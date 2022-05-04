(KMAland) -- Woodbine, Lamoni and East Atchison won conference championships while Palmyra claimed a track title of their own on Tuesday in KMAland girls track.
Corner Conference Meet
Fremont-Mills claimed the girls team championship at the 2022 Corner meet. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Western Iowa Conference Meet
Treynor picked up the girls conference championship in Avoca. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Pride of Iowa Conference Meet
Wayne won another Pride of Iowa Conference championship in Lenox. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Rolling Valley Conference Meet
Woodbine scored 167 points and won another Rolling Valley Conference championship. CAM was second with 132 while Boyer Valley had 93 in third. Glidden-Ralston finished with 76 in fourth, and Ar-We-Va rounded out the top five with 76.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton posted 30 points, Coon Rapids-Bayard had 15 and WesT Harrison incised with 11.
Woodbine’s Nicole Sherer claimed both the 400 (1:03.48) and 800 (2:34.68) while Addison Murdock picked up the 1500 (5:30.26) and 3000 (11:38.97) and Addison Erickson won the long jump (15-09.00). The Tigers also nabbed the 4x400 (4:47.02).
CAM’s Mallory Behnken added two wins in the shot put (35-02.00) and discus (93-00), and the Cougars ran to wins in the 4x100 (54.92) and sprint medley (2:07.02).
Boyer Valley picked up an individual win from Lauren Malone in the 400 hurdles (1:11.85) and from their 4x200 (2:05.51), 4x800 (10:48.55) and distance medley (4:55.77).
Vanesa Koehler of Glidden-Ralston had the most impressive evening of the night in going 4-for-4 in individual events. She won the 100 (13.34), 200 (27.95), 100 hurdles (16.90) and high jump (4-10).
Ar-We-Va was also a relay winner in the shuttle hurdle (1:13.82). View the complete results from the meet below.
Bluegrass Conference Meet
Lamoni edged past Murray to win the Bluegrass Conference championship, scoring 105 points to Murray’s 103. Seymour was a tight third with 100, Mormon Trail scored 96 and Moravia ended up with 84.
Melcher-Dallas (67 points), Twin Cedars (66), Diagonal (23), Ankeny Christian (20), Orient-Macksburg (19) and Moulton-Udell (13) rounded out the standings.
Lamoni had just two event wins, led by Taylor Henson’s high jump (4-08) and their 4x400 (4:41.12) of Henson, Kelly Lloyd, Emaleigh Pierschbacher and Heiatua Paredes.
Murray’s Leksi Gannon had a large night with wins in the 100 (12.75), 200 (27.13) and 400 (1:04.59). Gannon also led off the winning 4x100 (56.20) with Lexi Penick, Teryn Shields and Jayda Chew. Morgan Keller joined Penick, Shields and Chew to win the 4x200 (2:04.06), and Chew, Keller, Shields and Penick ran in order to win the sprint medley (2:10.01).
Mormon Trail had a strong evening of their own with Annika Shanks winning the 800 (2:47.27) and the 400 hurdles (1:16.22). She also ran with Gabrielle Bellon, Mia Shanks and Ella Hysell to take the 4x800 (11:59.90). Mia Shanks, Gabrielle and GraceAnn Bellon and Sydney Forkner won the distance medley (5:10.93).
Moravia’s Layla Ewing won the 100 hurdles (17.71) on her own before leading off the winning shuttle hurdle (1:24.75) winner. Finley Spencer, Kaylen Robinson and Lauren Long also ran for the SHR.
Rylee Dunkin had a big night for Twin Cedars in capturing the long jump (15-08.50), 1500 (5:31.90) and 3000 (11:51.28). Ali Mockenhaupt also added a discus win (83-10) for the Sabers.
Diagonal’s Taylor Lumbard picked up a win of her own in the shot put (33-01.50). View the complete results from the meet below.
275 Conference Meet
The East Atchison girls scored 118 points to win the 275 Conference championship. Platte Valley took third with 79 while Rock Port had 67 in fourth and Mound City scored 46 in fifth. Nodaway Valley finished with 40 points in sixth, South Holt put up 30 in eighth, Northeast Nodaway had 21 in 10th and North Nodaway scored 20 in 11th.
East Atchison picked up wins from Tommi Martin in the 800 (2:29.55) and javelin (37.21m), from Elizabeth Schlueter in the 100 hurdles (18.10) and 300 hurdles (51.43) and from Payton Woodring in the high jump (1.47m). The relays were also strong with wins in the 4x200 (1:58.58), 4x400 (4:28.37) and 4x800 (10:27.58). Sophia and Claire Martin, Grace Oswald and Schlueter ran for the 4x2, Sophia, Tommi and Claire Martin and Schlueter were on the 4x4 and Oswald, Sophia, Claire and Tommi Martin were on the 4x800.
Kayley Hauber had a strong night for Platte Valley in taking the 100 (13.70) and long jump (4.12m) w hill also running for the winning 4x100 (56.52) with Maggie Collins, Andrea Riley and Madelyn Swinford. Riley, meanwhile, had a win in the 3200 (13:14.91), and Collins won the shot put (10.96m).
Rylee Jenkins of Rock Port picked up a win in the discus (39.33m), Mound City’s Audrey Gibson won the 200 (28.16) and Ava Barnes took the pole vault (2.60m) and Brianna Biondo of South Holt was the champ in the triple jump (9.42m).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Midland Empire Conference Meet
The Maryville girls took fourth with 117 points at the Midland Empire Conference meet. Cameron had 166 to win the team title.
Brooklynn Holtman had a standout night for the Spoofhounds with victories in both the 400 (1;00.89) and the long jump (4.99m). Ella Schulte also picked up a win for Maryville in the 100 hurdles (16.47).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Grand River Conference Meet
The Stanberry girls scored 72.5 points and finished in fourth place at the Grand River Conference meet. Worth County was 10th with 33, and North Andrew had 23 in 15th.
The Bulldogs had a trio of wins on the night, led by Lexi Craig in the javelin throw (39.80m). Craig also ran with Letah Angle, Marli Hilton and Sadie Runde in winning the 4x400 (4:31.29). Runde, Angle and Hilton teamed up with Amelia Wallace to win the 4x200 (1:52.93).
View complete results from the meet linked here.
Trailblazer Conference Meet
Plattsmouth had 97 points in third place while Nebraska City had 35 in sixth at the Trailblazer Conference Meet.
The Blue Devils had just one win on the night from their 4x400 (4:20.28) of Jessica Meisinger, Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs and Jozlyn Barnes.
Nebraska City’s Lacey Denniston added a win in the 300 hurdles (50.87). View the complete results from the meet below.
Nebraska Capitol Conference
No results reported.
Freeman Invitational
Palmyra scored 88 points and won the Freeman Invitational. Elmwood-Murdock ended up second with 83, Falls City had 77.5 in third and Sterling scored 61 in fifth. Johnson County Central and Johnson-Brock were also competing at the meet.
Palmyra grabbed three individual wins from Kayley Thompson, Bettie Chambers and Kinsley Havranek in the high jump (4-11.0), 3200 (13:46.88) and 1600 (5:57.01), respectively.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Laney Frahm won the 100 hurdles (16.85) and 300 hurdles (49.26). The Knights also picked up a win in the 4x800 (10:30.41).
RaeAnn Thompson of Falls City was a two-time winner in the 100 (12.70) and 200 (25.98), and Sterling’s Macy Richardson took the long jump (16-05.25) and triple jump (34-06.50). Danielle Janssen of Sterling added a discus championship (110-03). Johnson County Central’s Jordan Albrecht was also the shot put winner (35-06.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.