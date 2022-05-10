(KMAland) -- Syracuse won a district championship and qualified 10 events for state, Falls City qualified seven and more from the Tuesday in KMAland girls track at Platteview and Benton.
Cardinal Relays (at Benton)
Maryville scored 31 points and finished eighth at the Cardinals Relays in St. Joseph on Tuesday.
The Spoofhounds had four third-place finishes, including Ella Schulte in the 100 hurdles (17.22), Avery Derr in the 400 (1:09.77), Kathrine Pohren in the high jump (1.30m) and the 4x100 (53.84) team of Payton McGinness, Schulte, Bryna Grow and Jillian Bailey.
Nebraska Class B District 1 Meet at Platteview
The Syracuse girls claimed a district championship with 110 points at the Class B District 1 meet. Falls City took fourth with 63 points while Auburn had 47 in sixth, Ashland-Greenwood placed seventh with 35, Plattsmouth added 29 in eighth and Nebraska City scored 12 in a tie for ninth.
Syracuse automatically qualified 10 events for state while Falls City had seven, Auburn tallied five, Ashland-Greenwood had two and Plattsmouth qualified one.
Check out the area state qualifiers in the events listed below. The top three in individual events and top two in relays advance to state.
100: 1. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (12.27), 2. Hannah Knox, Syracuse (13.01)
200: 1. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (25.82)
400: 1. Jayden Meyer, Syracuse (1:00.39), 3. Taylor Kreifels, Falls City (1:02.19)
800: 1. Jayden Meyer, Syracuse (2:26.21)
100 hurdles: 1. Leah Grant, Auburn (15.72), 2. Ashleigh Kirkendall, Falls City (16.35), 3. Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood (16.37)
300 hurdles: 1. Leah Grant, Auburn (47.74)
4x100: 1. Falls City — Ashleigh Kirkendall, Taylor Kreifels, Lilian Thomas, RaeAnn Thompson (51.14), 2. Syracuse — Kadyn Sisco, Hannah Knox, Kennedy Stanley, Kamdyn Stanley (51.63)
4x400: 2. Syracuse — Kadyn Sisco, Kamdyn Stanley, Kennedy Stanley, Jayden Meyer (4:17.89)
4x800: 2. Plattsmouth — Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs, Lyndsey Caba (10:01.44)
High jump: 1. Lauren Gerdes, Ashalnd-Greenwood (5-03.00)
Pole vault: 1. Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse (11-06.00), 2. Jerzie Maher, Auburn (9-04.00), 3. Alivia Pike, Ashland-Greenwood (8-10.00)
Long jump: 1. Kamdyn Stanley, Syracuse (18-02.25), 3. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (17-03.75)
Triple jump: 2. Jayden Meyer, Syracuse (34-05.75), 3. Madi Jones, Falls City (34-00.75)
Shot put: 1. Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse (39-06.50), 2. Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn (37-10.00)
Discus throw: 1. Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse (121-03), 2. Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn (120-05)
