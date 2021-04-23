(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Shenandoah, Atlantic, Mount Ayr, Wayne and Syracuse won team titles on Thursday night in KMAland track action.
The full rundown:
Council Bluffs Invitational
Glenwood scored 158 points to win the event while Abraham Lincoln was second with 143. Harlan took third with 105, Lewis Central had 104 in fourth and Logan-Magnolia scored 90 in fifth.
Nora Dougherty and Emma Hughes led the charge for Glenwood with individual wins in the 400 (1:03.40) and 800 (2:35.40), respectively. Dougherty also ran anchor for the 4x100 champion (53.25) behind Lauren Roenfeldt, Zoie Carda and Marissa Ausdemore.
Emma Hughes was also involved in the 4x400 winner (4:21.43) with Lauren Hughes, Kate Hughes and Abby Hughes. Lauren Hughes added a win as the anchor for the distance medley (4:36.76) with Roenfeldt, Lauren Stanislav and Lauren Becker. The Rams also won the 4x800 (10:59.06) with Rachel Mullennax, Ryley Nebel, Neyla Nanfito and Erin Schultz.
Abraham Lincoln had five wins of their own with a double gold from Jillian Shanks leading the way. Shanks won the 100 (13.77) and 200 (27.59) and ran for the sprint medley winner (1:57.94). Hanna Schimmer, who won the long jump (15-11.25), also ran on the SMR winner with Piper McGuire and Ava Watkins. Jacee Tindall added the other AL win in the shot put (33-10.50).
Harlan picked up wins from Lauren McLaughlin in the high jump (4-10.00) and Lauren Andersen in the discus (107-05). The shuttle hurdle team of Justine Buman, Ally Curren, Aubri Smith and Lucy Metzger added a win in 1:14.30.
Lewis Central’s lone win of the day was in the 4x200 with Irelynn James, Atziri Medina, Maddie Bergman and Madeline Fidone in 1:52.32.
Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer ran to a win in the 1500 (5:26.65), and teammate Kiera Hochstein took the 100 hurdles (17.43). St. Albert also picked up two wins. Reese Duncan won the 3000 (12:13.26) and Lauren Williams took the 400 hurdles (1:09.55).
View the complete results below.
Southwest Valley Meet
Shenandoah scored 129 points to win the Southwest Valley Meet on Thursday. Clarinda took second with 113, Lenox had 75 in third, Southwest Valley put up 73 in fourth and Red Oak had 70 in fifth.
The Fillies got a double win from Sara Morales, who took the discus (114-07) and shot put (36-07.50). Brenna Godfread added a win in the 800 (2:33.70), and Christene Johnson ran to a win in the 3000 (12:28.72). Shenandoah’s shuttle hurdle relay team of Caroline Rogers, Sarah Gilbert, Kate Lantz and Hadlee Kinghorn were also victorious in 1:16.11.
Clarinda’s Faith Espinosa led the Cardinals with wins in the 100 hurdles (17.38) and 400 hurdles (1:12.08). She also ran second for the 4x100 winner with Paige Millikan, Aly Meier and Maddie Sunderman. Millikan raced to a win of her own in the 100 (13.68).
Lenox took three golds on the evening: McKinna Hogan in the 1500 (5:42.02), Cadence Douglas in the high jump (4-11.00) and their distance medley relay (4:40.39) team of Cassidy Nelson, Brooklyn Ecklin, TJ Stoaks and Hogan.
The host Southwest Valley had one win on the evening, and it was the final race of the night. Halle Pearson, Haidyn Top, Maggie Haer and Christine Andrews teamed to win the 4x400 meter relay (4:41.56).
Red Oak had a strong night with four golds, led by Liz Carbaugh’s victory in the long jump (15-06.00). Carbaugh teamed with Alexa McCunn, Ashlynn Bentley and Araina Brummett to win the 4x200 (1:55.77) and Macy Bozwell, Bentley and Brummett to win the sprint medley (2:00.78). Delaney Hall, Chloe DeVries, Camryn Bass and McCunn also teamed up to win the 4x800 (10:46.50).
Other victories on the night came from Cindy Swain of Essex in the 200 (29.71) and Miah Urban of East Mills in the 400 (1:07.70).
View complete results from the meet linked here.
Tiger Knight Relays
Atlantic scored 137 points to win the Tiger Knight Relays in Carroll. Denison-Schleswig was another area top five finisher with 72 points in fifth.
The Trojans grabbed golds in 10 events with Haley Rasmussen having her hands in four of them. Rasmussen won the long jump (16-11.50), 400 (1:02.15) and 200 (27.58) on her own while running anchor for the 4x400 (4:18.78) with Chloe Mullenix, Kennedy Goergen and Ava Rush.
Both Rush (800, 2:32.16) and Mullenix (400 hurdles, 1:11.22) won individual events of their own, and Taylor McCreedy took the 3000 (11:32.53) and 1500 (5:10.81). McCreedy anchored the distance medley (4:37.12) to a win with Madison Huddleson, Caroline Pellett and Goergen running the first three legs. The 4x800 (10:36.67) tema of Claire Pellett, Goergen, Madison Botos and Rush also took gold.
Denison-Schleswig picked up two wins of their own with Claire Miller taking the 100 hurdles (16.99) and anchoring the shuttle hurdle (1:13.68) to a win with Jamie Ibarra, Kennedy Marten and Kaitlyn Bruhn.
