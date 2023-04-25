(KMAland) -- Clarinda won a title in Audubon, Fremont-Mills won their home meet, Wayne dominated in Chariton, Woodbine was the champ in Ida Grove and Platte Valley left Stanberry with a title.
BOB CLARK RELAYS (AT AUDUBON)
Clarinda won the meet with 107 points. IKM-Manning (86) was second and Underwood (82) finished third.
Bailey Nordyke won the 400 hurdles (1:11.49) and Raenna Henke won the 1500 (5:14.21) and 3000 (11:14.21).
Underwood received individual titles from Aliyah Humphrey in the 400 (1:01.39) and Hailey Martin in the 100 hurdles (16.02). Martin and Humphrey were also on the winning 4x100 while Martin was on the champion shuttle hurdle (1:11.64). Jordyn Reimer was on both championship relays.
Tri-Center’s Isah VanArsdol won the 800 (2:32.81) and anchored the winning sprint medley (1:56.53).
Audubon’s Madison Steckler won the 200 (26.83), anchored the champion 4x400 (4:30.43) and helped the winning distance medley (4:39.28). Kadence Sporrer and Mattie Nielsen were on both relays.
Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper won the long jump (15-05.50) while Mackenzie Richards claimed the shot put (34-00.00). Ar-We-Va’s Kora Obrecht won the 100 (13.24), and Exira-EHK’s Jaelynn Petersen won the high jump (4-08.00).
Griswold won the 4x200 (1:56.22).
Find the full results below.
FREMONT-MILLS MEET
Fremont-Mills rolled to a title at their home meet with 201 points.
Hannah Wilson had another big night with titles in the 800 (2:27.17), 1500 (5:26.61) and 3000 (11:40.90). Emily Madison won the high jump (4-11.00) and 400 hurdles (1:10.52). Lana Alley won the 200 (27.92), Teagan Ewalt won the 400 (1:02.04) and Macy Mitchell won the shot put (34-10.25).
The Knights also won the 4x200 (1:53.96), sprint medley (1:58.23), distance medley (4:54.35), 4x400 (4:25.19) and shuttle hurdle (1:08.77). Ewalt was on the 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley, Madison contributed to the 4x200 and shuttle hurdle and Alley helped the shuttle hurdle collect a dub.
Bella Gute played a role in the winning 4x200, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle, Carlie Chambers was on the champion 4x200, sprint medley and 4x400, Ellie Switzer ran in the 4x400, 4x800 and distance medley and Izzy Weldon helped the shuttle hurdle and distance medley relays to victories.
Stanton was second with 100 points. Their lone title came from Lauren Johnson in the long jump (15-07.75).
East Mills’ Emily Williams won the 100 (13.27) and 100 hurdles (15.76), and Sidney’s Lilly Peters won the discus (120-06).
Glenwood won the 4x100 (54.03).
Find the full results below.
LADY REDS RELAYS (AT MISSOURI VALLEY)
Treynor finished second with 124 points while Riverside claimed third with 113.
Treynor’s Nora Konz won the 400 hurdles (1:10.50) while Jadyn Huisman won the shot put (32-02.00). The Cardinals also won the 4x100 (51.19).
Riverside’s titles came from Lydia Erickson in the 200 (26.77) and 400 (1:01.33). The Bulldogs also won the 4x800 (10:34.49).
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman won the 800 (2:27.25) and 3000 (10:57.81) while Cameron Springman won the discus (107-00).
West Harrison’s Maclayn Houston won the high jump (5-00.00), and Denison-Schleswig won the shuttle hurdle (1:10.38).
Find the full results below.
CHARGER RELAYS AT CHARITON
A
Wayne won the meet with 209 points. Devyn Davis won the 100 (13.11), Cortney Knutson won the 400 (1:04.45) and 400 hurdles (1:10.82), London Everman won the 1500 (5:59.51), Jocelyn Marquis won the 100 hurdles (16.81) and Izzie Moore won the shot put (34-04.00) and discus (87-06.00).
