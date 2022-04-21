(KMAland) -- Glenwood rolled to a title in Council Bluffs, Mount Ayr took top honors in Stuart, Wayne won their home meet and Syracuse was the champion in Louisville.
All that and more is available in Thursday’s KMAland girls track rundown.
Council Bluffs Invitational
Glenwood posted 167.50 points while Harlan was second with 93 and Lewis Central finished third with 86. Treynor and Abraham Lincoln completed the top five with 86 and 85 points, respectively.
Zoie Carda won the 100 (13.42) for the Rams’ only individual title of the night. Carda, Jaylynn Floyd, Charley Hernandez and Danika Arnold won the 4x100 (51.74), the 4x800 bunch of Breckyn Petersen, Neyla Nanfito, Lauren Hughes and Brooklyn Schultz won the event in 10:26.68 and Lauren Roenfeldt, Abby Hughes, Allison Koontz and Arnold won the 4x200 in 1:49.69.
Harlan’s runner-up performance was led by titles from Lindsey Sonderman (3000 in 11:17.07) and Kaia Bieker (800 in 2:17.23).
Lewis Central’s Elise Thramer swept the throws with tosses of 130-07 and 37-09.25 in the discus and shot put, respectively.
Underwood’s Jordyn Reimer and Alizabeth Jacobsen controlled the jumps for the Eagles. Reimer won the long jump (17-02.50) and Jacobsen took first in the high jump (5-03.25).
Abraham Lincoln’s Abby LaSale had a part in two wins: the 400 hurdles (1:06.18) and the sprint medley, where she joined Ava Watkins, Lydia Dix and Hailey Holcombe to post a time of 1:56.69.
Treynor’s Clara Teigland won the 100 hurdles (16.44) while teammates Olivia Larsen, Cadence Quick, Alyssa Kulesa and Kasey Lang won the distance medley (4:46.86).
Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer was a two-time champ with wins in the 400 (1:02.94) and 1500 (5:13.12).
Find the full results here.
Wildcat Relays at West Central Valley
Mount Ayr beat Van Meter by six points for the team title.
Addy Reynolds won the 100 (13.13) to pace the Raiderettes.
Vanessa Koehler produced a stellar night. The Glidden-Ralston star claimed first in the 100 hurdles (17.04) and high jump (5-00.00).
CAM’s Mallory Behnken was also a champion with a shot put toss of 35-11.00.
Check out the full results here.
Tiger Relays at Carroll
Atlantic paced KMAland teams with 101 points and a third-place finish, Denison-Schleswig finished fourth, Kuemper Catholic took seventh and Creston was eighth.
Atlantic won the 4x800 with Claire Pellett, Mariah Hadley, Hailey Huffman and Mariah Huffman (11:02.11) and the 4x400 with Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix and Ava Rush in 4:10.83.
Mullenix was also the 400 hurdles champion in 1:10.78.
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik won the 1500 (5:25.73) and 3000 (12:22.69), Claire Miller won the 100 hurdles (17.35). The Monarchs’ quartet of Miller, Taya Adams, Jordyn Linn and Kaitlyn Bruhn took gold in the shuttle hurdle (1:14.05).
Kuemper Catholic’s Kenzie Schon (shot put in 39-05.50) and Creston’s Brianna Fields (discus in 113-03) were also champions.
Find the full results below.
Timberwolf Relays
Nodaway Valley won the team title at the rain-shortened event thanks to a strong night from Maddax DeVault. Find the full rundown from this meet here.
OABCIG Co-Ed
IKM-Manning led KMAland teams with a third-place day. The Wolves recorded 78.50 points, led by 15.50 from Emily Albertsen. The Wolves won the distance medley with Bianca Cadwell, Sofia Fernandez, Taylor Beckendorf and Julianna Stribe won in 4:50.05.
Boyer Valley’s Lauren Malone played a hand in two golds: the 400 hurdles (1:10.88) and the 4x800 (10:50.62). Jess O’Day, Mariah Falkena and Clara Gorham were also on that relay.
Check out the full results below.
East Union Co-Ed
Central Decatur’s JV team won the meet with 150 points. Makenna Perkins won the 100 hurdles (17.59) and the high jump (4-08.00) and Mara Dykes took first in the shot put (28-05.25). Perkins, Mikayla Morgan, Addy Schreck and Amy Potter won the shuttle hurdle (1:20.45).
East Union’s Kaitlyn Mitchell won the long jump (13-10.00).
The team of Mallory Raney, Audrey Young, Kaitlyn Mitchell and Aubrey Hansen won the sprint medley (2:06.55), Hayden Waigand, Mallory Waigand, Hansen and Elizabeth Hardy claimed the championship in the 4x400 (4:51.85) and Raney, Hansen, Mitchell and Hardy won the distance medley (4:53.66).
Leksi Gannon had a productive night for Murray with wins in the 100 (13.01), 200 (28.21) and 400 (1:05.87). Gannon also anchored the Mustangs’ winning 4x100 with Jayda Chew, Teryn Shields and Lexie Penick (56.46). Chew, Shields, Penick and Morgan Keller were the 4x200 champs in 2:03.67.
