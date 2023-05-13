(KMAland) – The Maryville girls qualified 13 events for state while East Atchison sent nine events on.
Check out the full KMAland girls track rundown below.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT AT PLATTSBURG
East Atchison was second with 85 points while Rock Port was third with 61. The following KMAlanders qualified for state.
100: 3. Clare Staley, King City (13.05), 4. Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley (13.09)
200: 2. Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley (27.23), 4. Clare Staley, King City (27.59)
400: 4. Marli Hilton, Stanberry (1:02.76)
800: 1. Tommi Martin, East Atchison (2:25.29), 2. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (2:28.34), 3. Avery Meyerkorth (2:29.34),
1600: 1. Mya Wray, Platte Valley (5:30.92), 2. Norah Watkins, Rock Port (5:45.01), 3. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (5:46.76), 4. Andrea Riley, Platte Valley (5:53.48)
3200: 1. Mya Wray, Platte Valley (12:21.95), 2. Norah Watkins, Rock Port (12:53.01), 3. Andrea Riley, Platte Valley (14:10.09)
100 Hurdles: 2. Ella Meyerkorth, Rock Port (16.38), 3. Elizabeth Schlueter, East Atchison (16.91)
300 Hurdles: 1. Faith Anderson, East Atchison (46.95), 3. Ella Meyerkorth, Rock Port (48.13), 4. Elizabeth Schlueter, East Atchison (48.32)
High Jump: 1. Faith Anderson, East Atchison (5-05.00), 3. Riley Ridge, Worth County (4-11.00)
Long Jump: 3. Abigail Troncin, Albany (15-10.25), 4. Sydney Meadows, Mound City (15-07.75)
Pole Vault: 1. Ava Barnes, Mound City (10-09.00), 2. Eva Engel, Worth County (10-06.25), 3. Katlyn James, Stanberry (8-02.75), 4. Sydney Meadows, Mound City (8-F02.75)
Triple Jump: 4. Sydney Meadows, Mound City (32-06.25)
Discus: 1. Rylee Jenkins, Rock Port (126-02), 4. Zoey Prussman, South Holt (92-00)
Javelin: 1. Tommi Martin, East Atchison (129-03), 2. Ali Brown, Worth County (115-09)
Shot Put: 2. Ava Graham, Nodaway Valley (36-11.00), 3. Jenna Mason Platte Valley (34-06.25)
4x100: 1. Worth County – Hailey Adwell, Brooklyn Richardson, Rayleigh Smith, Emma Spencer (51.22), 3. King City – Kaylee Roberts, Clare Staley, Anna Boone, Hailey Wright (52.00), 4. Albany – Claire Manning, Kylee Preston, Alexis Seiter, Norah Shoush (53.01),
4x200: 1. East Atchison – Grace Owald, Natalie Hedlund, Elizabeth Schlueter, Faith Anderson (1:50.03), 3. King City – Kaylee Roberts, Clare Staley, Anna Boone, Hailey Wright (1:51.85)
4x400: 1. East Atchison – Faith Anderson, Tommi Martin, Grace Oswald, Elizabeth Schlueter (4:12.47)
4x800: 1. Rock Port – Ella Meyerkorth, Rylee Jenkins, Norah Watkins, Avery Meyerkorth (10:17.26), 2. Platte Valley – Mylie Holtman, Allison Riley, Andrea Riley, Mya Wray (10:27.98), 3. East Atchison – Grace Oswald, Claire Martin, Jayla Irvine, Tommi Martin (10:34.23)
Find the full results here.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT AT CHILLICOTHE
Maryville finished second with 102 points. The Spoofhounds received state qualifications from the following:
1600: 4. Meah Schommer, Maryville (6:02.48)
3200: 2. Katherine Pohren, Maryville (13:10.62)
100 Hurdles: 2. Ella Schulte, Maryville (16.57), 4. Brylee Acklin, Maryville (16.89)
300 Hurdles: 1. Brylee Acklin, Maryville (48.56)
Discus: 1. Ellie Willnerd, Maryville (31.38 meters), 3. Rylee Hornbuckle, Maryville (29.53 meters)
Javelin: 2. Ava Dumke, Maryville (36.44 meters)
Pole Vault: 3. Ainsley Watkins, Maryville (2.75 meters)
4x100: 2. Maryville (51.90)
4x200: 1. Maryville (1:47.38)
4x400: 2. Maryville (4:15.62)
4x800: 2. Maryville (10:43.46)
Find full results here.