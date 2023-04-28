Bluegrass Conference
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Seymour and Mormon Trail were all in action in KMAland girls track on Friday.

DRAKE RELAYS 

Check out the complete Day Two rundown from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. 

BOB GERARD RELAYS (AT CARDINAL)

Moravia had 45 points and finished in sixth while Moulton-Udell had 23 in seventh on Friday at Cardinal.

The Mohawks got a win from Layla Ewing in the 100 hurdles (16.98). View the complete results below.

Download PDF bob gerard 2023 results.pdf

MARCUS HOUNSOM RELAYS (AT PUTNAM COUNTY MO)

Seymour had 26 points and took ninth while Mormon Trail scored nine points at Putnam County on Friday. 

Check out the complete results from the meet linked here

AT MOUND CITY 

No results reported.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.