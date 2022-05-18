(Omaha) – The Syracuse girls scored 10 points in the first day of the Class B State Track & Field Championships.
The Rockets are currently tied for fourth place with York, Gothenburg and Norris.
Their 10 points came courtesy of Kennedy Stanley’s title in the pole vault (11-06.00).
Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson qualified for the 100 meter dash finals with a runner-up in the prelims (12.33) and took seventh in the long jump (16-09.50).
Check out the full rundown of how KMAland athletes fared in Class B action below.
NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B STATE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS -- DAY ONE
Pole vault: 1. Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse (11-06.00), 19. Jerzie Maher, Auburn (9-00), NH. Alivia Pike, Ashland-Greenwood
Discus throw: 15. Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse (110-04), 20. Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn (102-11)
Long jump: 7. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (16-09.50), 12. Kamdyn Stanley, Syracuse (16-01.00), 18. Hannah Knox, Syracuse (15-03.00)
4x800 Meter Relay: 14. Plattsmouth – Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs, Lyndsey Caba (10:10.86)
100 Meter Hurdle Prelims: 11. Leah Grant, Auburn (16.16), 17. Ashleigh Kirkendall, Falls City (16.59), 19. Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood (17.60)
100 Meter Dash Prelims: 2. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (12.33), 22. Hannah Knox, Syracuse (13.22)
400 Meter Dash Prelims: 10. Jayden Meyer, Syracuse (1:00.38), 23. Taylor Kreifels, Falls City (1:01.89)
300 Meter Hurdles Prelims: 10. Leah Grant, Auburn (48.36), 21. Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood (50.71)
200 Meter Prelims: 2. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (25.37)
Find the full results here.