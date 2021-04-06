(KMAland) -- Underwood and IKM-Manning had strong showings at Riverside, Sergeant Bluff-Luton won their home meet and East Atchison claimed five titles in King City on Tuesday night.
AT CLARINDA
Glenwood and Shenandoah cruised to an individual titles.
AT SOUTHEAST VALLEY
Kuemper scored 72 points in Class A to finish fifth. Grace Hoffman won the 400 hurdles (1:15.74). Kenzie Schon took the shot put (36-11). Brooklyn Gifford finished second in the 800 (2:55.06). Their 4 x 100 team was second with a time of 55.72.
Paton-Churdan finished seventh in Class B with 14 points. Danielle Hoyle scored 12 points for the Rockets thanks to a runner-up in the shot put (34-00).
AT RIVERSIDE
Underwood claimed gold in six events. The Eagles won the 4 x 200 in 1:59.89 and 4 x 400 in 4:27.56. Aliyah Humphrey had a monster night, winning three individual events: long jump (16-02), 400 (1:01.21) and 200 (27.90). Haylee Seidler won the discus in 119-02.
IKM-Manning also won six events, including the sprint medley (2:00.00), 4 x 800 (11:05) and distance medley (4:40) relays. Alexa Ahrenholtz won the 100 (13.08) and high jump (5-0). Bianca Caldwell was victorious in the 800 (2:35.00)
AHSTW's Holly Hoepner won the 400 hurdles (1:11.45) and 100 hurdles (17.69).
CAM received a championship performance from Molly Venteicher in the shot put (41-03.50). Boyer Valley's Abby Mandel won the 3000 (12:00) and Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge won the 1500 in 5:11.00. Riverside won the shuttle hurdle relay, and Missouri Valley won the 4 x 100.
AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won their home meet with 148 points. The Warriors received titles from Sophia Karras in the 800 (2:34.49), the 4 x 200 (Addison Ritz, Payton Hardy, Cori Griebel and Emma Salker) in 1:54.63 , 4 x 800 (Brynn Wolf, Ella Brester, Chloe Buss and Karras) in 10:44.70, sprint medley (Griebel, Hardy, Salker and Maddie Hinkel) in 1:56.88 and shuttle hurdle (Nyadeng Lul, Ady Mosier, Hardy and Alexis Fehl) in 1:15.54. Tessa Smith won the discus with a throw of 103-08.
LeMars finished second with 106 points. The Bulldogs won the 4 x 100 (Mya Kibby, Madi Huls, Avery Pratt and Stella Hector) in 53.25. Lilly McNaughton won the long jump with a jump of 17-02.
Bishop Heelan Catholic received championships in the distance medley (Joslyn Verzal, Kenley Meis, Brooklyn Stanley and Madison Demke) with a time of 4:33.84. Verzal, Meis, Stanley and Avery Nelson led the Crusaders to gold in the 4 x 400 in 4:20.99. Demke also won the 1500 in 5:29.39
AL's lone crown came from Abbie LaSale in the 400 hurdles. LaSale ran them in a time of 1:11.70.
AT URBANDALE
Lewis Central finished fifth as a team with 78 points. Their medley team of Avery Heller, Caysie Schlines, Olivia Schultz and Gracie Hays won in a time of 4:44.00. Kierra Schmieding and Elise Thramer went 1-2 in the shot put with throws of 36-04 and 35-04, respectively. Madeline Fidone took second in the 200 with a time of 28.48.
AT AMES
Sioux City North scored 67.5 points and finished fourth. The Stars were paced by Caitlyn Miller's title in the discus (110-10). Nichole Zeuhl finished third in the 800 (2:30.71). The Stars also claimed third in the 4 x 400.
AT PCM
Twin Cedars scored 35 points. Ali Mochenhaupt and Rylee Dunkin claimed silvers in the discus (84-06) and 1500 (5:22.88), respectively.
AT DAVIS COUNTY
Seymour scored 47 points to place sixth. Jade Durfey paced their efforts with a third-place finish in the 800 (2:54.04).
AT ALBANY
Worth County dropped a tight team battle to Princeton, losing 114.50 to 111. Morgan Beagle won the 100 hurdles (18.15), and was a part of the winning 4 x 400 relay (4:34.80) with Hailey Adwell, Brooklyn Richardson and Braidy Hunt. Keelin Engel won the pole vault with a jump of 3.20 meters.
Stanberry took third. Katlyn James won the long jump by jumping 4.88 meters.
Northeast Nodaway's Anne Schieber won the 800 (2:37.30).
AT KING CITY
East Buchanan won the meet. Platte Valley was the highest-finishing KMAland school with a third-place showing. Paige West won the 100 (18.79) and joined Malia Collins, Stephanie Turpin and Kayley Hauber to win 4 x 100 in 53.74. Maggie Collins won the shot put by throwing 11.48 meters.
East Atchison had five golden performances. Faith Anderson was the victor in the high jump (1.55 meters), 300 hurdles (53.39) and 100 (14.06). Tommi Martin won the 800 (2:37.18) and javelin (30.60 meters).
South Holt's Reese Morris ran to victory in the in the 3200 with a time of 13:15.82.
AT JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL
Lincoln Lutheran edged Pawnee City 95.5 to 94. Lourdes Central Catholic finished third and won three events. Brianna Fulton was victorious in the 200 (27.68) and 400 (1:03.91). They also won the 4 x 400.
Johnson County Central's Ava Berkebile won the long jump (15-07). Johnson-Brock's Taylor Buchmeier won the high jump (5-00) and Sacred Heart's Ella Simon claimed gold in the 3200 (13:13.88).
AT SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON
Sioux City West's Holly Duax won the 100 in 12.16. Teammate Kyrie Olurndami won the 300 hurdles (55.84). Sioux City East had championships from Kaia Downs in the 3200 (11:52.91) and 800 (2:24.06). Kyley Vondrak won the high jump (5-02). The quartet of Trinity Wagner, Alyssa Erick, Brylee Hempey and Lineya Wells won the 4 x 100 in 51.99.