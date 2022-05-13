(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from the 13 district girls track meets that included KMAland conference schools.
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Audubon
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Earlham
Nodaway Valley scored 116 points to claim the district championship. The Wolverines qualified three events automatically while Martensdale-St. Marys scored 58 points and qualified one. View the area qualifiers below.
100 hurdles: 1. Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (15.06)
Discus throw: 1. Jorja Holliday, Nodaway Valley (108-06)
4x400 meter relay: 1. Martensdale-St. Marys — Ellie Baker, Campbell German, Jackie Kleve, Brynnly German (4:14.16)
Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Nodaway Valley — Madison Fry, Olivia Laughery, Annika Nelson, Maddax DeVault (1:08.20)
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Fremont-Mills
Iowa Class 1A SQM at Wayne
Wayne scored 185 points and won the district championship. Mount Ayr had 121 in second while Momron Trail took fifth with 37. Twin Cedars, Lamoni, Murray, Southeast Warren, East Union, Blecher-Dallas Moravia, Seymour and Moulton-Udell rounded out the area competitions.
Wayne won seven events to advance to the state track meet while Mount Ayr had four, Twin Cedars posted three and Lamoni had one. View the area qualifiers listed below.
100: 1. Reese Brown, Wayne (13.20)
200: 1. Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr (26.42)
400: 1. Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr (59.75)
800: 1. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (2:33.08)
1500: 1. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (5:20.14)
100 hurdles: 1. Morgan Knutson, Wayne (17.37)
400 hurdles: 1. Cortney Knutson, Wayne (1:10.02)
4x200: 1. Mount Ayr — Payten Lambert, Kaylie Shields, Jaxy Knight, MaKenna Jones (1:51.41)
4x400: 1. Wayne — Devyn Davis, Hagan Arnold, Jocelyn Marquis, Reese Brown (4:19.92)
Sprint medley: 1. Mount Ayr — Kaylie Shields, Payten Lambert, Jaxy Knight, Addy Reynolds (1:53.48)
Shuttle hurdle: 1. Wayne — Morgan Knutson, Morgan Goretska, Cortney Knutson, Jocelyn Marquis (1:10.26)
High jump: 1. Taylor Henson, Lamoni (5-00.00)
Long jump: 1. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars (16-04.00)
Shot put: 1. Maddy Wood, Wayne (35-02.00)
Discus throw: 1. Emily Jones, Wayne (122-11)
Iowa Class 2A SQM at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Central Decatur had 66 points and finished in fourth place at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont meet. The Cardinals qualified one event for the state meet.
View the area qualifiers below.
Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Central Decatur — Makenna Perkins, Hadley Bell, Addy Schreck, River Hamaker (1:12.81)
Iowa Class 2A SQM at Treynor
Iowa Class 3A SQM at Denison-Schleswig
Iowa Class 4A SQM at Fort Dodge
Sioux City East had 85.5 points in fourth place to lead KMAland conference teams. Sioux City West put up 78 in fifth, and Sioux City North finished in seventh with 42.
East and West both qualified four events for the state meet while North will send one. View the area qualifiers below.
100: 1. Holly Duax, Sioux City West (12.13)
200: 1. Holly Duax, Sioux City West (24.75), 2. Elliana Harris, Sioux City East (26.31)
400: 1. Yanelli Luna, Sioux City North (59.86)
800: 1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East (2:20.74)
1500: 1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East (4:47.82)
3000: 2. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East (11:14.37)
Long jump: 1. Holly Duax, Sioux City West (19-01.00)
4x100: 1. Sioux City West — Kellesse Heard, Holly Duax, Bella Leon, Lily Juhnke (48.56)
Iowa Class 4A SQM at Waukee Northwest
Abraham Lincoln had 37.5 points and took sixth, and Thomas Jefferson scored eight in seventh. The Lynx had the only area qualifier listed below:
400 hurdles: 2. Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln (1:05.78)
Nebraska Class C District 1 Malcolm
Elmwood-Murdock had 60 points and finished fourth while Palmyra was fifth with 53. Conestoga had 30 in sixth, Lourdes Central Catholic posted 27 in seventh and Johnson County Central tallied 26 in eighth.
Elmwood-Murdock qualified four events automatically while Johnson County Central and Palmyra will send two each. Conestoga added one event.
View the area qualifiers below.
1600: 2. Kinsley Havranek, Palmyra (6:04.08)
3200: 1. Danie Parriott, Conestoga (13:17.18)
100 hurdles: 2. Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock (16.23)
300 hurdles: 2. Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock (49.35)
Long jump: 2. Ava Berkebile, Johnson County Central (15-07.50)
Triple jump: 1. Kyla Davis, Palmyra (35-10.50)
Shot put: 2. Jordan Albrecht, Johnson County Central (34-02.50)
4x400: 1. Elmwood-Murdock — Sela Rikli, Brianna Ross, Tatum Backemeyer, Delaney Frham (4:21.17)
4x800: 1. Elmwood-Murdock — Bailey Frahm, Delaney Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott (10:27.38)
Nebraska Class C District 2 at David City
Louisville scored 30 points and finished in a tie for sixth at the C-2 District in David City. The Lions qualified one event for the state meet.
800: 1. Mira Fosmer, Louisville (2:29.38)
Nebraska Class D District 1 at Pawnee City
Sterling had 105 points and finished in second place at the meet. Falls City Sacred Heart was fourth with 46, and Johnson-Brock had 27.60 in seventh.
The Jets had eight automatic qualifying events while Falls City Sacred Heart counted two. View the area qualifiers list below.
100: 1. Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling (13.27)
200: 1. Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling (27.20)
3200: 1. Ella Simon, Falls City Sacred Heart (14:04.70)
100 hurdles: 1. Macy Richardson, Sterling (15.86)
300 hurdles: 1. Macy Richardson, Sterling (45.63)
Shot Put: 1. Lauren Harms, Sterling (34-00.25); 2. Macy Keller, Falls City Sacred Heart (32-11.25)
Long Jump: 1. Macy Richardson, Sterling (17-02.50)
Discus Throw: 1. Lauren Harms, Sterling (118-00)
Triple Jump: 1. Macy Richardson, Sterling (35-07.75)
Nebraska Class D District 2 at Osceola
Weeping Water scored 19 points and finished in eighth. The Indians had one qualifier for the state meet listed below:
400: 2. Lauren Wehrbein, Weeping Water (1:04.42)
