(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, East Union, Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central, Riverside and Maryville won meets in Thursday’s busy slate of KMAland girls track.
DRAKE RELAYS
Abraham Lincoln’s Aubrey Sandbothe paced the KMAland action with a ninth-place finish in the long jump. Trevor Maeder has the rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
TIGER CO-ED (AT GRISWOLD)
Fremont-Mills took the team title with 140 points. Nodaway Valley (122) and Shenandoah (74) were second and third.
Teagan Ewalt won the 400 (1:01.53), Hannah Wilson won the 800 (2:26.98) and 400 hurdles (1:08.58). The Knights also won the 4x400 (4:21.23), 4x800 (10:23.01), sprint medley (1:55.46) and shuttle hurdle (1:07.82). Ewalt was on the 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley, Ellie Switzer was on the 4x400 and 4x800, Alley contributed to the 4x400, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle and Wilson was on the 4x400 and shuttle hurdle.
Nodaway Valley’s titles came from Annika Nelson in the 100 (13.41), Emma Lundy in the 200 (27.00), the 4x100 (51.08) and 4x200 (1:52.07) with Nelson and Lundy and Jorja Holliday in the discus (109-08).
Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert won the 3000 (11:23.15), Kate Lantz won the high jump (4-10.00) and Lynnae Green claimed the shot put (35-07.50).
East Mills’ Emily Williams won the 100 hurdles (15.70) and was the third leg on their winning distance medley (4:43.76).
Find the full results below.
TOM MURR INVITATIONAL (AT CLARKE)
Class A
Wayne finished second with 138 points. Devyn Davis won the 100 (13.35) and 200 (27.89), Cortney Knutson won the 100 hurdles (17.80) and 400 hurdles (1:10.99) and Izzie Moore won the shot put (32-08.00). Knutson was also on the Falcons’ winning shuttle hurdle (1:11.26).
Southeast Warren’s Lexi Clendenen won the long jump (15-00.50) and anchored the winning 4x800 (11:36.96).
Class B
East Union won the meet with 130 points while Bedford (99) and Seymour (77) were second and third.
Tristin Lear won the 100 hurdles (18.67), Jillian Valencia won the 1500 (6:04.57) and 3000 (12:31.37). The Eagles also won the 4x100 (55.62) and distance medley (4:48.49). Hayden Waigand and Audrey Young were on both relays.
Bedford’s Emily Baker won the shot put (40-08.00), and Kaylee Detrick claimed the long jump (15-02.50). The Bulldogs won the 4x200 (2:04.30) and shuttle hurdle (1:20.99). Detrick was on the winning 4x200 while Joslyn Longfellow was on both champion relays.
Seymour’s Leah Rinchiuso won the high jump (4-04.00). Melcher-Dallas’ Addison Wadle claimed the 800 (2:56.78). Murray’s Leksi Gannon won the 100 (12.67), Jayda Chew took the 200 (29.79) and Keirsten Klein claimed the discus (103-08).
Lamoni’s Kelly Lloyd took top honors in the 400 hurdles while Emaleigh Pierschbacher did so in the 400 (1:06.29). Those two also helped the Demons win the 4x400 (4:45.50).
Mormon Trail won the 4x800 (12:32.22).
Check out the full results here.
COUNCIL BLUFFS CITY MEET
Lewis Central put up 192 points to win the meet. St. Albert (170) was second and Abraham Lincoln (138) took third.
The Titans’ titles came from Maddie Bergman in the long jump (15-09.00) and Elise Thramer in the discus (114-01) and shot put (35-03.00).
St. Albert raked up titles. Avah Underwood won the high jump (5-04.00), Reese Duncan was the champion in the 3000 (12:07.77), Carly McKeever took the 400 (1:01.31) and 200 (27.19) and Lili Denton won the 800 (2:39.81) and 1500 (5:21.73).
The Saintes also won the 4x100 (52.56), 4x400 (4:42.49), distance medley (4:44.10), shuttle hurdle (1:16.05) and 4x800 (11:03.66).
Denton was on the 4x800, and Molly Wise was on the 4x800 and distance medley. Kirsten Piskorski contributed to the winning 4x800 and 4x400. Ellie Monahan was on the shuttle hurdle and 4x100. Lily Krohn and Ella Klusman contributed to the shuttle hurdle and 4x400, and McKeever was on the 4x100.
Abraham Lincoln’s Abby LaSale won the 400 hurdles (1:10.35) while Ava Watkins won the 100 (13.07). Watkins and LaSale were part of the Lynx’s winning sprint medley (1:57.79).
Thomas Jefferson’s Makayla Martin took top honors in the 100 hurdles (17.28).
Find the full results here.
LADY TIGER RELAYS (AT WOODBINE)
Riverside won the team title with 131 points, followed by Atlantic (108) and Treynor (105).
Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 (13.08) and was on the winning 4x100 (51.17) and 4x200 (1:47.82). Olivia Lund won the 200 (27.93). The Bulldogs also won the 4x800 (10:32.52) and sprint medley (1:57.16). Elly Henderson joined Andrusyshyn on the 4x100 and 4x200 and was on the sprint medley. Carly Henderson was on the 4x4200 and sprint medley.
Atlantic’s individual titles came from Mariah Huffman in the 400 (1:02.77), Aubrey Guyer in the 800 (2:38.62), Jayci Reed in the 100 hurdles (16.30) and Lila Wiederstein in the long jump (15-07.50).
Treynor’s Alyssa Kulesa won the 1500 (5:22.15) while Jadyn Huisman won the shot put (34-02.50).
Woodbine had a strong night with titles from Adyson Lapel in the 3000 (5:22.15) and Kylie Neligh in the high jump (4-10.00). The Tigers also won the 4x400 (4:21.58) and distance medley (4:29.10). Katy Pryor, Danyelle Steinkuhler and Nicole Sherer were on both winning relays.
Missouri Valley’s Maya Zappia won the discus (109-09), and Ar-We-Va won the shuttle hurdle (1:10.92).
Find the full results below.
DAVE TAPPS INVITE (AT VAN METER)
Martensdale-St. Marys had a big day. Karson Oberender won the 1500 (5:15.25), Brynnly German won the 400 hurdles (1:08.02) and the Blue Devils won the 4x400 (4:19.74) and sprint medley (1:56.77). German, Ellie Baker and Carolyn Amfahr were also on the winning relays.
Mount Ayr’s Zoey Larsen won the discus (96-07) and shot put (31-01.00). Central Decatur’s Breegan Lindsey won the 100 hurdles (17.20).
View the full results below.
MVACOU INVITE
Denison-Schleswig won the meet with 191 points. Claire Miller won the 100 hurdles (16.67), Lauryn Turin won the 400 (1:06.33), Lola Mendlik won the 800 (2:33.29), 1500 (5:15.97) and 3000 (11:18.08), Avery Bock won the long jump (16-01.75) and Emily Gehlsen was the discus champion (97-05.00).
Miller anchored the winning shuttle hurdle (1:10.65) while Bock was the lead leg. The Monarchs also won the 4x400 (4:30.59).
West Harrison’s Maclayn Houston won the 400 hurdles (1:11.72).
View the full results below.
GONZALES-PARRISH INVITATIONAL (AT ACGC)
IKM-Manning was second with 129.5 points while Audubon was third with 105.
The Wolves won the 4x200 (1:58.27) and 4x800 (11:09.40)
Audubon’s individual titles came from Madison Steckler in the 200 (26.99) and Stefi Beisswenger in the 3000 (11:48.01). The Wheelers also won the 4x400 (4:21.48), sprint medley (1:57.32) and distance medley (4:45.75). Steckler, Mattie Nielsen and Addie Hocker were on the 4x400 and sprint medley, Kadence Sporrer contributed to the winning 4x400 and distance medley and Beisswenger was on the distance medley.
Glidden-Ralston’s Kassidy Wenck won the 100 (13.59), Tiela Jannsen won the 400 hurdles (1:12.17) and Vanessa Koehler claimed the high jump (5-00.00).
Tri-Center’s Isah VanArsdol won the 400 (1:01.51) and 800 (2:25.62). The Trojans also won the 4x100 (54.66).
View the full results below.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY MEET
Sioux City East’s Emma Scott claimed the 3200 (13:00.09) while Sioux City North won the shuttle hurdle (1:18.66).
View the full results here.
MARYVILLE RELAYS
Maryville won their home meet with 166 points. Savannah was second with 132.50.
The Spoofhounds received titles from Meah Schommer in the 1600 (5:58.82), Brylee Acklin in the 300 hurdles (48.18) and triple jump (10.13 meters), Ainsley Watkins in the pole vault (2.30 meters) and Ellie Willnerd in the discus (29.51). Maryville also won the 4x100 (52.33) and 4x200 (1:49.82). Acklin was on the 4x200 while Kora Grow and Jillian Bagley were on both winning relays.
Savannah’s Vivian Barton won the 100 (13.35), Kenna Reynolds claimed the high jump (1.45 meters), Sailor Bodenhausen won the long jump (4.62 meters) and Rhyan Schrick took the javelin (37.83 meters). The Savages also won the 4x800 (11:32.32).
Find the full results here.
AT SOUTH HARRISON
No Results Reported
CARDINAL RELAYS (AT NORTH ANDREW)
North Andrew was fourth with 63 points while King City was sixth.
North Andrew’s titles came from Jaclyn Riedinger in the 1600 (6:12.59) and Riley Walker in the discus (33.30 meters).
King City received titles from Clare Staley in the 100 (13.92) and 200 (28.39) and in the 4x100 (54.68). Staley was the third leg on that relay.
Find the full results below.