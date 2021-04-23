(KMAland) -- Underwood and Woodbine won meets, Maryville showed well at Excelsior Springs and other KMAland teams were at Newell-Fonda, BGM and Bennington on Friday in KMAland girls track.
Underwood Girls Eagle Relays
Underwood scored 163 points to win their home meet while Audubon had 109 points in second and AHSTW took third with 99. Treynor added 87 in fourth, and Riverside was fifth with 71.
The Eagles won eight golds, including four individual and four relay events. Aliyah Humphrey won the 400 (1:01.49), Alizabeth Jacobsen took the high jump (5-03.00), Jordyn Reimer went longest in the long jump (16-07.50) and Zoe Rus nabbed another shot put gold (38-06.00).
Tayler Krueger, Delaney Ambrose, Hailey Martin and Reimer ran to a win in the 4x100 (53.21), Claire Crilly, Madison Ehrens, Krueger and Chloe Clawson won the 4x200 (1:54.28), Kinsley Ferguson, Crilly, Humphrey and Ellie Hackett were 4x400 winners (4:21.47) and Reimer, Hackett, Jacobsen and Martin were on the shuttle hurdle victor (1:12.29).
Audubon’s night was led by a win from Hannah Thygesen in the 800 (2:32.08) and from Elizabeth Zaiger in the discus (110-05). Mattie Nielsen, Audrey Jensen, Thygesen and Kodie Sporrer were 4x800 (10:36.77) winners.
AHSTW’s Holly Hoepner nabbed double gold in the 100 hurdles (15.97) and 400 hurdles (1:08.52) while Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn and Lydia Erickson won the 100 (13.13) and 200 (26.40), respectively, while also running in the sprint medley (1:58.74) with Emma Gordon and Izzy Bluml.
Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center was a two-time winner herself in the 1500 (4:55.79) and 3000 (10:55.37). Logan-Magnolia picked up a victory of their own in the distance medley (4:41.42) with Kiera Hocstein, Ava Goldsmith, Emma Perkins and Courtney Sporrer.
Gregg Beam Hawkeye Invitational
Woodbine scored 168 points and won the Hawkeye Invitational in Mondamin at West Harrison. CAM nabbed a third-place finish with 109 points while West Harrison was good for fifth with 32.
Woodbine’s win came behind a double gold from Addison Murdock, who took the 3000 (12:29.11) and 1500 (5:54.91). Alyssa Schafer won the 100 hurdles (17.10), and Alexa Steinkuehler won the long jump (13-05.50).
The Tigers also won the shuttle hurdle relay with Schafer, Addison Erickson, Whitney Kuhlmlan and Oakley Van Pelt running 1:15.03, and Van Pelt, Schafer, Nicole Sherer and Avery Moores teamed up for a 4x100 win in 55.03.
CAM’s evening was based largely around field events with wins from Jade Jackson in the high jump (4-10.00), Mallory Behnken in the discus (103-00) and Molly Venteicher in the shot put (40-08.00).
Newell-Fonda Invitational
Coon Rapids-Bayard had nine points and finished in eighth at the Newell-Fonda meet.
BGM Bear Classic Relays
Melcher-Dallas was third in the Class B meet at Brooklyn on Friday. The Saints had 89 points on the evening.
J’Lyn Knutson scored wins in the 800 (2:37.29), 1500 (5:23.11) and 3000 (11:07.19) and Grace Overgaard nabbed a discus victory (102-04.75).
Tarkio Indian Relays
Mineral Water Classic Invitational
The Maryville girls nabbed four wins and scored 76.33 points on their way to a sixth-place finish in Excelsior Springs at the Mineral Water Classic Invitational.
Brooklynn Holtman won the 100 (13.08), Ilse Flores-Hernandez took the 100 hurdles (17.40), Grace Ozanne was the triple jump champion (9.74m) and Ashlyn Alexander won the discus (38.85m).
Bennington Invitational
Plattsmouth competed at the Bennington Invitational, finishing in eighth place with 26 points.
