(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig and Riverside won team championships in KMAland girls track on Tuesday.
CARDINAL RELAYS (AT CLARINDA)
Find the complete recap from a condensed Cardinal Relays on Tuesday at the KMA Local Sports News Page.
SBL WARRIOR RELAYS
The Glenwood girls grabbed another dominant win with 188 points while Abraham Lincoln came in third with 84, LeMars had 78 in fourth and Sergeant Bluff-Luton was 57 in fifth.
Danika Arnold had a four-gold performance for Glenwood in the victory. She won the 200 (27.36) and ran for winning relays in the 4x100 (51.89), 4x400 (4:23.04) and sprint medley (1:54.76). Madelyn Berglund added a win in the 3000 (11:22.97) and 1500 (5:22.22) and ran for the champion distance medley (4:42.58).
Allison Koontz also had a strong day in winning the 100 (13.07) while running for the sprint medley and 4x100. Breckyn Petersen took the 400 (1:03.92) and Carlie Clemmer won the 100 hurdles (16.31). The Rams also picked up a 4x200 (1:55.17) victory on the day.
Leading the relays were Zoie Carda (4x1, 4x2, SMR), Jenna Hopp (4x2, 4x4, DMR), Jaylynn Floyd (4x1, 4x2, DMR) and Brooklyn Schultz (DMR, SMR, 4x4), as they all ran for three winning relays.
Abraham Lincoln got a win from Abby LaSale in the 400 hurdles (1:11.19), and Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Kenley Meis won the long jump (16-05.00). LeMars also picked up a win in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:14.13).
View the complete results below.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG MEET
Denison-Schleswig scored 145 points to win their home meet ahead of Atlantic’s 123, Underwood’s 96, Harlan’s 92 and Woodbine’s 66.
The Monarchs had three individual wins on the night with Kyia Clark taking the 100 (13.68), Lola Mendlik nabbing the 3000 (11:12.75) and Sara Mun capturing the high jump (5-00.00). Denison-Schleswig also won the sprint medley (1:58.71) and shuttle hurdle relays (1:10.90). Clark was a member of the SMR.
Atlantic’s Claire Pellett had a big night with a win on her own in the 800 (2:30.32) and also ran for the winning 4x400 (4:22.43) and 4x800 (10:34.02) teams. Jayci Reed added a win in the 100 hurdles (16.55) and Morgan Botos took the 400 hurdles (1:10.53). The Trojans picked up an additional win in the distance medley (4:39.74). Abby Smith (4x4, 4x8), Ava Rush (4x8, DMR) and Mariah Huffman (4x8, DMR) all ran for multiple winning relays.
Underwood’s Jordyn Reimer and Aliyah Humphrey were impressive on the night. Reimer won the 200 (28.04) and the long jump (16-06.00), and Aliyah Humphrey won the 400 (1:00.27) while also running for the winning 4x100 (52.16).
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman claimed the 1500 (5:08.99) and Cameron Springman took a discus championship (111-08). The Cyclones were also winners in the 4x200 (1:51.61). Woodbine’s Amanda Newton added a win of her own in the shot put (34-11.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.
RIVERSIDE INVITATIONAL
Riverside claimed the team championship at their home meet, finishing with 193 points. Logan-Magnolia had 130 in second, Tri-Center was third with 59, East Mills posted 46 in fourth and Missouri Valley had 45 in fifth.
The Bulldogs were led by big nights from Veronica Andrusyshyn and Lydia Erickson. Andrusyshyn won the 100 (13.30) and ran for the winning 4x100 (1:04.54) and sprint medley (1:55.21) while Erickson took the 200 (28.42) and the 400 (1:04.54) and also ran for both relays.
Madison Kelley took both the shot put (34-03.00) and the discus (104-11), and Olivia Lund was the high jump champion (4-10). The Bulldogs also won the 4x400 (4:27.48) and 4x800 (10:31.64). Elly Henderson (4x1, 4x8, SMR) ran for three winning relays while Emma Gordon (4x1, SMR), Carly Henderson (4x4, 4x8) and Adaline Martens (4x4, 4x8) were on two each.
Logan-Magnolia had five wins of their own, including individual victories from Allysen Johnsen in the 1500 (5:34.03) and Madison Sporrer in the 3200 (11:57.24). The Panthers also grabbed relay wins in the distance medley (4:45.14), shuttle hurdle (1:15.43) and 4x200 (1:58.07). Sporrer was also a member of the distance medley while Kylee Fogelman ran for both the DMR and 4x200 winners.
Tri-Center’s Isah VanArsdol took the 800, and teammate Emile Sorenson won the long jump (14-02.00). Other winners were Emily Williams of East Mills in the 100 hurdles (16.11) and Maclayn Houston of West Harrison in the 400 hurdles (1:14.30).
View the complete results from the meet below.