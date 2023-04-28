(KMAland) -- Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Seymour and Mormon Trail were all in action in KMAland girls track on Friday.
DRAKE RELAYS
Check out the complete Day Two rundown from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
BOB GERARD RELAYS (AT CARDINAL)
Moravia had 45 points and finished in sixth while Moulton-Udell had 23 in seventh on Friday at Cardinal.
The Mohawks got a win from Layla Ewing in the 100 hurdles (16.98). View the complete results below.
MARCUS HOUNSOM RELAYS (AT PUTNAM COUNTY MO)
Seymour had 26 points and took ninth while Mormon Trail scored nine points at Putnam County on Friday.
Check out the complete results from the meet linked here.
AT MOUND CITY
No results reported.