(KMAland) -- Melcher-Dallas and Maryville were in action in KMAland girls track Friday.
BEAR CLASSIC RELAYS (AT BGM)
Melcher-Dallas was sixth in Class B with 64.50 points. Gabby Overgaard won the shot put (32-06.00) and Hailey Stegman won the 3000 (13:34.46).
Addison Wadle was second in the 1500 (6:39.58). Melcher-Dallas also finished second in the distance medley (5:39.96).
Find the results below.
INDIAN RELAYS (AT EAST ATCHISON)
No Results Reported
MINERAL WATER CLASSIC (AT EXCELSIOR SPRINGS)
Maryville finished fourth with 76 points. Ava Dumke was their lone individual champion with a title in the javelin (36.95 meters). The Spoofhounds also won the 4x800 (11:05.26).
Find the full results here.