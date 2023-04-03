(KMAland) -- Treynor won at Nodaway Valley and Conestoga was the team champion at West Point-Beemer on Monday.
Richard Ryan Relays at Southeast Valley
Class A
Kuemper Catholic was sixth with 46 points. The Knights did not win any events but they finished second in the 4x100 (52.94) and in the 4x200 (1:56.42).
Class B
Glidden-Ralston was fourth with 47 points while Paton-Churdan was eighth with 26 points. Vanessa Koehler won the high jump (4-10.00) and 100-meter hurdles (16.86) for the Wildcats.
Paton-Churdan’s Becca Anderson won the 400 (1:10.80).
Check out the full results below.
NODAWAY VALLEY CO-ED
Treynor put up 120 points to win the title while Nodaway Valley (95) was third and Audubon (62) finished fifth.
The Cardinals received titles from Aubree James in the 100 hurdles (16.92) and Clara Teigland in the 400 hurdles (1:06.58). Treynor also won the sprint medley (1:37.95) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.00).
Nodaway Valley’s Abby Engels won the 400 (1:05.22), and Jorja Holliday won the discus (109-06). The Wolverines also won the 4x100 (53.83). Engels was part of that winning 4x100.
Audubon’s Madison Steckler claimed the 200 (26.67), and Stefi Beisswenger was the 800 champion in 2:51.71.
Martensdale St. Mary’s Carson Oberender won the 800 (2:46.08) and 3000 (11:56.57), and Bedford’s Emily Baker had another dominant showing in the shot put (36-06.00). East Union won the distance medley in a time of 4:59.28.
View the full results here.
SCOTT UNDERWOOD INVITATIONAL AT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Sioux City North finished 10th with 20 points. Ariana Klein finished second in the 100 (16.73).
View the full results here.
AT MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT
No Results Reported
EAST BUCHANAN INVITATIONAL
Savannah’s Rhyan Schrick won the javelin (118-08.00) to lead their efforts. Danica Rodriguez was second in the high jump with a leap of 4-11.00.
View the full results here.
AT ALBANY
No Results Reported
THUNDERBIRD INVITATIONAL AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL
Lourdes Central Catholic was second with 83 points while Falls City Sacred Heart was fourth (67) and Johnson-Brock (64) finished fifth.
Lourdes received titles from Aspen Meyer in the 200 (28.08), high jump (5-00.00) and long jump (15-05.00) and Jenna Box in the 300 hurdles (50.53). The Knights also won the 4x100 (54.80).
Sacred Heart didn’t have any champions, but they were led by a runner-up finish from Jessica Wertenberger in the shot put (32-06.00), Jentry Lechtenberg in the triple jump (31-03.25) and London Nachtigal in the long jump (14-04.75).
Johnson-Brock’s Rylie Beethe won the 100 (13.63) and 100 meter hurdles (17.16), and Charlotte Metschke won the triple jump (31-07.75).
Johnson County Central’s Madison VanLaningham took the 3200 (13:07.85) while Harley Lubben won the shot put (35-09.75).
Find the full results below.
CADET-TIGER INVITATIONAL AT WEST POINT-BEEMER
Conestoga won the team title with 79 points. Dani Ahrens won the 3200 (13:11.77), Elizabeth Harvey claimed the pole vault (8-06.00) and Davida Garrett took the high jump (5-02.00) and was part of the Cougars’ winning 4x400 (4:36.47).
Find the results below.