(KMAland) -- Glenwood was the team champion at the Red Oak Invitational on Friday in KMAland girls track.
Red Oak Invitational
Glenwood scored 166 points to win the Red Oak meet. Red Oak was second with 113 while Tri-Center took third with 92.
The Rams had a pair of individual wins from Charley Hernandez in the high jump (4-10.00) and long jump (16-10.50) while Allison Koontz (100, 13.03), Carlie Clemmer (200, 29.11), Kennedy Jones (100 hurdles, 18.50) and Madelyn Berglund (1500, 5:13.43) also won events.
Glenwood picked up relay wins in the 4x200 (1:55.33), 4x800 (10:31.48), shuttle hurdle relay (1:14.43), sprint medley (2:02.49) and distance medley (4:35.14). The Rams used 17 different athletes in those relays with Courtney Crawford (4x2, SHR), Faylynn Griffin (4x2, SMR) and Lauren Hughes (SMR, DMR) competing on two. Jaylynn Floyd (4x2), Lauren Roenfeldt (4x2), Breckyn Petersen (4x8), Rachel Mullennax (4x8), Neyla Nanfito (4x8), Berglund (4x8), Destiny Yale (SHR), Jones (SHR), Clemmer (SHR), Nikki Nielsen (SMR), Elaina Dougherty (SMR), Danika Arnold (DMR), Abby Hughes (DMR) and Brooklyn Schultz (DMR) also ran for one winning relay.
Red Oak’s Michelle Grass was her team’s only winner of the night in the 3000 (15:54.81) while Tri-Center got victories from Isah Van Arsdol in the 400 (1:03.68), Karis Corrin in the 800 (2:46.07) and Quincey Schneckloth in the 400 hurdles (1:12.13).
