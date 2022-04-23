(KMAland) -- Underwood won their home meet and Woodbine won the team title at West Harrison in Friday’s KMAland girls track action.
Eagles Invite at Underwood
Underwood won their home meet with 110 points. Tieler Hull scored a team-high 14.50 points while Hailey Martin and Alizabeth Jacobsen had 12.50 each.
Hull won the 100 (12.61) and anchored the winning 4x100 (51.82).
Jordyn Reimer, Tayler Kreuger and Aliyah Humphrey were also on the winning 4x100.
Alizabeth Jacobsen claimed first in the high jump (5-00.00), Hailey Martin won the 100 hurdles (16.24). Those two paired with Reimer and Ellie Hackett to win the shuttle hurdle (1:11.60).
Treynor finished second in the team standings. Jadyn Huisman won the discus (112-08) for the Cardinals’ only championship.
Riverside’s Lydia Erickson won the 200 (26.77), Carly Henderson took the 800 (2:37.23). The Bulldogs also won the 4x200 (1:50.25) with Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Elly Henderson and Erickson, and the 4x800 with Erickson, Carly Henderson, Macy Woods and Elly Henderson (10:57.34)
St. Albert’s Lauren Williams was the 400 hurdle champion in 1:12.08, Tri-Center’s Emile Sorenson won the long jump (15-05.00) and Kuemper Catholic’s Kenzie Schon was the shot put victor with a toss of 39-08.50.
Audubon’s Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Steckler and Hannah Thygesen won the 4x400, (4:31.34), the sprint medley (1:57.86) and distance medley (4:47.72).
Find the full results here.
Gregg Beam Hawkeye Invite
Woodbine won the meet with 161 points while CAM was third with 118.
Addison Murdock won the 3000 (13:02.87) while teammates Adyson Lapel and Addison Erickson won the 1500 (6:02.40) and long jump (15-00.50), respectively.
The Tigers also had runner-up finishes in the 4x400, 400 hurdles (Riley Kerger), 800 (Murdock), 400 (Nicole Sherer), distance medley, shuttle hurdle and 3000 (Kylee Cogdill).
Exira-EHK’s foursome of Macy Emgarten, Gemini Goodwin, Gracie Bartz and Ella Petersen won the 4x800 (12:45.50) and CAM’s trio of Nova Wheatley, Abby Follmann, Emma Follmann and Jenna Wheatley were the 4x100 champions (54.62).
The Cougars also received championships from Emma Follmann (high jump in 4-08.00) and Mallory Behnken (shot put in 35-10.25 and discus in 102-00).
Check out the full results below.
Indian Relays at Tarkio
East Atchison won their home meet on Friday. Check out the full rundown here.
Mineral Water Classic Invitational at Excelsior Springs
Maryville finished sixth. Ella Schulte won the 100 hurdles (17.33) and Brooklynn Holtman took first in the 100 (13.33)
Find the full results here.
MISSING: At Centerville