs. Harris won the 100 (12.78) and 200 (26.57) and anchored the winning 4x100 (51.22) and 4x200 (1:48.74) relays. Downs was the champ in the 800 (2:19.06) and the 1500 (5:11.07). Bella Gordon, Grace Erick and Alyssa Erick were on the 4x1 while Gordon, Grace Erick and Trinity Wagner ran in the 4x2.
Treynor’s Clara Teigland ran to a win in the 100 hurdles (16.29), and Alizabeth Jacobsen of Underwood took the high jump (5-01.00). Jacobsen also ran for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.54) along with Hailey Martin, Ellie Hackett and Jordyn Reimer.
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman was the 3000 champion (11:34.67), and Jenna Gessert, Brylie Schechinger and Taylor and Kaia Bieker teamed up to win the 4x800 meter relay (10:24.16).
Lewis Central’s Elise Thramer won both the discus (129-02) and the shot put (38-07.00) while AL's Abby LaSale took the 400 (1:01.68) and the 400 hurdles (1:07.99).
Sioux City West got a win from Holly Duax in the long jump (18-06.50), and she ran for the winning 4x400 meter relay (4:15.30) along with Bella Leon, Kimber Buhman and Lily Juhnke. Juhnke and Leon also ran with Kellesse Heard and Kenya Harris on their way to a sprint medley relay (1:56.00) win.
Atlantic added one victory with Madison Huddleson, Nicole Middents, Chloe Mullenix and Ava Rush running to a win in the distance medley (4:30.29).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
CAM Track Meet (at Atlantic)
Clarinda picked up a team championship at the CAM meet in Atlantic. The Cardinals scored 133 points while Woodbine was next with 124.5 and Audubon was right behind them with 124. CAM had 101.5 and Fremont-Mills rounded out the top five with 89.
Lenox, Stanton, Exira/EHK, Atlantic and Orient-Macksburg were also competing in the meet.
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley grabbed a distance double with victories in the 1500 (5:20.80) and the 3000 (11:34.77) while Jerzee Knight ran to a win in the 100 (13.84). The Cardinals also were winners in the 4x100 (52.59) and 4x200 (1:54.76). Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole and Knight were on both relays while Bailey Nordyke led off the 4x1 and Aly Meier started the 4x2.
Audubon’s Hannah Thygesen had a strong evening of her own with wins in the 400 (1:03.15) and the 800 (2:30.93), and Madison Steckler was the 200 champion (29.17). The Wheelers added a 4x400 (4:28.29) and sprint medley relay (1:59.81) win with Thygesen anchoring both. Abigail Zaiger and Mattie Nielsen were also on both relays while Steckler was on the 4x4 and Makayla Schmidt started the sprint medley.
CAM’s Mallory Behnken added two wins with victories in the shot put (35-03.75) and the discus (109-04). Her teammate Abby Follman was the champion of the 100 hurdles (19.03).
Fremont-Mills’ Hannah Wilson picked up wins in the 400 hurdles (1:15.22) and the high jump (4-10.00). She also ran on the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.97) along with Bella Gute, McKenna Woods and Emily Madison. Gute, Carlie Chambers, Madison and Teagan Ewalt also teamed up to win the distance medley (4:54.41).
Lenox’s Sadie Cox was another winner on the evening in the long jump (15-03.00). View the complete results from the meet below.
Ace Nelson Relays (at Denison)
Tri-Center and Denison-Schleswig scored 52 points each and were the highest area finishers in fourth. Bishop Heelan Catholic, IKM-Manning, Boyer Valley, Ar-We-Va, Missouri Valley and AHSTW were among the other teams competing.
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik picked up a pair of wins in the 800 (2:38.59) and the 3000 (11:15.81) to lead the Monarchs.
Tri-Center’s Isah Van Arsdol took a championship in the 400 (1:03.99) while teammate Quincey Schneckloth ran to a win in the 400 hurdles (1:12.08).
Bishop Heelan Catholic also had two wins with Taylor Jochum taking the high jump (5-02.00) while Kenley Meis added a long jump win (15-02.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
EBF Eddy Relays (at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
Wayne scored 223 points and won the EBF Eddy Relays on Tuesday. Southeast Warren and Moulton-Udell were also on hand from a KMAland conference.
The Falcons claimed eight wins, including victories from Reese Brown in the 100 (13.17), 200 (27.28) and long jump (15-02.75). She also anchored the 4x400 (4:19.56) winner with Devyn Davis, Hagan Arnold and Jocelyn Marquis.
