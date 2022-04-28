(KMAland) -- Lewis Central won the city championship, Nodaway Valley won in Griswold, Treynor rolled at Woodbine, Wayne and Bedford took titles at Clarke and more from Thursday in KMAland girls track.
Drake Relays
Drake Relays
Council Bluffs City Meet
Lewis Central claimed a city championship with 220 points. Abraham Lincoln had 153 in second, and St. Albert finished third with 98. Thomas Jefferson was next with 51, Heartland Christian posted 26 and Iowa School for the Deaf had 1 point.
The Titans got a big three-win night from Addison Holt, who took the 800 (2:41.77), 1500 (5:40.80) and 3000 (12:13.31). Stacy Merksick added a win in the high jump (4-10.00), Maddie Bergman won the long jump (16-05.50), Elise Thramer grabbed the discus (123-06) and Madeline Fidone took victory in the 200 (27.33).
Lewis Central also won the sprint medley (1:57.74) and the 4x100 (54.79). Avery Heller, Gracie Jans and Ashlynne Haverman ran for both relays while Gracie Hays anchored the former and Lillian Werklund ran third for the latter.
Abby LaSale had a strong showing for Abraham Lincoln with wins in the 400 (1:00.82) and 400 hurdles (1:06.42). Ava Watkins added a 100 win (13.52) and led off the winning 4x200 (1:56.23) with Vanessa White, Lydia Dix and Hailey Holcombe on the final three legs. Holcombe also led off the distance medley (4:48.25) ahead of Hutson Rau, Kylie Richardson and Emma O’Neal. Richardson ran lead for the winning 4x800 (11:26.40) and was joined by Emily Billings, Reagan McDaniel and Aleesha Mascarenas.
Lauren Williams topped St. Albert on the night with a win in the 100 hurdles (17.35). She also anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:16.41) with Ava Wagner, Payton Johnsen and Pearl Reisz. Mia Almond was also a winner for the Saintes in the shot put (37-05.25).
Thomas Jefferson grabbed their lone win of the night in the last event, winning the 4x400 (4:33.15) with Alexis Smith, Rylee Perrine, Shaeley Bose and Makena Kramer.
Griswold Tiger Co-Ed
Griswold Tiger Co-Ed
Nodaway Valley claimed the team championship with 129 points ahead of Shenandoah and their 115. Underwood scored 94 in third, Fremont-Mills had 90 in fourth and Lenox rounded out the top five with 80.
Other KMAland conference teams in attendance (listed in order of finish): Griswold, East Mills, Southwest Valley, Stanton and AHSTW.
Maddax DeVault was impressive all evening to lead Nodaway Valley with wins in the 400 (1:01.07), 100 hurdles (15.80) and 400 hurdles (1:07.62). Jazz Christensen also picked up a win for the Wolverines in the 3000 (12:47.26), and the foursome of Annika Nelson, Abby Engles, Emma Lundy and Madison Fry won the 4x100 (52.27), 4x200 (1:50.81) and sprint medley (1:58.85).
Shenandoah’s night was led by individual wins on the track from Christene Johnson in the 800 (2:43.27) and Hailey Egbert in the 1500 (5:46.42). Those two also teamed up with Chloe Denton and Sarah Gilbert to win the distance medley (4:53.65), and Aliyah Parker was the champion in the shot put (34-08.00).
Underwood’s Tieler Hull was a champion in the 100 (13.60) while Allie Witt, Vivian Myers, Aliyah Humphrey and Georgia Paulson ran to a win in the 4x800 (11:10.64). Ellie Hackett, Hailey Martin, Cassidy Cunningham and Ruby Patomson also teamed up to win the shuttle hurdle (1:11.23).
Fremont-Mills had one win on the evening, getting a high jump championship (5-02.00) from Emily Madison. Sadie Cox of Lenox was a two-time winner in the long jump (16-03.00) and the 200 (27.64). Paige Luft of Griswold won the discus (106-03), and East Mills was champion in the 4x400 (4:32.00) behind Grace Escritt, Emily Williams, Jenna Thornburg and Aspen Crouse.
MVAOCOU Invitational
MVAOCOU Invitational
Denison-Schleswig scored 133.5 points and finished third at MVAOCOU. West Harrison was also on hand and had nine points.