Mormon Trail’s Annika Shanks won the 800 (2:51.20), Mia Shanks prevailed in the 1500 (6:16.73) and the combo partnered with Gabrielle Bellon and Ella Hysell to win the 4x800 (11:52.70).
Kelly Lloyd and Malori Leonard were bright spots for Lamoni. Lloyd took first in the 400 hurdles (1:18.12) and Leonard won the discus (83-02.00), and Orient-Macksburg’s Bridget Bracy was the 3000 champion (14:10.73).
Click here to see the full results.
Pyner Relays at Wayne
Wayne rolled to the team title with 234 points. Reese Brown had a monster night for the Falcons with 32.50 points. The Northwest Missouri State commit won the 100 (13.00), 200 (26.94) and long jump (15-09.25) while also anchoring the victorious 4x400 (4:20.40).
Hagan Arnold won the 800 (2:43.68), contributed to the winning 4x400 (4:20.40) and was the second leg on the champion sprint medley (1:58.47).
Wayne’s Maddy Wood and Emily Jones went 1-2 in both throwing events with Wood winning the shot put (34-09.00) and Jones winning the discus (121-03).
Maddy Gunzenhauser won the high jump (5-00) and Cortney Knutson won the 400 hurdles (1:13.40).
Sterling Berndt, Morgan Knutson, Tana Newton and Cortney Knutson won the 4x100 (55.53) and 4x200 (1:57.09) while Devyn Davis and Jocelyn Marquis joined Arnold and Brown on the 4x400, and Morgan Knutson, Morgan Gorteska, Cortney Knutson and Jocelyn Marquis were on the winning shuttle hurdle.
Berndt, Davis and Marquis joined Arnold in the sprint medley.
Southeast Warren won the distance medley in 4:57.98.
Check out the full results here.
Husky Co-Ed Invitational at Winterset
Central Decatur finished fifth with 73 points. The Cardinals’ lone title came in the distance medley with Hallee Hamilton, Lauren Martin, Aniston Jones and Harrisen Bevan (4:49.90). Individually, River Hamaker and Hadley Bell had runner-up finishes in the high jump (4-10.00) and 400 hurdles (1:13.64), respectively.
Click here for the full results.
Bob Guhin Invite
Sioux City West’s Holly Duax won the long jump (19-01.50) and 100 (11.81). Duax was the third leg on the champion 4x100 that also featured Kellesse Heard, Bella Leon and Lily Juhnke in 49.74, and Duax, Leon, Juhnke and Kenya Harris won the 4x200 (1:46.35).
Sioux City East had a quality night with individual titles from Mia Rice (400 hurdles in 1:11.88) and Kaia Downs (1500 in 4:56.40). Rice, Addie Harris, Brylee Hempey and Baling Ting won the shuttle hurdle in 1:13.73. Downs, Trinity Wagner, Alyssa Erick and Elliana Harris won the sprint medley in 1:51.49.
Bishop Heelan’s Ava Wiltgen won the 400 (1:06.09) while the quartet of Alize Rau, Codo Paula Molins, Kenley Meis and Scarlett Walsh won the distance medley (4:36.39).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won two events: the 200 with Emma Salker (27.64) and the 4x400 with Salker, Dani Rodriguez, Taylor Prosser and Jayden Kneifl (4:21.89).
Find the full results here.
Platteview Invitational
Auburn scored 56 points to finish fifth while Ashland-Greenwood was sixth with 54.
Auburn’s Jerzie Maher won the pole vault with a leap of 9-00 while Leah Grant had runner-up finishes in the 100 hurdles (15.11) and 300 hurdles (48.31) and Sydney Binder took second in the 3200 (13:24.24).
Lauren Gerdes led Ashland-Greenwood’s efforts with a runner-up performance in the high jump (5-00). Gerdes also contributed to the Bluejays’ runner-up 4x100 team that also featured Carlie Beckby, Kaelan Schultz, Abigail Kendall and Hannah Satterly.
Nebraska City finished seventh with 15 points.
Find the full results below.
Louisville Invite
Syracuse won the meet with 154 points while Falls City edged Elmwood-Murdock by one point for second.
Syracuse received titles from Jayden Meyer (400 in 1:02.39), Lily Vollertsen (discus in 118-00 and shot put in 41-01.00), Kamden Stanley (long jump in 15-08.75) and Kennedy Stanley (pole vault in 11-00.00).
The Rockets’ 4x800 quartet of Eva Brammier, Claire Noerrlinger, Kadyn Sisco and Abby Ortiz won in 10:55.13.
Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson won the 100 (12.62), Madi Jones won the triple jump (33-06.25) and Ashleigh Kirkendall won the 100 hurdles (16.82). Kirkendall and Thompson were also on the winning 4x100 with Lillian Thomas and Taylor Kreifels in 52.20.
Laney Frahm led Elmwood-Murdock with a win in the 300 hurdles (50.09).
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer won the 800 (2:27.40) and led the champion 4x400 squad that also featured Ella Aaberg, Nola Nelson and Sagan Leach.
Conestoga’s Haven Zimmerman won the high jump (5-00.00).
Check out the full results here.