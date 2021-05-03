(KMAland) -- Wayne won the POI, Woodbine took the RVC, Harlan won in Griswold and Kuemper and LeMars were in Storm Lake in KMAland girls track on Monday.
Atlantic Co-Ed Relays
Harlan scored 148.5 points to take their end of the Atlantic Co-Ed Relays. Glenwood was second with 134 and Atlantic took third with 124. Lewis Central’s 88 was good for fourth, and Abraham Lincoln had 57 in fifth.
The Cyclones won four individual events: Ashley Hall in the long jump (16-07.00), Liv Freund in the 800 (2:27.86), Justine Buman in the 100 hurdles (17.01) and Kaia Bieker in the 1500 (5:01.07).
Harlan was also a winner in four relays: 4x200 (1:51.69), 4x400 (4:11.91), 4x800 (10:24.55) and shuttle hurdle (1:14.77). Delaney Wegner, Grace Eckermann, Lilly Metzger and Hal teamed in the 4x2, Freund, Metzger, Bieker and Brecken Van Baale were in the 4x4, Bieker, Freund, Jenna Gessert and Van Baale ran the 4x8 and Justine Buman, Aubri Smith, Ally Curren and Lucy Metzger ran to a win in the SHR.
For Glenwood, Coryl Matheny won the high jump (4-10.00) and anchored the 4x100 (52.34) winner behind Zoie Carda, Marissa Ausdemore and Jenna Hopp. Ausdemore, Hopp and Abby and Emma Hughes also ran for the distance medley relay champion (4:24.52).
Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen added a double win in the 200 (26.48) and the 400 (1:03.85) while Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman won the 100 (12.90) and anchored the sprint medley (1:56.78) with Sophia Glasnapp, Avery Heller and Atziri Medina.
Abraham Lincoln’s Abby LaSale added a 400 hurdles victory (1:08.41), and Creston’s Kelsey Fields won the discus (132-02) and shot put (42-04.00). Reese Duncan of St. Albert was also a winner in the 3000 (11:55.08).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Pride of Iowa Conference Meet at Central Decatur
Wayne was crowned the POI champion with 165.5 points. Mount Ayr took second with 140.5, and Nodaway Valley was third with 105. Central Decatur and Lenox rounded out the top five with 82 and 69, respectively.
Reese Brown led the way for the Falcons with a win in the long jump (16-04.25) and was joined in the winner’s circle by Emily Jones, who won the discus (109-11). In the 4x200 (1:54.10), Jocelyn Marquis, Cortney Knutson, Sterling Berndt and Devyn Davis were winners. Jade Harvey, Davis, Knutson and Marquis also won the 4x400 (4:24.31).
Mount Ayr’s Adalyn Reynolds grabbed a trio of wins in the 100 (12.90), 200 (26.63) and 400 (1:01.73) while MaKayla Jones took the 3000 (12:25.38) for the Raiderettes.
Maddax DeVault ran to a win in the 100 hurdles (16.24) for Nodaway Valley. She also ran anchor for the shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.14) and was joined by Maddie Fry, Natalie Yonker and and Annika Nelson. Nelson and Fry also ran with Grace Britten and Emma Lundy in winning the 4x100 (53.87).
Central Decatur’s Hadley Bell added a win in the 400 hurdles (1:13.42) while McKinna Hogan led Lenox with victories in the 800 (2:36.67) and 1500 (5:34.69). Cadence Douglas grabbed a win for the Tigers in the high jump (5-00.00).
Lenox also won a pair of relays with Cassidy Nelson, TJ Stoaks, Ava Junker and Hogan teaming to win the 4x800 (11:01.68), and Nelson, Brooklynn Ecklin, Stoaks and Hogan winning the distance medley (4:40.25).
Martensdale-St. Marys’ sprint medley (1:56.54) of Carolyn Amfahr, Anna Parrott, Brynnly German and Kylie Keller were winners. Bedford’s Emily Baker grabbed the shot put (35-06.00).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Rolling Valley Conference Meet at Woodbine
Woodbine scored 143 points to win the Rolling Valley Conference championships. CAM added 125 in second while Ar-We-Va had 79 in third. Glidden-Ralston’s 72 points were good for fourth, and Boyer Valley took fifth with 55.
The Tigers picked up individual wins from Nicole Sherer in the 800 (2:37.88) and Addison Murdock in the 3000 (12:04.05). Oakley Van Pelt, Addison Erickson, Sherer and Grace Moores teamed up for another win in the 4x100 (54.60).
CAM’s night was led by a couple record-breaking performances with Jade Jackson breaking the RVC record in the 100 hurdles (16.85), and Molly Venteicher doing the same in the shot put (39-02.00). Jackson also anchored the shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.49) to a win with Breanna Bower, Nova Wheatley and Abby Follmann.
Ar-We-Va’s Kora Obrecht posted a pair of wins in the 400 (1:05.35) and long jump (15-00.00). Obrecht was also the anchor for the sprint medley relay (2:01.65) behind Hannah Kraus, Jamie Hausman and Jadeyn Smith. Kraus, Kallie Bromert, Maggie Ragaller and Smith also teamed up to win the 4x200 (1:59.32).
Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler had a huge evening with wins in the 100 (13.39), 200 (28.08) and high jump (5-00.00). Alexia Nelson was the 1500 winner (5:40.43).
Boyer Valley’s Lauren Malone had her hands in all three of the Bulldogs wins. She won the 400 hurdles (1:14.48) on her own and ran for the winning 4x800 (11:14.41) and distance medley relays (4:58.15). Malone was joined by Kylie Petersen and Jessica O’Day on both relays while Whitney Hartman and Anna Seuntjens ran for the 4x8 and DMR, respectively.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Paton-Churdan had one win each. The Spartans’ 4x400 (4:43.64) team of Macy Emgarten, Gemini Goodwin, McKenzie Riley and Ella Petersen ran to a win. Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle won the discus (118-05).
View the complete results from the meet linked below.
Tornado Relays
LeMars had 58 points and finished fourth in Storm Lake while Kuemper Catholic took seventh with 38 points.
Lilly McNaughton was the lone winner for LeMars in the 100 hurdles (16.20) while Kuemper’s Kenzie Schon nabbed another shot put win (36-06.50).
View the complete results below.