Claire Miller picked up a championship in the 100 hurdles (16.95) while Lola Mendlik ran to a win in the 3000 (12:19.95). Miller added a win as an anchor behind Ashlyn Herrig, Lauren Bowker and Kaitlyn Bruhn in the 4x100 (53.64).
Dave Tapps Invitational (at Van Meter)
Dave Tapps Invitational (at Van Meter)
Central Decatur scored 79 points and finished in third at Van Meter. Clarinda had 69 in fifth, and Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, CAM and Creston were also on hand from KMAland.
Central Decatur had just one win on the evening, and it came from River Hamaker in the high jump (4-10).
Clarinda had a strong night in the relays with wins in the 4x100 (52.55), 4x200 (1:52.04) and 4x800 (10:37.82). Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Aly Meier and Jerzee Knight teamed up in the first two while Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Callie King and Raenna Henke were on the 4x8.
CAM's Jenna Wheatley was the other area winner, sprinting to a win in the 100 (13.73).
Woodbine Invitational
Treynor scored 143 points and won in Woodbine on Thursday. Riverside had 94, Woodbine posted 90, Atlantic had 86 and Boyer Valley put up 43 to round out the top five.
The rest of the area teams competing (in order of finish) were Kuemper Catholic, Glidden-Ralston, Ar-We-Va and Missouri Valley.
Treynor picked up two wins on the night, getting victories from Olivia Larsen in the 200 (27.19) and Carissa Spanier in the 100 hurdles (17.52).
Riverside’s Maci Woods grabbed a long jump victory (14-06.25) while the 4x100 (51.65) and 4x200 (1:48.59) teams also ran to victory. Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson and Veronica Andrusyshyn were on both while Emma Gordon ran for the 4x1 and Elly Henderson the 4x2.
Atlantic’s big night was led by individual wins from Abbi Richter in the discus (90-02) and Chloe Mullenix in the 400 hurdles (1:09.48). The Trojans also put together wins in the 4x400 (4:24.67), sprint medley (1:59.98) and distance medley (4:34.83). Mariah Huffman and Claire Pellett were on both the 4x4 and DMR while Mullenix led off the DMR. Madison Botos (4x4), Aubrey Guyer (4x4), Nerensia Narios (SMR), Emma Rose (SMR), Jersey Phippen (SMR), Callee Pellett (SMR) and Avery Knuth (DMR) were all on one relay winner each.
Boyer Valley had one win on the evening, getting a victory from their 4x800 (10:43.56) of Mariah Falkena, Jess O’Day, Clara Gorham and Lauren Malone. Kuemper Catholic’s Ellie Sibbel grabbed a shot put victory (34-09.50).
Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler was the only two-time individual winner, taking the 100 (13.20) and the high jump (4-10.00). Ar-We-Va also picked up a shuttle hurdle relay victory (1:14.68) behind the foursome of Jamie Hausman, Elizabeth Brunner and Amber and Maggie Ragaller.
Gonzales-Parrish Invitational
Gonzales-Parrish Invitational
IKM-Manning won the Gonzales-Parrish Invitational, scoring 186 points. Audubon tied for second with 145 while Coon Rapids-Bayard took fifth with 42. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Paton-Churdan were also at the meet.
Abbagail Neilheisel had a strong night, including a win in the 100 hurdles (17.80), while Emmie Ring also helped plenty with a win in the 400 hurdles (1:14.80). Amber Halbur also won the long jump (13-10.25).
The Wolves added relay wins in the 4x100 (55.54), 4x200 (1:55.44), distance medley (4:46.73) and shuttle hurdle (1:14.45). Halbur (4x1, 4x2, SHR), Sofia Fernandez (4x1, 4x2, DMR) and Neilheisel (4x1, 4x2, SHR) were on three each while Bianca Cadwell (4x1, DMR), Madelyn Snyder (4x2, SHR) and Emmie Ring (DMR, SHR) were on two each. Julianna Stribe anchored the DMR winner.
Audubon grabbed plenty of individual wins with Abigail Zaiger running to the win in the 100 (13.43), Madison Steckler taking the 200 (28.08), Hannah Thygesen grabbing the 800 (1:03.09) and Stefi Beisswenger picking up the victory in the 3000 (11:46.59). Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Steckler and Thygesen were on the winning 4x400 (4:20.32) and sprint medley (1:54.13) relays.
