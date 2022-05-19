RaeAnn Thompson
(Omaha) -- Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson added another title to her resume on Thursday while also collecting a runner-up finish.

Thompson sped to the title in the 100 and took second in the 200, which helped the Tigers finish eighth in the team race with 24 points.

Ashland-Greenwood's Lauren Gerdes was also a state champion, doing so in the high jump. 

NEBRASKA GIRLS CLASS B STATE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 Meter Dash: 1. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (12.03)

200 Meter Dash: 2. RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (24.71)

800 Meter Run: 11. Jayden Meyer, Syracuse (2:24.26)

4x100 Meter Relay: 5. Falls City – Ashleigh Kirkendall, Taylor Kreifels, Lilian Thomas, RaeAnn Thompson (50.21), 10. Syracuse – Kadyn Sisco, Hannah Knox, Kennedy Stanley, Kamdyn Stanley (50.75)

4x400 Meter Relay: 14. Syracuse – Jayden Meyer, Kadyn Sisco, Kamdyn Stanley, Kennedy Stanley (4:13.20)

High jump: 1. Lauren Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood (5-03.00), NH. Katelyn Smith, Syracuse

Shot put: 3. Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse (42-06.75), 8. Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn (39-03.00)

Triple jump: 17. Madi Jones, Falls City (32-09.75), 19. Jayden Meyer, Syracuse (32-06.00)

