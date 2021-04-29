(KMAland) -- LC won a city title, Underwood won in Griswold, Wayne took their division at Clarke, Woodbine nabbed their home meet and more from MVAOCOU, Carlisle, ACGC, South Sioux City, Maryville and Crete in KMAland girls track.
Council Bluffs City Relays
Lewis Central scored 214 points to win the city championship ahead of Abraham Lincoln’s 178. St. Albert finished with 103 in third, and Thomas Jefferson had 53 in fourth.
Maddie Bergman led the Titans with four individual golds in the long jump (16-01.50), 100 (12.78), 200 (26.62) and 400 (1:01.62). Kierra Schmieding added victories in the discus (107-00) and shot put (39-07.50), Atziri Medina won the high jump (4-10.00) and AJ Holt ran to a win in the 800 (2:41.69). Sophia Glasnapp, Cassie Schlines, Lillian Porter and Avery Heller teamed up for LC to win the 4x2 (1:56.29).
Abbie LaSale of Abraham Lincoln had a solid night with a win in the 400 hurdles (1:09.79) while also running for the winning sprint medley (1:56.01) and 4x100 (52.39). Piper McGuire, Jillian Shanks and Hanna Schimmer also ran for both relays while Emma O’Neal, Jazmin Martinez, Kylie Richardson and Aleesha Mascarenas won the 4x800 (11:23.44) and Berenice Monge, Rowan McCoulough, Hannah Dillehay and Josi Clark took the shuttle hurdle relay (1:25.23).
St. Albert also had a number of victories, including double wins in the 1500 (5:45.52) and 3000 (12:09.60) from Reese Duncan. Pearl Reisz added a win in the 100 hurdles (17.46), and Lydia Sherrill, Kaylee Epperson, Allie Petry and Lauren Williams won the distance medley (4:51.02). Petry, Williams, Lydia Sherrill and Carly McKeever were on the winning 4x400 (4:31.00) team.
In addition, Lewis Central’s Mia Doebelin won the wheelchair 100 (35.74), 200 (1:24.01) and 400 (3:07.05).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Griswold Tiger Co-Ed
Underwood was the girls champion in Griswold with 144.5 points. AHSTW took second with 117 and Nodaway Valley had 114 in third. Shenandoah finished fourth with 103, and Lenox rounded out the top five with 71.
Jordyn Reimer was a two-time winner for Underwood with wins in the 100 (13.15) and long jump 16-07.25. Aliyah Humphrey added a win in the 800 (2:30.92), Haylee Seidler took the discus (117-06) and Alizabeth Jacobsen was the high jump champion (5-00.00). The Eagles also got a 4x400 (4:22.30) win from Kinsley Ferguson, Ellie Hackett, Claire Crilly and Humphrey.
AHSTW’s Chloe Falkena ran to the 3000 championship (12:33.72), Holly Hoepner took the 400 hurdles (1:08.75) and Delaney Goshorn, Kaleah Guyer, Cora Comer and Hoepner took the sprint medley (2:00.86).
Nodaway Valley had a big night from Maddax DeVault, who won the 200 (26.73) and 100 hurdles (15.77). DeVault also anchored the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:09.32) behind Maddie Fry, Natalie Yonker and Annika Nelson. Grace Britten, Nelson, Fry and Emma Lundy won the 4x100 (53.45), and Abbie Engals, Fry, Lundy and Nelson took the 4x200 (1:52.33).
Shenandoah’s evening was led by Sara Morales, who captured the shot put (37-04.00) while Lenox got a victory from McKinna Hogan in the 1500 (5:28.59). Cassidy Nelson, TJ Stoaks, Ava Junker and Hogan won the 4x800 (11:14.02), and Nelson, Brooklynn Ecklin, Stoaks and Hogan were distance medley champs (4:46.32).
Stanton’s Tara Peterson was also a winner in the 400 (1:03.85). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
MVAOCOU Meet
Denison-Schleswig had 143.5 points and finished in second place at MVAOCOU. West Harrison was also on hand and finished seventh with 19 points.
Claire Miller led the Monarchs with a win in the 100 hurdles (17.50) and as the lead leg for the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.57). Kaitlyn Bruhn, Kennedy Marten and Jamie Ibarra also ran for the SHR. Bella Araujo, Claire Leinen, Cierra Kastner and Lauren Bowker were members of the winning 4x100 (54.25).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Carlisle Wildcat Classic
Creston scored 30 points and finished 11th in Carlisle. The Panthers got a pair of wins and both came from Kelsey Fields, who took the shot put (42-06.00) and the discus (119-09.50).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Clarke Girls Murr Invitational
Red Oak was fifth with 86 points in the Class A division of the Murr Invitational.
The Tigers had one individual win, and it came from Liz Carbaugh in the 400 (1:05.06). Carbaugh also anchored the sprint medley relay (1:59.79) to victory behind Camryn Bass, Macy Bozwell and Araina Brummett. Bozwell, Bass and Brummett were also on the 4x200 (2:00.65) winner with Alexa McCunn, and Delaney Hall and Chloe DeVries ran with McCunn and Bass for the 4x800 champion (10:48.66).
In the Class B Division, Wayne scored 199 points to win the meet. Bedford had 87 in second, Seymour scored 67 in third, East Union went for 65 in fourth and Lamoni rounded out the top five with 46.