Kuemper Catholic’s Kenzie Schon also picked up a victory in the shot put (39-02.75). View the complete results from the meet below.
OABCIG Meet
LeMars placed second with 111 points while IKM-Manning was fifth with 74. Ar-We-Va added 64 points in sixth, and Boyer Valley came in eighth with 42.
The Bulldogs had three golds on the night, including a 400 win (1:06.94) from Sarah Brown. Brown also ran anchor for the 4x400 (4:26.35), which led Madi Huls, Katie Cunningham and Payton Wright. Cunningham, Stella Hector, Jenna Allen and Huls teamed up to win the 4x200 (1:52.67).
IKM-Manning had wins from Alexa Ahrenholtz in the 100 (13.86) and Morgan Hanson in the 3000 (12:47.84), and Ar-We-Va picked up victories from Kora Obrecht in the long jump (15-02.50) and Jadeyn Smith in the shot put (35-06.50). The Rockets added an additional win in the sprint medley (2:01.15).
Boyer Valley’s Lauren Malone was also a winner in the 400 hurdles (1:14.69). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Pyner Relays (at Wayne)
Wayne was the dominant winner at their home meet, scoring 208 points to double up on the rest of the field. Twin Cedars added 71 in fourth, and Seymour had 59 in fifth. Southeast Warren (35 points) and Moravia (2 points) were sixth and seventh, respectively.
Reese Brown led the Falcons with four golds, winning the 100 (13.36), 200 (27.95) and long jump (16-07.00) and anchoring the winning 4x400 (4:23.80). Emily Jones nabbed two wins of her own in the discus (114-02) and shot put (33-03.00). Maddy Gunzenhauser was yet another individual winner for Wayne in the high jump (4-07.25).
The Falcons won five relays in all, taking the 4x100 (56.16), 4x200 (1:53.80), 4x800 (11:18.04) and shuttle hurdle (1:14.48) along with the 4x400. Cortney Knutson and Jocelyn Marquis ran on three relays, Sterling Berndt, Devyn Davis, Jaide Harvey and Morgan Knutson were on two each and Katy Gibbs, Abigayle Henderson, Ava Goben, Hagan Arnold and Morgan Goretska were all on one each.
Rylee Dunkin won twice for Twin Cedars in the 1500 (5:32.05) and 3000 (11:55.09) while Seymour’s Jade Durfey took the 400 hurdles (1:15.13). Southeast Warren also had wins from Natalie Geisler in the 400 (1:06.30) and Eve Balk in the 100 hurdles (17.92).
View the complete results form the meet linked here.
West Central Valley Wildcat Relays
Mount Ayr scored 129 points to win the West Central Valley Wildcat Relays. CAM was fourth at the meet with 65 points while Glidden-Ralston (40 points), Paton-Churdan (21) and Ankeny Christian (6) were seventh, ninth and 10th, respectively.
The Raiderettes were led by Adalyn Reynolds’ big night with three individual golds in the 100 (13.37), 200 (27.42) and 400 (1:02.00). Mount Ayr also won the 4x400 (4:39.10) and sprint medley (2:01.28). Reynolds anchored the SMR with Kaylie Shields, Karly Elwood and Madalynn Stewart, and Anne Newton, MaKayla Jones, MaKenna Jones and Elwood ran for the 4x4.
CAM’s lone win came from the quartet of Abby Follmann, Nova Wheatley, Breanna Bower and Jade Jackson in the shuttle hurdle (1:17.48).
Glidden-Ralston also picked up a victory from Vanessa Koehler in the 100 hurdles (17.36), and Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle was a two-time winner in the discus (110-09) and shot put (36-04.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Platteview Invitational
The Nebraska City girls were the high area finisher at Platteview, taking fourth with 68 points. Auburn ended up with 56 in fifth.
The Pioneers lone winner of the night was Alexis Hoover in the 200 (27.78) while Auburn got a victory from Jerzee Maher in the pole vault (7-10.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Louisville Invitational
Syracuse scored 148 points to win the Louisville Invitational. Elmwood-Murdock added 88 points in second, Falls City was third with 72 and Conestoga took fifth with 50.
The Rockets won six events, including the 800 (2:32.95) from Ellie Wilkinson, the high jump (5-05.00) from Jessie Moss, the pole vault (9-00.00) from Kennedy Stanley and the shot put (36-06.00) from Lilly Vollertsen.
Wilkinson was also involved as the anchor for the winning 4x400 (4:31.36) and 4x800 (10:34.20) relays. Delainey Cast, Kadyn Sisco and Stanley ran for the former while Abby Ortiz, Eva Brammier and Sisco ran for the latter.
Elmwood-Murdock’s lone win of the day came from Sela Rikli in the 100 hurdles (17.49), and RaeAnn Thompson led Falls City with wins in the 100 (12.55), 200 (28.05) and as anchor for the 4x100 winner (53.91). Ava Morgan, Lillian Thomas and Reece McNeely joined Thompson in the 4x100. Madi Jones also won the triple jump (33-08.50) for the Tigers.
Conestoga’s Danie Parriot nabbed a double win of her own in the 1600 (5:41.56) and 3200 (11:53.00). Louisville’s Lauren Votta won the discus (98-09).
View the complete results from the meet below.