(KMAland) -- Auburn was second at the ECNC meet while Lourdes Central Catholic took a close third at the Pioneer meet in KMAland girls track on Saturday.
Drake Relays
East Central Nebraska Conference Invitational (at Palmyra)
Malcolm edged Auburn to win the East Central Nebraska Conference championship. The winners scored 119 points while the Bulldogs were second with 108. Elmwood-Mudock had 91 in third, Palmyra scored 78 in fourth and Falls City took fifth in 77. Johnson County Central was sixth, and Weeping Water claimed eighth.
Auburn’s Leah Grant won the 100 hurdles (16.16) and 300 hurdles (51.95) while teammate Jaeleigh Darnell added wins in the shot put (37-11.50) and discus (104-01). Sydney Binder and Jerzie Maher were also winners for the Bulldogs in the 3200 (13:52.93) and pole vault (8-00.00), respectively.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Bailey Frahm won the 800 (2:41.94) and led off the winning 4x800 (11:13.09) with Tatem Backemeyer, Charley Hanes and Ella Zierott.
Palmyra’s Kinsley Havranek ran to a win in the 1600 (6:16.66), and Kyla Davis picked up a victory in the triple jump (33-07.75).
Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson added two individual wins in the 100 (12.76) and long jump (16-03.75). She also teamed up with Ashleigh Kirkendall, Taylor Kreifels and Lillian Thomas to win the 4x100 (53.29).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Pioneer Conference Meet (at Pawnee City)
Lourdes Central Catholic scored 92 points and finished a tight third behind Tri County (119 points) and Pawnee City (99). Sterling scored 65 in fourth, and Falls City Sacred Heart had 61 in fifth. Johnson-Brock was sixth with 43.
Aspen Meyer led the Knights with a pair of wins in the high jump (4-08.00) and 200 (27.06). Evie Madison added a win in the 3200 (13:20.98), and Sofia Fulton won the 100 (13.95). Lourdes also had the winning 4x100 team (55.44).
Sterling’s Macy Richardson had a monster performance with wins in the long jump (16-04.00), triple jump (34-09.25), 100 hurdles (16.08) and 300 hurdles (49.52). Teammate Lauren Harms added a win in the discus (107-07).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.