(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills and Stanberry won their home meets, Clarinda’s strong run continued and Treynor left Missouri Valley with a team title on Tuesday night.
Check out the full KMAland girls track rundown below.
Lady Reds Relays at Missouri Valley
Treynor won the team title with 139 points, Harlan took second with 109 and Logan-Magnolia finished fourth with 87.
Carissa Spanier won the 400 hurdles (1:10.12), Clara Teigland won the high jump (4-08.00) and Jadyn Huisman won the discus (104-03). The Cardinals also won the 4x200 with Teigland, Jozie Lewis, Olivia Larsen and Rachel Kinsella (1:49.36).
Harlan received an individual title from Kaia Bieker (800 in 1:00.24). Bieker also anchored the winning 4x400 that featured Abby Broeckelman, Taylor Bieker and Lauren McLaughlin (4:15.50).
Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 (12.97) and 100 hurdles (16.96) while Lydia Erickson won the 200 (27.45). The Bulldogs also won the 4x800 (10:21.98) with Carly Henderson, Macy Woods, Veronica Schechinger and Elly Henderson, and the distance medley with Emma Gordon, Woods, Elly Henderson, Carly Henderson (4:32.51).
Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer won the 1500 (5:14.22), and the Panthers’ shuttle hurdle foursome of Kiera Hochstein, Addyson Monico, Samantha Yoder and Abby Czarnecki won in 1:11.10.
Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik won the 3000 (11:18.69).
Check out the full results below.
Fremont-Mills Co-Ed
Fremont-Mills won the team title with 137 points while St. Albert was second with 112 points and Glenwood finished third with 107.
Teagan Ewalt won the 400 (1:04.85) and Emily Madison won the high jump (5-03.00). The Knights also won the shuttle hurdle with Madison, Bella Gute, Hannah Wilson and McKenna Woods in 1:12.04.
St. Albert received individual championships from Ellie Monahan in the 200 (27.99), Payton Johnsen in the 800 (2:48.40), Reese Duncan in the 1500 (5:27.50), Lauren Williams (100 hurdles in 16.63 and 400 hurdles in 1:11.03) and Mia Allmon (shot put in 35-07.50 and discus in 97-04). The Saintes also won the sprint medley with Lydia Sherrill, Carly McKeever, Williams and Monahan in 1:57.21.
Sidney had one champion: Marley Shull in the 3000 (12:11.14).
Stanton won the 4x200 with Kyla Hart, Lauren Johnson, Hannah Olson and Brooklyn Silva in 1:57.32, and East Mills won the distance medley with Jenna Thornburg, Miah Urban, Emily Williams and Aspen Crouse in 4:55.40.
Glenwood’s 4x100 quartet of Addison Fichter, Taylor Roenfeldt, Faylynn Griffin and Kelsi Duran won in 54.73 while Hadley Carman, Ryley Nebel, Emma Johnson and Maya Schau won the 4x800 in 11:56.96.
Find the full results below.
Bob Clark Relays at Audubon
Clarinda claimed the team title with 100 points, Underwood was second with 97.50 and IKM-Manning and Audubon tied for third.
Paige Millikan won the long jump (16-11.00) and was the second leg of the winning 4x100 that also featured Bailey Nordyke, Aly Meier and Jerzee Knight (54.12), and freshman Raenna Henke was the 1500 champion in 5:15.59.
Underwood’s Hailey Martin won the 100 hurdles (16.95) and was the third leg of the victorious shuttle hurdle relay (1:09.92) while Aliyah Humphrey won the 400 (59.90).
Ellie Hackett, Jordyn Reimer and Alizabeth Jacobsen were also on Underwood’s winning shuttle hurdle squad.
Audubon entertained their home crowd by winning four events. Hannah Thygesen won the 800 (2:29.36) and contributed to the winning 4x400 with Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen and Madison Steckler in 4:22.25. Zaiger, Steckler and Nielsen also partnered with Makayla Schmidt to win the 4x200 (1:50.76), and Stefi Beisswenger won the 3000 (11:31.07).
CAM received championship performances from Jenna Wheatley (100 in 14.02) and Mallory Behnken (shot put in 35-11.00).
Tri-Center’s Quincey Schneckloth won the 400 hurdles in 1:12.18 and was the second leg on their winning 4x800 (10:34.31) that also featured Mikenzie Brewer, Isah VanArsdol and Kyla Corrin.
Griswold’s Paige Luft was also a champion, doing so in the discus with a chuck of 109-06.00.
Find the full results below.
Charger Relays at Chariton
Wayne had a strong showing in the Class A Division. Reese Brown won the 100 (13.25), 200 (27.09) and long jump (14-08.00). Emily Jones won the shot put (33-04.00) and discus (109-10), Jocelyn Marquis won the 400 (1:02.36) and Hagan Arnold took the 800 (2:44.01).