Coon Rapids-Bayard's Miranda McClellan added a win in the shot put (31-01.50).
Clarke Invitational — A Division
Wayne scored 182 points to win the A Division at the Clarke Invitational. East Union was sixth with 25 points.
Reese Brown had a big night for the Falcons, posting wins in the 100 (13.21) and 200 (26.95) on her own while also running for the winning 4x400 (4:25.36). Hagan Arnold added an 800 championship (2:48.14) and ran for the winning 4x800 (11:08.21). Other individual wins for Wayne came from Cortney Knutson in the 400 hurdles (1:13.59), Emily Jones in the discus (108-10) and shot put (34-03.00) and Maddy Gunzenhauser in the high jump (5-00.00).
Wayne also won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.64) with Cortney and Morgan Knutson, Morgan Goretska and Jocelyn Marquis. Other members of the 4x400 included Devyn Davis, Arnold and Marquis, and Ava Goben, Abigayle Henderson and Toxey Freeman also ran for the winning 4x8 team.
Clarke Invitational — B Division
Bedford claimed the team championship at the Clarke Invitational in the B Division. They had 98 points to finish ahead of Mormon Trail’s 81, Melcher-Dallas’ 79, Southeast Warren’s 73 and Seymour’s 71.
Other schools from the area (listed in order of finish): Murray and Lamoni.
Bedford won the 4x100 (54.01) and 4x200 (1:56.28) with Kaylee Detrick, Abby Dukes, Erica Sayler and Emma Chapman, and they took the shuttle hurdle (1:22.73) behind Abigail Hardee, Kendra Tracy, Layla Schrodt and Emma Teeters. Amanda Ogle picked up a win of her own in the discus (92-02).
Mormon Trail picked up three relay wins in the 4x400 (4:59.49), the 4x800 (11:41.80) and the distance medley (5:16.49). Ella Hysell ran for all three of them while Sydney Forkner (4x4, DMR), Annika Shanks (4x4, 4x8) and Mia Shanks (4x4, DMR) ran for two. Miah Roberts (4x4), Gabrielle Bellon (4x8) and GraceAnn Bellon (DMR) all ran for one each. Mia Shanks added a win in the 1500 (5:44.51), and teammate Jade Gillis was the winner of the 3000 (13:48.64).
Melcher-Dallas’ BrieAnna Remster was a champion in the shot put (31-05.25) while Southeast Warren picked up victories from Eve Balk in the 100 hurdles (18.06) and from Kaleigh Harvey in the 800 (2:43.24). The Warhawks were also winners in the sprint medley (2:10.01) with the foursome of Jaycee Need, Kenzie Byers, Natalie Geisler and Harvey.
Seymour’s Gracie Peck was the long jump winner (14-10.00), Murray’s Leksi Gannon ran to wins in the 100 (13.30), 200 (27.85) and 400 (1:05.29) and Lamoni’s Kelly Lloyd and Taylor Henson won the 400 hurdles (1:15.69) and high jump (4-06.00), respectively.
South Sioux City Invitational
South Sioux City Invitational
Sioux City North placed fifth with 74 points at South Sioux City. Sioux City East had 28 in sixth, Bishop Heelan scored 20 in seventh and Sioux City West was ninth with four points.
The Stars got individual wins from Yaneli Luna in the 400 (1:00.50) and from Elizabeth Jordan in the 3200 (12:18.69). Avery Beller, Sidney Chamberlain, Hannah Mogensen and Lauren Hauge ran together to win the 4x800 (10:41.30).
Sioux City East’s lone win of the night was in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.64).
Spoofhound Relays (at Maryville)
Spoofhound Relays (at Maryville)
Maryville had 120.5 points and took third at their home Spoofhound Relays.
The Spoofhounds picked up four individual wins from Ella Schulte in the 100 hurdles (16.93), Caroline Pohren in the 1600 (6:33.15), Kathrine Pohren in the 3200 (14:27.53) and Brooklynn Holtman in the long jump (4.92m).
AT North Andrew
AT North Andrew
Results not reported.
Mike Lehl Invite (at Blair)
Plattsmouth scored eight points and finished in ninth place at the Mike Lehl Invitational at Blair.
The highest finish for the Blue Devils came from Emily Macias-Palomar, who took fourth in the 200.
AT Crete NE
Results not reported.