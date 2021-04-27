(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Harlan, Underwood and Lourdes Central Catholic were all meet winners on Tuesday night.
Check out the hefty KMAland girls track rundown below.
Fremont-Mills Co-Ed Relays
Fremont-Mills scored 175 points to win their host meet. Teagan Ewalt won the 400 (1:04.43), 800 (2:45.40) and led the 4x400 to victory alongside MaKenna Brandt, Leanna Renshaw and Ellie Switzer (4:49.93). Izzy Weldon won the 100 hurdles (17.27) and high jump (4-08). Switzer also won the long jump (14-02.50). Chloe Kirchert won the shot put (33-02.50).
Stanton's Tara Peterson left Tabor with three golds. The senior won the 100 (13.63), 400 hurdles (1:09.72) and anchored the Viqueens' victorious sprint medley (2:01.84). Carly Roberts won the 3000 (13:13.53) and anchored the winning distance medley (5:14.98).
East Mills' Jenna Thornburg won the 200 (29.27), Aspen Crouse won the 1500 (5:56.65). Thornburg also led the 4x100 team to victory in 56.34. Mia Goodman, Natalie Goodman, Kaytelynne Hagymasi and Alysia Montgomery won the 4x200 in 2:03.44.
Glenwood's Brynlee Arnold won the discus (107-07). The Rams also won the shuttle hurdle.
Sidney's 4x800 quartet of Emily Hutt, Josie Hendrickson, Dalyce Erickson and Harley Spurlock took first in 12:09.35.
Full results here.
Chariton
Wayne won the small-school portion of the meet with 203 points. Reese Brown won the 100 (13.41), 200 (27.44) and long jump (15-04.50). Emily Jones won the discus (104-04) and shot put (32-09.00), Hagan Arnold won the 800 (2:39.52) and Ava Goben took gold in the 1500 (5:45.66). The Falcons also won the 4x200 (1:52.97), 4x400 (4:16.24), 4x800 (11:18.52), and shuttle hurdle (1:13.52).
Central Decatur took second with 132 points. River Hamaker won the high jump (5-00). Eve Balk (Southeast Warren) won the 100 hurdles (18.04).
Josephine Wearmouth (Martensdale-St. Marys) won the 3000 (12:35.10). Wearmouth anchored the Blue Devils' champion distance medley team (4:41.27). Brynnly German won the 400 hurdle (1:15.05) joined Wearmouth on the distance medley and was the third leg in the victorious 4x100. The Blue Devils also won the sprint medley (1:58.65).
Creston was fourth in the large-class section with 94 points. Kelsey Fields won the discus (115-01) and shot put (39-06).
Full results available here.
Lady Red Relays at Missouri Valley
Harlan won the meet with 144 points. Lilly Metzger won the 400 (1:04.57) and joined Jenna Gessert, Liv Freund and Olivia Anderson in the victorious 4x400 (4:20.78). Gessert, Anderson, Abi Albertsen and Ellie Gross won the 4x800 (10:53.53). The Cyclones also won the sprint medley (Justine Buman, Delaney Wegner, Grace Eckermann and Brecken VanBaale) in 1:56.53 and distance medley (Grace Wegner, Lauren McLauglin, Anderson and VanBaale in 4:31.56). Freund won the 3000 (11:47.23) and 800 (2:30.12), VanBaale was the 1500 champion (5:07.87) and McLaughlin won the high jump (4-10.00).
Treynor's Rachel Kinsella won the 200 (27.04) while Jadyn Huisman and Stella Umphreys won the shot put and discus with respective chucks of 35-07 and 119-03.
AHSTW's Holly Hoepner swept the hurdles with showings of 15.73 and 1:08.93 in the 100 and 400, respectively.
Riverside's team of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon and Lydia Erickson won the 4x100 (53.02).
Denison-Schleswig won the shuttle hurdles with Claire Miller, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Kennedy Marten and Jamie Ibarra (1:12.12).
Bob Clark Relays
Underwood won the team title. Haylee Seidler won the discus with a toss of 115-11. Brianna Justsen, Aliyah Humphrey, Kinsley Ferguson and Allie Witt partnered to win the 4x800 in 10:46.77. Ferguson, Tayler Krueger, Claire Crilly and Chloe Clawson won the 4x200 in 1:54.40. Humphrey also won the 400 in 1:01.23.
Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge won the 3000 (10:57.57) and 1500 (5:03.78).
Clarinda's Faith Espinosa claimed two golds, doing so in the 100 hurdles (17.16) and 400 hurdles (1:11.85). Paige Millikan won the long jump (16-01.75) and 100 (13.17).
CAM's Molly Venteicher won the shot put (38-01.00).
Audubon's Hannah Thygesen was the champion in the 800 (2:35.20). The Wheelers also won the shuttle hurdle (1:12.55) and 4x400 (4:23.10).
Madrid Invitational
Kuemper's Kenzie Schon won the shot put with a launch of 37-03.50.
Hawk Relays
Nodaway Valley scored 162 points and won the team title. Maddax DeVault won the 200 (26.59) and 100 hurdles (15.93). Emma Lundy won the 800 (2:57.38), Maddie Fry took gold in the long jump (14-00.50). The Wolverines also won the 4x100, 4x200 and shuttle hurdle.
Vanessa Koehler (Glidden-Ralston) won the 100 (13.16) and high jump (4-10). The Wildcats' distance medley team took first in 5:03.99.
Paton-Churdan's Danielle Hoyle won the shot put in 37-06.
OABCIG
Bishop Heelan finished fourth with 72 points. Kenley Meis won the long jump (15-04), Taylor Jochum won the high jump (5-00), Madison Demke won the 800 (2:32.11). The Crusaders also won the sprint medley.
Lynn Jolley Relays
LeMars finished fifth. Lilly McNaughton won the long jump (16-01.25) and 100 hurdle (16.46). The Bulldogs also won the 4x200 with Katie Cunningham, Stella Hector, Jenna Allen and Madi Huls in 1:49.86.
Falls City
Falls City won a tightly-contested team battle. The Tigers scored 121 points to edge Auburn and Johnson County Central by eight points. RaeAnn Thompson won the 100 (12.2), 200 (25.7) and anchored the victorious 4x100 (53.7). Brylee Gilkerson won the 100 (18:06) and 300 hurdles (55.6) and Sara Black won the high jump (5-00). The Tigers also won the 4x800.
Ashlei McDonald paced Johnson County Central's efforts with a title in the 800 (2:34.9). JCC's quartet of Sunni Rother, Arely Cabrales, Madison Pingel and McDonald won the 4x400 in 4:37. Jordan Albrecht won the shot put with a toss of 39-00.50.
Auburn's Sidney Binder won the 1600 (5:49). Teammates Jocelyn Lambert and Jerzie Lambert took gold in the discus (99-00.50) and pole vault (7-6.00), respectively.
Nebraska City's Chloe Shaulis won the 3200 in 13:06.7
View full results here.
Pawnee City
Lourdes Central Catholic won the meet with 106 points. Brianna Fulton won the 200 (27.62) and 400 (1:01.98). The Knights also won the 4x400 (4:28.08).
Sterling's Macy Richardson won the 100 and 300 hurdles in 16.63 and 48.47, respectively, as well as the triple jump (34-03.00). Teammate Dakota Ludemann won the 100 (13.71).
Taylor Buchmeier (Johnson-Brock) won the high jump (5-00) and Natalie Knipplemeyer won the long jump with a leap of 15-02.
MISSING
South Tama
Stanberry
Conestoga