The Falcons also won the 4x800 (11:08.50), shuttle hurdle (1:11.96) and 4x400 (4:15.98).
Central Decatur’s Harrisen Bevan won the 1500 (5:44.06) while River Hamaker took the 100 hurdles (17.69) and high jump (5-02.00), and Hadley Bell won the 400 (1:10.92).
Ellie Baker led Martensdale-St. Marys’ efforts with a championship in the 3000 (12:17.33) while the Blue Devils got the job done in the sprint medley (1:56.60), distance medley (4:33.10) and 4x200 (1:54.96).
Check out the full results below.
Madrid Track Invitational
Kuemper Catholic scored 34 points to take 10th. The Knights did not have a champion, but Kenzie Schon led their efforts with a runner-up in the shot put (42-02.00).
Find the full results below.
OABCIG Co-Ed
Bishop Heelan finished third with 81 points while Woodbine was sixth with 41 and Boyer Valley finished seventh.
Kenley Meis won the 400 (1:03.61) and Taylor Jochum won the high jump (5-04.00) for Heelan.
Boyer Valley’s Lauren Malone was also a champion, taking first in the 400 hurdles (1:10.91).
Find the full results below.
Eagles Co-Ed at Lawton-Bronson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Gabby Ryan was the only KMAland individual champion with her title in the 3000 (12:07.58).
The Warriors’ 4x800 quartet of Sophia Karras, Ella Brester, Maddie Hinkel and Dani Rodriguez were also champs (10:27.82).
Find the results here.
Lynn Jolly Relays at Cherokee
LeMars finished fourth with 84 points behind Spencer, MOC-Floyd Valley and Unity Christian.
Lilly McNaughton won the long jump (16-06.75), and teammate Madi Huls was the runner-up in the 200 (27.29).
Check out the full results below.
Bulldog Relays at Stanberry
Stanberry won their meet with 82 points while Rock Port was second with 57.
Katlyn James won the pole vault (2.74 meters), and Lexi Craig won the javelin (35.57 meters) for the host.
The Bulldogs also won three relays: the 4x100 (54.11), 4x200 (1:52.82) and 4x400 (4:27.39).
Sadie Runde, Letah Angle, Amelia Wallace and James won the 4x100, Runde, Angle, Wallace and Marli Hilton won the 4x200 and Angle, Craig, Hilton and Runde took first in the 4x400.
Rock Port’s Rylee Jenkins won the discus (40.53 meters), and Aubrey Watkins was the 3200 champion (12:15.55). Jenkins and Watkins joined Avery Meyerkorth and Macie Hale on the winning 4x800 (11:10.95).
North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger won the 1600 (6:04.76), and Platte Valley’s Kayley Hauber won the 100 (13.18).
Click here for results.
Falls City Invitational
Auburn won the team title with 160 points, edging Falls City by five. Johnson County Central was third and Nebraska City finished fourth.
Auburn won eight individual events. Sydney Binder won the 1600 (6:05.70) and 3200 (13:48.40), Leah Grant won the 100 hurdles (15.60) and 300 hurdles (48.70), Jaeleigh Darnell took first in the shot put (37-00) and discus (108-04.00), Olivia Swanson won the high jump (5-00.00) and Jerzie Maher won the pole vault (9-00.00).
Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson won the 100 (12.20), 200 (27.40) and long jump (16-08.00). Teammate Taylor Kreifels won the 400 (1:02.20), Ava Armbruster won the 800 (2:51.40) and Madison Jones won the triple jump (32-07.00).
Armbruster led the winning 4x800 that also featured Mylie Crawford, Nia Crawford and Lillian Thomas in 11:20.20.
Johnson County Central had success in the relays, winning the 4x100 with Madison Pingel, Julia Mostacero Arantegui, Arely Cabrales and Ava Berkebile and the 4x400 with Rita Ceballos, Sunnie Rother, Pingel and Mostacero Arantegui.
Find the full results here.
Pawnee City Invitational
Sterling was the highest-finishing KMAland team with a second-place finish, four points behind Pawnee City.
Dakotah Ludemann won the 100 (13.49) and 200 (27.27), Macy Richardson won the 100 hurdles (16.52), 300 hurdles (47.13), long jump (15-11.75) and triple jump (35-00.50) and Danielle Janssen won the discus (110-02).
Johnson-Brock’s Taryn Ottemann was the shot put champion with a toss of 32-11.00 while Lourdes Central Catholic’s Aspen Meyer took first in the high jump (5-00.00).
Lourdes also won the 4x100 in 54.21.
Find the full rundown below.
MISSING
At South Tama
At Woodward-Granger