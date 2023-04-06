(KMAland) – Harlan won their home meet, Riverside continued their winning ways in Avoca and Syracuse shined in Nebraska City Thursday night.
DICK MORRISON RELAYS AT RED OAK
Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper won the 100, long jump and 200 while Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green won the shot put and teammate Chloe Denton won the 100 hurdles.
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley set a new school record in the 3000, and Glenwood’s Abi Hiller won the discus.
DISCLAIMER: These results were obtained via social media. KMA Sports has not received results from this meet.
KOOS INVITATIONAL AT HARLAN
Harlan won their home meet with 134 points. Atlantic (128) was second, followed by Abraham Lincoln (118) in third.
Harlan received individual championships from Lindsey Sonderman in the 1500 (5:10.94) and 3000 (11:00.97).
Atlantic’s Haley Huffman won the 200 (28.12), Ava Rush won the 400 (1:00.88) and Claire Pellett won the 800 (2:31.78). Huffman, Rush and Pellet were on the winning 4x400 (4:15.28) while Huffman and Pellett were on the champion distance medley (4:31.64). The Trojans also won the distance medley (1:39.27).
Abraham Lincoln’s strong performance came behind individual titles from Abby LaSale in the 400 hurdles (1:08:13) and Aubrey Sandbothe in the long jump (15-01.00).
Treynor’s Clara Teigland won the 100 (13.44) and 100 hurdles (15.81) and served as the final leg of the champion shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.08).
Lewis Central’s Elise Thramer swept the throws. She threw 35-09.00 in the shot put and 110-02 in the discus. The Titans also won the 4x100 (53.02).
Find the full results below.
NEVADA CO-ED
Creston finished seventh with 60 points.
Doryn Paup won the discus with a toss of 97-05 to lead the Panthers.
Find the full results here.
AHSTW RELAYS
Riverside rolled to another team title with 165 points. Fremont-Mills (123) and Underwood (114) completed the top three.
Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 (13.35) and helped the winning 4x100 (52.07), 4x200 (1:48.63) and sprint medley (1:54.49) relays. Lydia Erickson claimed the 200 (27.75) and was on the same winning relays as Andrusyshyn. Bailey Richardson was the 1500 champion (5:30.70), and Madison Kelley won the discus (99-07). Carly Henderson helped the winning 4x200 and 4x800 teams while Elly Henderson contributed to the champion sprint medley and 4x200. Emma Gordon also won a pair of relays, helping the 4x100 and sprint medley foursomes.
Fremont-Mills had three individual champions: Emily Madison won the high jump (4-11.00), Macy Mitchell was the shot put champion (32-08.00) and Hannah Wilson claimed the 400 hurdles (1:10.24).
Underwood’s Kinsley Ferguson won the 400 (1:04.47) and led the winning 4x400 (4:30.71). Jordyn Reimer was the long jump champion with a leap of 16-04.00, and Maddie Irwin was on the winning 4x400 and the third leg on the winning shuttle hurdle (1:13.27).
AHSTW’s Makenna Paulsen was the 800 champion (2:42.41). The Lady Vikes also won the distance medley (4:47.87).
East Mills Emily Williams won the 100-meter hurdles (15.93), and Logan-Magnolia’s Allysen Johnsen ran to gold in the 3000 (11:40.41).
Find the full results below.
CENTERVILLE CO-ED
Mount Ayr was second with 121 points while Wayne finished third with 119.5 points.
Mount Ayr’s Aubree Shields won the high jump (5-01.00). The Raiderettes also won the distance medley (4:46.45).
Wayne’s Cortney Knutson won the 400 hurdles (1:11.44) and anchored the winning sprint medley (1:59.92), and Izzie Moore claimed the shot put (32-01.00)
Central Decatur’s River Hamaker won the 100 hurdles (16.97) and anchored the champion shuttle hurdle team (1:11.34).
Click here for full results.
AT WOODWARD-GRANGER
I-35 RELAYS
Murray led KMAland teams with a fourth-place finish.
The Mustangs put up 48 points and received titles from Leksi Gannon in the 100 (12.72), 200 (26.48) and 400 (1:02.75). Keirsten Klein won the discus (97-05).
Southeast Warren won the distance medley (4:49.24).
Find the full results below..
VAN METER INVITATIONAL
CAM scored 23.5 points and finished eighth. Emma Follman put up eight of those with a runner-up finish in the high jump (4-10.00).
See the full results below.
AT CHEROKEE
EDDYVILLE-BLAKESBURG-FREMONT INVITATIONAL
Ankeny Christian totaled 81 points to finish sixth while Twin Cedars was 10th with 46. Anna Weathers led Ankeny Christian with a runner-up finish in the shot put (30-04.50).
Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin won the 1500 (5:26.98).
Find the full results below.
JOE SHY RELAYS AT CHILLICOTHE
Maryville finished fourth after scoring 79 points.
The Spoofhounds did not have any champions, but did receive runner-up finishes from Brylee Acklin in the long jump (4.54 meters) and 300 hurdles (49.59), Ava Dumke in the javelin (36.91 meters) and Ella Schulte in the 100 hurdles (17.01).
Check out the full results below.
BRANT DOWNEY INVITE AT LATHROP
Rock Port was 10th with 24 points while Nodaway Valley finished 11th.
Rock Port’s Rylee Jenkins won the discus (38.97 meters). Ella Meyerkorth was the 100 hurdles (17.49) and 300 hurdles champion (50.54). The Blue Jays also won the 4x800 (10:45.96). Meyerkorth and Jenkins were also on the winning 4x800 (10:45.96).
Find the full results below.
AT ATCHISON, KS
NEBRASKA CITY INVITATIONAL
Syracuse had another strong night. Jayden Meyer won the 400 (1:01.79), 800 (2:25.79), long jump (15-10.00) and triple jump (33-02.75). Kylie Anderson won the shot put (34-04.50), and Ashlynn Vestal won the 300 hurdles (48.83). Vestal was also the final leg of the winning 4x100 (52.74) and 4x400 (4:21.17). Bridget Donovan and Kadyn Sisco were also on the winning relays.
Nebraska City’s Tarryn Godsey was the discus champion (103-04), and Plattsmouth’s Jolie Dix won the 3200 (12:42.16)
AT Waverly NE (G/B) (Auburn)
Auburn finished 12th with 13 points.
Addison Darnell led their efforts with a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles (47.71).
View the full results here.
DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST INVITATIONAL
Palmyra finished fourth with 56 points while Elmwood-Murdock was fifth with 48 points.
Kayley Thompson was Palmyra’s lone champion. She one the high jump with a leap of 5-00.00.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Delaney Frahm won the 300 hurdles in 47.57 and was the final leg on the winning 4x400 (4:20.04). Ella Zierott and Annie Backemeyer joined Frahm on the winning 4x400 and helped the winning 4x800 (10:57.85).
Check out the full results below.
AT LINCOLN LUTHERAN
