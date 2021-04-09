(KMAland) -- Harlan, Audubon, Glenwood and East Atchison claimed team titles in Denison, Red Oak and Stanberry on Friday night.
Check out the full recap from Friday's hefty slate of girls track action in KMAland.
AT RED OAK
Audubon won the small-school portion of the event. The Wheelers scored 183 points and won nine events. Madison Steckler won the 200 (28.84).Hannah Thygesen won the 400 (1:04.57). Grace Slater claimed golds in the 1500 (5:47.75) and 3000 (12:22.03). Elizabeth Zaiger was victorious in the discus (102-03) and shot put (34-06). The Wheelers won the 4 x 400 with the quartet of Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Stecker and Thygesen, shuttle hurdle with Katelyn Nielsen, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr and Steckler (1:15.29) and sprint medley (Abigail Zaiger, Thygesen, Steckler and Mattie Nielsen).
Essex took second. The Trojanettes received titles from Cindy Swain in the 100 (13.96), Riley Jensen in the high jump (4-10) and Emma Barrett in the long jump (15-04). The 4 x 100 relay of Swain, Kyndra Gray, Paycee Holmes and Olivia Baker won in 57.19.
Southwest Valley finished third. The Timberwolves won the 4 x 800 with Aubrey Boswell, Christine Andrews, Halle Pearson and Haidyn Top in 11:38.56.
Lenox won four events. McKinna Hogan won the 800 (2:37.95), Cassidy Nelson claimed gold in the 100 hurdles (17.28) and TJ Stoaks won the 400 hurdles (1:17.63). The trio teamed with Brooklyn Ecklin to win the distance medley (4:50.16).
Bedford won the 4 x 200 with Kaylee Detrick, Erica Sayler, Vivian Tracy and Emma Chapman.
In the large-school meet, Glenwood edged Atlantic 139 to 133.50 to win the team title.
The Rams were led by titles from Marissa Ausdemore in the 100 hurdles (17.49), Emma Hughes in the 1500 (4:56.44), Abby Hughes in the 400 hurdles (1:08.52). Glenwood also won the 4 x 800 with Neyla Nanfito, Lauren Hughes, Danika Arnold and Emma Hughes in 10:39.71, the shuttle hurdle with Lauren Becker, Carlie Clemmer, Abby Hughes and Ausdemore in 1:12.51 and sprint medley with Zoie Carda, Kate Hughes, Abby Hughes and Jenna Hopp in 1:59.80.
Haley Rasmussen paced Atlantic's efforts by playing a part in four golds. Rasmussen won the 200 (27.10), 400 (1:03.91) and long jump (16-00) and joined Claire Pellett, Kennedy Goergen and Taylor McCreedy to win the 4 x 400 (4:26.76). Atlantic's distance medley relay of Pellett, Goergen, McCreedy and Chloe Mullenix won in 4:46.10. Ava Rush won the 800 (2:34.29).
Clarinda's Mayson Hartley won the 3000 (11:27.10) and teammates Paige Millikan won the 100 (13.57) and Faith Espinosa was victorious in the high jump with 4-10. Creston's Kelsey Fields swept the throwing events. Fields tossed 119-03.50 in the discus and 41-02 in the shot put.
Treynor won the 4 x 200 in 1:56.02 with Amelia Hedrick, Rachel Kinsella, Alyssa Kulesa and Jozie Lewis.
Harlan scored 182 points to claim the team title. The Cyclones won 12 events. Kaia Bieker won the 200 (28.51) and 400 (1:02.30). Bieker also played a hand in the champion 4 x 400 team with Brecken VanBaale, Liv Freund and Lilly Metzger in 4:11.48. Abi Albertsen won the 1500 (5:41.83), Ashley Hall claimed the long jump (15-04.50) and Ellie Gross won the 3000 (12:33.08).
The Cyclones also won the 4 x 100 (Dani Smith, Delaney Wegner, Hall and Justine Buman in 53.60), 4 x 200 (Wegner, Hall, Grace Eckerman and Metzger in 1:53.18), 4 x 800 (Freund, Taylor Bieker, Jenna Gessert and Albertsen in 10:44.43), sprint medly (Savanna Musich, Wegner, Eckerman, Metzger in 1:59.20), distance medley (Smith, Lauren McLaughlin, Olivia Anderson and VanBaale in 4:31.83) and shuttle hurdle (Buman, Metzger, Aubri Smith and Ally Curren in 1:14.13).
Underwood received golds from Haylee Seidler in the discus (113-01) and Zoe Rus in the shot put (41-11.50).
IKM-Manning's Alexa Ahrenholtz won the high jump (4-10) and 100 (30.72)
Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge won the 800 (2:25.33), Boyer Valley's Lauren Malone was the victor in the 400 hurdles (1:14.25) and Dension-Schleswig's Jamie Ibarra won the 100 hurdles (17.91). Complete results can be viewed below.
JOE SHY RELAYS AT CHILLICOTHE
Maryville finished third in the team standings with 73 points. Brooklyn Holtman won the high jump (1.50 meters) and 100 (12.60) to pace the Spoofhounds.
AT NEBRASKA CITY
Blair won the team title dominantly. Syracuse finished second with 87 points. Jessie Moss won the high jump (5-06) and Kamdyn Stanley claimed the long jump (15-10.25) and triple jump (33-03). Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson had a strong showing, claiming golds in the 100 (12.92) and 200 (26.78).
Conestoga's Danie Parriot won the 3200 (12:18.75).
TOMAHAWK RELAYS AT CHEROKEE
Bishop Heelan's distance medley of Joslyn Verzal, Kenley Meis, Mia Conley and Grace Mahaney won with a time of 4:42.41. Madison Demke won the 800 (2:34.84).
AT KING CITY
Worth County scored 128 points to win the team title. The Tigers won the 4 x 200 with Hailey Adwell, Morgan Beagle, Brooklyn Richardson and Rebecca Smith in 1:57.45. Keelin Engel was victorious in the pole vault with a jump of 2.92 meters.
North Andrew's Emalee Pittman won the 200 (29.31) and 400 (108.13). Jaclyn Riedinger won the 3200 in 12:51.83.
Northeast Nodaway's Anne Schieber won the 800 in 2:40.70. Saryn Brown won the 300 in 59.27.
AT STANBERRY
East Atchison kept their momentum rolling with a team title. The Wolves scored 96 points. Faith Anderson won the 100 hurdles (17.59), 300 hurdles (51.77) and high jump (1.60 meters). Keena Merriweather won the 400 (1:04.75). Tommi Martin won the 800 (2:36.18). The Wolves also won the 4 x 400 with Sophia Martin, Merriweather, Claire Martin and Tommi Martin in 4:34.78.
Platte Valley's Maggie Collins won the shot put (11.96 meters).
Stanberry's Katlyn James won the 200 (29.59) and Lexi Craig won the javelin (32.18 meters).
Mound City's Ava Barnes won the pole vault with a jump of 2.44 meters.
AT DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST
Elmwood-Murdock finished second with 81 points. Sela Riki won the 100 meter hurdles in 18.19. Sela teamed with Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm and Ella Zierott to win the 4 x 400 in 4:42.75.
Ashland-Greenwood took third in the team race. Jaiden Tweton won the 800 in 2:30.51. A-G also won the 4 x 100 with Tweton, Elyse Hakenkamp, Jaylyn Horton and Jadah Laughlin in 53.64.