Reese Brown led Wayne with three wins in the 100 (13.08), 200 (26.87) and long jump (15-04.00) while Hagan Arnold took the 800 (2:44.85), Emily Jones won the discus (112-04.50) and Maddy Gunzenhauser tied for the high jump championship (4-06.00).
The Falcons also won five relays. Courtney Knutson was a member of the 4x100 (56.28), shuttle hurdle (1:13.70) and sprint medley (2:02.25) champions. Brown anchored the 4x400 (4:23.39) to a win, and Arnold was the 4x800 (11:39.11) anchor. Tana Newton, Sterling Berndt, Jade Harvey, Devyn Davis and Jocelyn Marquis were all on two relays each while Katy Gibbs, Abigayle Henderson, Ava Goben , Morgan Knutson and Morgan Goretska were on one each.
Bedford’s night was topped by Emily Baker’s win in the shot put (37-00.50). Macie Sefrit, Jadyn Bucher, Carmen Perdew and Erica Sayler teamed up for the Bulldogs to win the 4x200 (2:07.79).
Seymour’s Jade Durfey won the 400 hurdles (1:15.14) and tied for the high jump title (4-06.00). East Union’s Kaitlyn Mitchell, Mallory Raney, Aubrey Hansen and Elizabeth Hardy teamed up to win the distance medley (5:03.91).
Southeast Warren nabbed two wins with one each from Natalie Geisler and Eve Balk in the 400 (1:06.68) and 100 hurdles (17.47), respectively. J’Lyn Knutson of Melcher-Dallas added wins in the 1500 (5:32.51) and 3000 (11:39.90).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Gonzales-Parrish Invitational
ACGC won their home meet with 152 points while Audubon was next with 142. IKM-Manning came in fourth with 111 and Glidden-Ralston was fifth with 63.
Audubon’s second-place finish came behind a win from Katelyn Nielsen in the long jump (15-03.25) and a victory from the shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.48) quartet of Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr and Katelyn Nielsen.
IKM-Manning added a sprint medley relay (2:00.88) win with the team of Amber Halbur, Maddie Snyder, Bianca Cadwell and Alexa Ahrenholtz.
Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler was the 200 champion (27.39), Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle won the shot put (40-02.00) and discus (108-08) and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Madi Christensen, Mariah Traever, Shayle Young and Kate Hansen ran to a win in the 4x200 (2:03.19).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Woodbine Invitational
Woodbine scored 159 points to win their home meet ahead of Riverside, which finished with 123. Treynor had 109, Ar-We-Va finished with 81 and Boyer Valley came in fifth with 70.
The Tigers picked up three wins from Addison Murdock in the 3000 (12:07.08), Oakley Van Pelt in the 100 hurdles (17.41) and Whitney Kuhlman in the high jump (5-00.00).
Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn picked up a victory in the 100 (13.76) and ran for the 4x100 (53.15) and sprint medley (1:57.51) champions. Lydia Erickson, who won the 200 (27.85), was also on both relays with Izzy Bluml and Emma Gordon. Rebecca Cody added a win in the 1500 (5:47.96) and ran with Macy Woods, Mackenzie Olmstead and Carly Henderson on the winning 4x800 (10:58.96).
Treynor’s Stella Umphreys was a victor in the discus (119-10.50). The Cardinals also won the 4x200 (1:56.76), 4x400 (4:45.23) and distance medley (4:49.15). Amelia Hedrick (4x2, DMR), Carissa Spanier (4x2, 4x4), Kasey Lang (4x4, DMR) and Lillia Williams (4x4, DMR) all won two relays each while Mira Dreyer (4x2), Keelea Navara (4x2), Brooklyn Sedlak (4x4) and Alyssa Kulesa (DMR) were on one each.
Ar-We-Va’s night was led by a double gold from Kora Obrecht in the 400 (1:04.84) and long jump (14-05.00) while Jadeyn Smith took the shot put (36-00.00). The Rockets also won in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.25) with Maggie Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner, Obrecht and Jamie Hausman.
Boyer Valley’s individual wins came from Kylie Petersen in the 800 (2:46.17) and Lauren Malone in the 400 hurdles (1:12.17). View the complete results from Woodbine below.
South Sioux City Invitational
Sioux City North had three wins on the night with Courtney Johnson taking the shot put (35-02) and Elizabeth Jordan picking up a victory in the 1600 (5:37.96). Nicole Zuehl, Lillian Garay, Jordan and Avery Beller teamed up to win the 4x800 (10:19.06).
Sioux City East’s Lineya Wells and Kaia Downs were also winners in the long jump (17-11.50) and 800 (2:17.59), respectively.
For Sioux City West, Lily Juhnke ran to a win in the 100 (12.52). Heelan’s Mia Conley, Grace Mahaney, Kenley Meis and Brooklyn Stanley teamed to win the 4x400 (4:09.00).
View the complete results from South Sioux City linked here.
Maryville Relays
Maryville finished third with 99 points at their home meet.
The Spoofhounds got a double gold from Ilse Flores-Hernandez in the 100 hurdles (16.98) and pole vault (2.30m) while Ashlyn Alexander nabbed a win in the discus (34.45m).
View the complete results from Maryville below.
Crete Invitational
The Nebraska City girls placed sixth with 29 points at the Crete Invitational.
View the complete results from Crete linked below.
