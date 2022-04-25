(KMAland) -- Glenwood claimed their home championship in KMAland girls track action on Monday.
Co-Ed Ram Relays (at Glenwood)
Glenwood rolled to the victory with 183.5 points. Lewis Central was a distant second with 87 while Underwood (71), St. Albert (69.5) and Abraham Lincoln (68) rounded out the top five. Atlantic, Sioux City West, Shenandoah, Sioux City North, Red Oak, Creston and Thomas Jefferson also participated.
Glenwood’s Madelyn Berglund led the winners with a pair of wins in the 1500 (5:19.23) and 3000 (11:05.37) while Lauren Hughes claimed the 800 (2:32.67) and Charley Hernandez won the long jump (17-06.00).
Lewis Central had just one win on the night with Kierra Schmiedling nabbing the shot put championship (37-10.50).
Underwood had a big night of wins, led by a high jump (5-01.00) championship from Alizabeth Jacobsen. The Eagles also won the 4x100 (51.63), 4x200 (1:49.21) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.22). The foursome of Jordyn Reimer, Tayler Krueger, Aliyah Humphrey and Tieler Hull ran for each of the first two relays while Ellie Hackett, Hailey Martin, Reimer and Jacobsen were on the SHR.
Abraham Lincoln’s Abby LaSale had a noteworthy evening with a win in the 400 hurdles (1:06.23) and also ran for the winning distance medley (4:33.00) with Ava Watkins, Hutson Rau and Emma O’Neal. Watkins, Lydia Dix, Hailey Holcombe and Rau ran for the winning sprint medley (1:58.06).
Atlantic won both the 4x400 (4:10.18) and the 4x800 (10:24.53). Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix and Ava Rush ran for the former while Rush, Mariah and Hailey Huffman and Claire Pellett ran for the latter.
Sioux City West’s Holly Duax was the only three-time individual champ on the night, claiming gold in the 100 (12.13), 200 (26.61) and 400 (59.13). Shenandoah’s Chloe Denton picked up the 100 hurdles (16.54) win, and Brianna Fields of Creston won the discus (112-07).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Des Moines Christian Co-Ed Invitational
Ankeny Christian finished in fifth place with 20 points. Sophia Glenn was the leading scorer for ACA on the night, finishing with 11 points. Glenn had the top finish with a runner-up in the 400 (1:14.57).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
