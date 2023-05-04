(KMAland) -- Fremont-Mills, Mount Ayr and Lenox all won meets while Nodaway Valley and Bedford were runners-up to highlight the night of KMAland girls track on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE MEET (AT RED OAK)
Glenwood scored 133 points and edged past Atlantic (127 points) for the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page or view full results below.
SOUTHWEST VALLEY MEET
Fremont-Mills won another meet with 139 points while Nodaway Valley was second with 102 and Stanton had 70 in third. Griswold posted 67 in fourth, and Southwest Valley rounded out the top five with 53.
Hannah Wilson had another four-gold night to lead Fremont-Mills, winning the 800 (2:26.21), 400 hurdles (1:08.60) and high jump (4-10.00) and running for the champion distance medley (4:26.39). Teagan Ewalt picked up a win in the 400 (1:01.49) and was on the winning sprint medley (1:54.65) and distance medley, and the Knights also won the 4x400 (4:25.50) and the 4x800 (11:51.48). Carlie Chambers (4x4, SMR, DMR) ran for three relay champions while Ellie Switzer (4x4, 4x8), Bella Gute (4x4, SMR) and Lana Alley (SMR, DMR) ran for two.
Nodaway Valley’s Emma Lundy had a strong night in winning the 200 (26.91) and running with Maddie Weston, Abby Engles and Annika Nelson to win the 4x100 (51.10) and 4x200 (1:50.00). Jazz Christensen added a win in the 3000 (13:16.11).
Stanton picked up a shuttle hurdle relay win (1:06.96), and Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper and Mackenzie Richards won at home in the 100 (13.49) and the shot put (32-08.00), respectively.
Other winners included Riley King of Essex in the 1500 (5:47.14), Emily Williams of East Mills in the 100 hurdles (15.19) and Sidney’s Paycee Homes and Lilly Peters in the long jump (16-05.50) and discus (101-08), respectively.
MOUNT AYR RAIDERETTE RELAYS — CLASS A DIVISION
Mount Ayr had 161 points to win the Class A meet at their home Raiderette Relays. Wayne took third with 109, Central Decatur had 99 in fourth and East Union scored 38 in fifth.
Mount Ayr had four individual wins with Anne Newton taking the 800 (2:44.14), Addison Doolittle snagging the 1500 (5:50.35), Aubree Shields picking up a win in the high jump (5-02.00) and Ashlyn Murphy jumping to the long jump victory (14-07.00). The Raiderettes also won the 4x800 (11:09.08), distance medley (4:36.72) and shuttle hurdle (1:10.29).
Wayne’s Devyn Davis was a winner in the 200 (27.750 while teammates Izzie Moore and Cortney Knutson won the shot put (35-02.00) and the 400 hurdles (1:09.35), respectively. The Falcons were also champions in the 4x400 (4:17.90).
Central Decatur snagged the relay wins in the 4x100 (52.04) and the 4x200 (1:51.32), and River Hamaker took the 100 hurdles (17.01). East Union’s Jillian Valencia was also a winner in the 3000 (12:14.92). Sidney’s Eve Brumbaugh also won the 400 (1:02.82).
MOUNT AYR RAIDERETTE RELAYS — CLASS B DIVISION
Lenox won the Class B Division at Mount Ayr with 131 points. Bedford scored 117 in second while Seymour and Murray tied for third with 59 and Lamoni was fifth with 55.
The Tigers picked up a win from Sadie Cox in the 400 (1:02.08) and from Cadence Douglas in the high jump (5-00.00). They also had a sprint medley relay champion (2:00.66).
Bedford’s Abigail Hardie won the 100 hurdles (18.81) while Kaylee Derrick took the long jump (15-00.00) and Emily Baker snagged the shot put (39-05.00) for the Bulldogs. Bedford also won the 4x100 (56.69) and the 4x200 (1:59.72).
Murray’s Leksi Gannon added two more wins to her ledger this year with victories in the 100 (12.92) and the 200 (26.54). Lamoni’s Kelly Lloyd took the 400 hurdles (1:18.12) while the Demons also took the 4x400 (4:42.42) and the shuttle hurdle relay (1:19.39).
Mormon Trail’s Mia Shanks won the 800 (3:02.52) and ran for the winning 4x800 (12:09.86), and Melcher-Dallas got a win from Hailey Stegman in the 1500 (5:59.31) and their distance medley (5:05.21).
AT PANORAMA
No results reported.
JIM YUNEK MEET (AT SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN)
IKM-Manning was third at the Jim Yunek Meet, hosted by South Central Calhoun. The Wolves had 103.5 points.
IKM-Manning had their only win in the 4x800 (10:46.07) while Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler took the high jump (5-04.00), Becca Anderson of Paton-Churdan won the long jump (15-06.50) and Maggie Ragaller of Ar-We-Va won the 400 hurdles (1:09.43).
NEWTON RELAYS
Southeast Warren had 23 points and finished in seventh place at the Newton Relays.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE MEET (AT HEELAN)
The Missouri River Conference meet was postponed due to lightning following the 110 meter hurdles.
Abraham Lincoln’s girls won the sprint medley (1:56.96) while Sergeant Bluff-Luton had wins from Jayden Kneifl in the high jump (4-10), Payton Schermerhorn in the shot put (34-10.25) and Maddie Kneifl in the discus (109-08.50).
Heelan’s Kenley Meis won the long jump (16-09.75), and the Crusaders also ran to a win in the 4x800 (10:14.69). Sioux City North’s Elizabeth Jordan won the 3000 (11:58.97), LeMars’ Maya Hogrefe won the 400 (1:01.56) and the Bulldogs also had the winning shuttle hurdle (1:09.93) and distance medley (4:27.30) teams.
Sioux City East’s Ellie Harris won the 100 (12.34) and ran for the winning 4x200 (1:46.42). Sioux City West’s Kenya Harris was the 100 hurdles champion (15.83).
IRISH RELAYS (AT LAFAYETTE MO)
The Maryville girls took third with 97 points while Savannah was fifth with 73 at Lafayette.
Brylee Acklin led the way for Maryville with a win in the 300 hurdles (47.15) and was on the winning 4x200 (1:50.68) along with both Jillian Bailey and Kora Grow, who also both ran for the winning 4x100 (52.74). Ava Dumke was also a champion in the javelin throw (37.16m).
RAYMOND CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Ashland-Greenwood scored 81 points and finished in third place at Raymond Central. Plattsmouth posted 56.5 in fifth.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Jadah Laughlin was a winner in the 100 hurdles (15.36) and the 300 hurdles (49.19) while teammates Lauren Gerdes won the high jump (5-02.00) and Stella Campin was a champion in the shot put (37-03.50).
Plattsmouth’s Jolie Dix was the only Blue Devil winner in the 1600 (6:05.79), and Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens, Sophia Ackerman and Haven Zimmerman won the 3200 (13:13.43), discus (113-00) and triple jump (34-02.00), respectively. Zimmerman also ran for the winning 4x400 (4:18.76).
AT SABETHA KS
No results reported.