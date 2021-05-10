(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Underwood, IKM-Manning, Wayne and Murray were team champions in KMAland girls track action on Monday.
Fremont-Mills Last Chance
Shenandoah scored 127 points to win the Fremont-Mills Last Chance meet. Woodbine had 115.5, Fremont-Mills scored 82.5, Essex put up 80 and Southwest Valley finished with 78.
The Fillies had four individual and four relay wins at the meet. Sara Morales took the shot put (39-08.50) and discus (107-09.50), Christene Johnson took the 1500 (5:32.34) and Jenna Burdorf was the long jump winner (14-07.00).
Allie Eveland ran for all four Shenandoah relays — the 4x100 (54.52), shuttle hurdle (1:15.01), sprint medley (2:02.84) and distance medley (4:36.43). Sydney Edwards (4x1, SMR), Kate Lantz (4x1, DMR), Burdorf (4x1, SMR), Sara Gilbert (SHR, DMR) and Brenna Godfread (SMR, DMR) all ran for two relays each while Caroline Rogers (SHR) and Hadlee Kinghorn (SHR) were on one.
Woodbine had three individual victories: Grace Moores in the 100 (13.89), Kylie Cogdill in the 3000 (12:24.43) and Whitney Kuhlman in the high jump (5-00.00).
Fremont-Mills’ Teagan Ewalt won twice — in the 400 (1:04.35) and 800 (2:41.92) — and Izzy Weldon and Emily Madison took the 100 hurdles (17.56) and 400 hurdles (1:13.98), respectively.
Paycee Holmes led Essex on the night with a win in the 200 (29.75), and East Mills won the 4x200 (1:58.62) and 4x400 (4:36.44) with the teams of Jenna Thornburg, Aspen Crouse, Miah Urban and Alysia Montgomery and Grace Escritt, Thornburg, Crouse and Urban, respectively.
Southwest Valley’s 4x800 (10:50.67) of Haidyn Top, Aubrey Boswell, Halle Pearson and Christine Andrews also ran to a win. View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Tri-Center Girls Trojan Relays
Underwood was the champion at Tri-Center, posting 98 points to finish ahead of Treynor, which had 87 in second. Nodaway Valley scored 73 in third, Tri-Center posted 64 in fourth and Riverside finished with 63 in fifth.
The Eagles took a pair of field event wins from Alizabeth Jacobsen in the high jump (5-02.00) and Zoe Rus in the shot put (41-01.75) and from the 4x400 (4:17.22) and 4x800 (10:24.36) relays. Kinsley Ferguson, Jordyn Reimer, Allie Witt and Aliyah Humphrey ran for the former while Brianna Justsen, Witt, Claire Crilly and Humphrey were in the latter.
Treynor’s Rachel Kinsella won the 100 (13.42), and Stella Umphreys took the discus championship (119-00).
Nodaway Valley’s night was topped by wins from Maddax DeVault in the 100 hurdles (16.95) and Maddie Fry in the long jump (16-07.75). DeVault and Jena Yonker were both on winning relays in the 4x100 (51.99), shuttle hurdle (1:10.89) and the sprint medley (1:54.49). Annika Nelson was on all three of those relays and ran for the 4x200 (1:52.75) champion. Maddie Fry (4x2, SHR, SMR) was on three winning relays, Emma Lundy (4x1, 4x2) ran for two and Abby Engles (4x2) was on one.
Peyton Pogge ran well for Tri-Center on the night with wins in the 400 (1:02.74) and 800 (2:27.54), Riverside’s Lydia Erickson won the 200 (27.62) and Logan-Magnolia’s Mya Moss took the 1500 (5:35.63). Ava Goldsmith, Emma Perkins, Kiera Hochstein and Courtney Sporrer ran for the distance medley (4:34.23) winner for the Panthers.
AHSTW also had two wins on the night with Chloe Falkena winning the 3000 (12:03.46), and Holly Hoepner ran and jumped her way to the 400 hurdles (1:06.61) championship.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Boyer Valley Co-Ed Invitational
IKM-Manning had 162 points to win the Boyer Valley Co-Ed Invitational. Boyer Valley was third with 102, and West Harrison placed fourth with 75.
The Wolves got individual wins from Alexa Ahrenholtz (100, 13.52), Bianca Cadwell (400, 1:07.16), Julianna Stribe (1500, 5:51.20), Morgan Hanson (3000, 12:42.11) and Amber Halbur (long jump, 15-05.00). Halbur, Cadwell, Abbagail Neiheisel and Ahrenholtz teamed to win the 4x100 (54.79), and Neiheisel, Halbur, Jessica Christensen and Maddie Snyder were on the shuttle hurdle (1:26.87) winners.