Cortney Knutson added a win in the 400 hurdles (1:13.11) and was on the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.32) with Morgan Knutson, Morgan Goretska and Marquis. Emily Jones picked up a shot put (34-09.50) championship, and Ava Goben, Abigayle Henderson, Toxey Freeman and Arnold ran to a win in the 4x800 (11:11.78).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Spartan Relays (at West Monona)
West Harrison had six points and finished in sixth at the Spartan Relays.
The Hawkeyes had a pair of fifth-place finishes in relays, placing fifth in the 4x200 (2:11.92) and fifth in the 4x100 (1:00.84). View the complete results below.
Worth County Tiger Relays
East Atchison claimed a team championship with 65 points at the Worth County Tiger Relays. Platte Valley was second with 54 and Stanberry had 52 in third. Others from the area at the meet included the host Worth County, Rock Port, Nodaway Valley, South Holt, North Andrew, North Nodaway and Northeast Nodaway.
The Wolves picked up an individual win from Payton Woodring in the high jump (1.50m) and from their 4x400 (4:28.24) and 4x800 (10:43.64) relay teams. Sophia and Tommi Martin and Grace Oswald were on both relays while Elizabeth Schlueter was the anchor for the 4x4 and Claire Martin ran for the 4x8.
Maggie Collins led Platte Valley’s second-place finish with a shot put victory (10.80m), and Stanberry’s Lexi Craig was the champ in the javelin (39.00m). Worth County added a win in the 4x200 (54.10) with the foursome of Hailey Adwell, Abbi Brown, Eva Engel and Brooklyn Richardson.
View the complete results linked here.
Warriors Relays (at Smithville)
Maryville placed fourth and had 95.5 points a the Warrior Relays at Smithville.
Ella Schulte was a two-time winner for the Spoofhounds, taking wins in the 100 hurdles (17.26) and 300 hurdles (50.23). Brooklynn Holtman added a win in the long jump (4.98m), and the 4x100 relay ran to a victory (54.03).
Find the complete results from the meet linked here.
Robert A. Roh/Falls City Sacred Heart Irish Invitational
Syracuse scored 101 points to win the invitational at Sacred Heart. Sterling added 93 in second, Lourdes Central Catholic put up 70 in third and Palmyra was fifth with 59.
Falls City Sacred Heart, Heartland Christian and Johnson-Brock were other area teams at the meet.
The Rockets had just two wins and both came in the field events. Emily Holz won the pole vault (8-00.00), and Kylie Anderson was the shot put winner (33-04.00).
Sterling’s Macy Richardson had a big night with wins in the 100 hurdles (15.84), 300 hurdles (49.09), long jump (16-02.25) and triple jump (35-01.50). Dakotah Ludemann and Lauren Harms were also winners for the Jets in the 100 (13.14) and discus (113-00), respectively.
Lourdes Central Catholic’s Aspen Meyer had a fine evening, too, with wins in the 200 (27.24) and the high jump (4-08.00). The Knights added wins in the 4x100 (55.04) and 4x400 (4:40.54).
Palmyra’s Erin Chambers was the 800 winner (2:42.24), and the Panthers picked up a win in the 4x800 (11:16.47). Falls City Sacred Heart won one event with Ella Simon taking the 3200 (13:19.64).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Nebraska Track & Field Festival (at Papillion)
The Syracuse and Ashland-Greenwood girls teams were at the Nebraska Track & Field Festival on Tuesday.
Kamdyn Stanley of Syracuse was the only area winner, taking the long jump with a leap of 16-05.25. Kennedy Stanley placed second in the pole vault (11-00.00) for the Rockets while Lily Vollertsen was third in the shot put (40-01.50). The Rockets also placed third in the 4x400 meter relay (4:26.78).
Ashland-Greenwood’s Lauren Gerdes was the highest finisher for the Bluejays with a fifth in the high jump (5-00.00). View the complete results below.
Dan Tesar Invitational (at Tri County, NE)
Johnson County Central had 55 points and placed fifth at the Dan Tesar Invitational on Tuesday.
Ava Berkebile had a big night for the Thunderbirds with a win in the long jump (15-05.00) and as the anchor for the winning 4x100 (56.36). She also took second in the 100 (13.54) and the high jump (4-08.00).
Other members of the winning 4x100 were Madison Pingel, Julia Mostacero and Arely Cabrales. Johnson County Central also had a win from Jordan Albrecht in the shot put (34-07.75).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.