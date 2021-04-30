(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig dominated their home meet to highlight Friday's KMAland girls track action.
Ace Nelson Relays at Denison
Denison-Schleswig won their home meet with 109 points. Claire Leinen won the 100 (13.47), Bella Araujo took the 200 (27.57), Claire Miller claimed the 100 (17.10) and 400 hurdles (1:18.63). The Monarchs also won the 4x100 (53.46), 4x200 (1:53.35), shuttle hurdle (1:11.91) and sprint medley (2:00.68).
Tri-Center's Kyla Corrin won the 400 (1:05.30), Karis Corrin won the 1600 (6:06.80) and 3000 (13:28.06). Peyton Pogge took gold in the 800 (2:34.61), Hope McPhillips won the high jump (4-08.00) and Emile Sorenson won the long jump (14-05.50). The Trojans also won the 4x400 (4:26.83) and 4x800 (11:11.97).
Lewis Central's Kierra Schmieding won the shot put with a toss of 35-10.00.
Check out the full results here.
South Central Calhoun
Kuemper finished fourth with 59 points. Grace C. Hoffman won the 400 hurdles (1:11.99) to pace the Knights.
Paton-Churdan's Danielle Hoyle won the discus (103-01.00).
Click here to view results.
Howard Wood Relays
Holly Duax (Sioux City West) won 200 in a time of 25.34. Complete results available here.
Bob Gerard Memorial Relays
Twin Cedars was third with 95 points. Rylee Dunkin won the 800 (2:30.27) and long jump, Cheyanne Bruns took the 400 hurdles (1:15.19).
J'Lyn Knutson (Melcher-Dallas) won the 3000 (12:17.45).
Check the full results here.
Panther Relays at Mound City
Platte Valley scored 94 points to win the team title. Kayley Hauber won the 100 (13.48). Paige West won the 100 hurdles (17.51), Malia Collins won the long jump (4.63 meters), The 4x200 quartet of Malia Collins, West, Stephanie Turpin and Hauber won in 1:53.18.
East Atchison's Keena Merriweather won the 400 (1:03.60), Tommi Martin won the 800 (2:33.65). Merriweather and Martin joined Sophia Martin and Claire Martin to win the 4x400 in 4:29.76 and 4x800 in 10:52.40.
Worth County's Keelin Engel took gold in the pole vault with a leap of 3.23 meters and Rock Port's Alivia Baucom won the shot put (11.49 meters).
The full results are here.
Mike Lehl Invite
Plattmouth mustered seven points to take 10th.
Bedford