Boyer Valley’s night was led by Anna Seuntjens, Lauren Malone and Addie Wood taking victories in the 100 hurdles (17.51), 400 hurdles (1:12.09) and discus (89-11), respectively. Seuntjens, Malone, Kylie Petersen and Jessica O’Day nabbed the distance medley (4:59.66) and Petersen, Whitney Hartmann, O’Day and Malone were on the 4x800 champions (11:07.12).
West Harrison grabbed one win from Maclayn Houston in the high jump (4-08.00). View the complete results linked here.
Central Decatur Co-Ed Invitational
Wayne scored 134 points to win the meet in Leon with host Central Decatur placing second with 86. Mount Ayr had 81 in third, and Lenox was a fifth-place finisher with 50.
Emily Jones grabbed two championships with wins in the shot put (32-03.50) and discus (109-05) for the Falcons. Jocelyn Marquis added a 400 win (1:03.51) and ran for the winning 4x200 (1:56.27) and 4x400 (4:19.34) teams. Cortney Knutson, Sterling Berndt and Devyn Davis were on the former while Jaide Harvey, Davis and Reese Brown also ran for the latter.
Central Decatur had two victories on the evening, led by a 1500 (5:37.70) title from Harrisen Bevan. The sprint medley relay (1:59.08) of Lyndsey Dale, Lauren Martin, Hallee Hamilton and Hadley Bell also ran to a win.
Mount Ayr’s third-place finish came behind just one victory with Adalyn Reynolds taking the 200 (26.58). Lenox took wins in the 800 (2:36.78), 400 hurdles (1:13.06) and high jump (5-00.00) from McKinna Hogan, TJ Stoaks and Caden Douglas, respectively. Cassidy Nelson, Stoaks, Ava Junker and Hogan also teamed to win the 4x800 (10:50.77).
View the complete results from the meet below.
East Sac County Relays
Glidden-Ralston and Ar-We-Va both participated at the East Sac County Relays on Monday. Neither finished within the top five in scoring.
The Wildcats did pick up a pair of wins on the night, getting a title from Vanessa Koehler in the 200 (28.03) and from Alexia Nelson in the 3000 (11:53.26).
Ar-We-Va also nabbed a victory in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.71). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Demon Relays (at Lamoni)
Murray scored 112 points to win the Namoi Demon Relays ahead of Seymour’s 102. Lamoni took third with a 98, Melcher-Dallas had 80 in fourth and Orient-Macksburg finished in fifth with a 58.
Murray had a big night with six wins, led by a pair from Leksi Gannon, who took the 100 (13.16) and 200 (28.25). Gannon also ran for the winning 4x100 (56.53) and 4x200 (1:57.12) teams. Emma Decker, Lexie Penick and Jayda Chew ran for the 4x1, and Decker, Teryn Shields and Chew were on the 4x2.
Other relay wins from Murray came from the team of Chew, Morgan Keller, Jalie Baumfalk and Shields in the 4x400 (4:53.52), and Decker, Baumfalk, Keller and Lyla Riemenschneider in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:21.64).
Seymour’s night was topped by Jade Durfey’s win in the 400 hurdles (1:12.99), and a long jump championship from Gracie Peck in the long jump (15-09.00).
Lamoni’s Emaleigh Pierschbacher won the 400 (1:09.49) and 800 (2:43.95), and Jacey Lewis took the 100 hurdle (18.06). The Demons team of Pierschbacher, Kelly Lloyd, Lewis and Brenna Pierce ran to a sprint medley (2:07.84) victory.
Melcher-Dallas’ Grace Overgaard was also a two-time winner in the shot put (36-07.50) and discus (99-09.50). Kenzie Gibson, MaeLee Gentry, Taylor Richardson and Summer Karpen teamed up for a 4x800 (13:02.96) victory.
Orient-Macksburg and Mormon Trail picked up a pair of wins each. The Bulldogs were led by victories from Christa Cass in the high jump (4-08.00) and Bridget Bracy in the 3000 (13:16.72) while Mia Shanks won the 1500 (6:04.10) and Shanks, Miah Roberts, GraceAnn Bellon and Aidyn Newton won the distance medley (5:19.93) for Mormon Trail.
View the complete results from the meet below.
MISSING
Martensdale-St. Marys