Davis was on the winning 4x200 (1:58.28) and 4x400 (4:29.08) while Knutson and Marquis joined her on the 4x400. Knutson and Marquis were also on the champion shuttle hurdle (1:12.08). Morgan Goretska joined them on the shuttle hurdle and was part of the winning 4x200.
Central Decatur’s Abigail Leahy won the 200 (28.01) and contributed to the winning 4x100 (54.00) and sprint medley (1:58.27). Hadley Bell, Breegan Lindsey and Addy Schreck were also on both relays.
Southeast Warren had a pair of individual champs: Kaleigh Harvey in the 800 (2:42.84) and Lexi Clendenen in the long jump (15-00.00).
Seymour’s Leah Rinchiuso won the high jump (4-06.00) while East Union won the distance medley (4:39.47) and Mormon Trail claimed the 4x800 (12.22.05).
AA
Creston’s Doryn Paup won the 400 hurdles (1:13.01) while the Panthers also won the 4x800 (10:50.24).
Find the full results below.
MADRID MEET
Nodaway Valley was second with 105 points while Kuemper Catholic (76) took fifth.
Nodaway Valley’s Annika Nelson won the 100 (16.77) while Emma Lundy won the 200 (26.66). Nelson and Lundy were on the winning 4x100 (52.37), and Jorja Holliday won the discus (110-10).
OABCIG MEET
Woodbine won the team title with 153 points. Nicole Sherer won the 800 (2:32.34) and led the Tigers’ winning 4x400 (4:25.14) and 4x800 teams (10:21.90). Katy Pryor was on both relays, and Addison Erickson won the long jump (15-02.25).
Find the full results below.
HAWK RELAYS (AT WOODWARD-GRANGER)
Glidden-Ralston was fourth with 71 points. Vanessa Koehler won the 100 hurdles (16.86), 400 hurdles (1:16.91) and high jump (4-10.00). She also anchored their winning 4x100 (55.26). The Wildcats also won the sprint medley (2:05.56). Savannah Bennett, Kassidy Wenck and Tiela Janssen were on both winning relays.
TOMAHAWK RELAYS (AT CHEROKEE)
LeMars was third with 113 points while Bishop Heelan was fourth with 107.50.
Sienna Kass won the 800 (2:33.81), served as the lead leg on the winning 4x400 (4:11.44) and was the third part of the champion distance medley (4:31.92). Maya Hogrefe won the high jump (4-08.00) and anchored the winning 4x400.
Bishop Heelan’s Kenley Meis won the 400 (1:01.47) and long jump (16-11.25). Maddie Demke won the 1500 for the Crusaders in 5:25.47.
EAGLE RELAYS (AT LAWTON-BRONSON)
Sioux City North’s Elizabeth Jordan won the 3000 (11:36.20) while Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the distance medley (4:36.32).
View the full results here.
AT SOUTH TAMA
No Results Reported
BULLDOG RELAYS AT STANBERRY
Platte Valley won the team title with 98 points while Rock Port was third with 79.
Platte Valley received titles from Kayley Hauber in the 100 (13.43), Mya Wray in the 1600 (5:37.81) and 3200 (11:47.01) and Jenna Mason in the shot put (10.50 meters).
Rock Port’s Rylee Jenkins won the discus (37.47 meters). The Blue Jays also won the 4x800 (10:47.23).
Other individual champions included King City’s Clare Staley in the 200 (27.70), North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger in the 800 (2:32.42), Worth County’s Riley Ridge in the high jump (1.53 meters) and Ali Brown in the javelin (34.90 meters).
Worth County also won the 4x100 (52.68).
View the full results here.
BISHOP LEBLOND INVITATIONAL
Savannah’s Danica Rodriguez won the high jump with a leap of 5-01.00.
Savannah also had five third-place finishes. Vivian Barton was third in the 100 (13.41) and 200 (27.46). Reagan Bauer was third in the 400 (1:05.77), Madyson Weis was third in the 300 hurdles (52.42) and Sailor Bodenhausen claimed bronze in the long jump (15-02.75).
Find the full results here.