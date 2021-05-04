(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Treynor and Twin Cedars all nabbed conference championships on Tuesday night.
Check out the full rundown from KMAland girls track action below.
Corner Conference Meet
Essex won their first Corner Conference title in 11 years. The full rundown is available at our Local Sports Page.
Western Iowa Conference Meet
Treynor scored 146 points to edge Underwood for the team title. Rachel Kinsella won the 100 (12.95) and anchored the champion sprint medley (1:56.41).
Underwood dominating the field events with Zoe Rus taking the shot put (40-01), Haylee Seidler in the discus (117-02) and Alizabeth Jacobsen won the high jump (5-02.00). The Eagles also won the shuttle hurdle with Hailey Martin, Jacobsen, Ellie Hackett and Jordyn Reimer (1:11.43), 4x200 with Claire Crilly, Madison Ehrens, Ali Fletcher and Reimer (1:54.68) and 4x400 with Kinsley Ferguson, Hackett, Aliyah Humphrey and Crilly (4:21.90).
AHSTW's Holly Hoepner won the 100 (16.25) and 400 hurdles (1:10.11). Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge took the 800 (2:26.69) and 3000 (11:10.68), teammate Emilie Sorenson took the long jump (15-09.25). Riverside's Lydia Erickson won the 200 (27.27) and anchored the champion 4x100 (52.28).
Audubon won the 4x800 with Grace Slater, Mattie Nielsen, Kodie Sporrer and Hannah Thygesen in 10:37.85.
Bluegrass Conference Meet
Twin Cedars scored 98 points to win the team title. Rylee Dunkin won the 100 (13.03), 800 (2:33.13), 1500 (5:28.81) and long jump (14-05.00). Cheyanne Bruns won the 400 (1:06.72).
Seymour was the runner-up with 93 points. They won the shuttle hurdle (1:20.29) with Jade Durfey, Madison Keller, Jada Hatfield, Dylan Murphy. Durfey also won the 400 (1:14.37).
Murray finished third and won the sprint medley (1:59.53) with Leksi Gannon, Emma Decker, Teryn Shields and Jayda Chew. Gannon also won the 200 (28.14) and led their champion shuttle hurdle squad (56.32).
Lamoni received gold in the sprint medley (2:07.14). Orient-Macksburg's Christa Cass won the high jump and Melcher-Dallas' duo of Haley Godfrey and Grace Overgaard won the shot put and discus.
275 Conference Meet
Platte Valley won the conference title with 134 points. Kayley Hauber won the 100 (13.47) and anchored the victorious 4x200 (1:54.49). Paige West won the 100 hurdles (17.49) and joined Hauber on the 4x200. Malia Collins took the long jump (4.89 meters) and was a part of the 4x200. Maggie Collins claimed the javelin with a heave of 34.02 meters.
East Atchison was second. Keena Merriweather won the 400 (1:02.97), Tommi Martin claimed the 800 (2:31.23) and Faith Anderson won the 300 hurdles (51.13) and high jump (1.65 meters). The Wolves also won the 4x400 with Sophia Martin, Tommi Martin, Claire Martin and Merriweather (4:27.99).
Mound City's Ava Barnes won the pole vault (2.45) meters, Rock Port's Alivia Baucom took the shot put (11.62 meters) and discus (35.25 meters) and South Holt's Reese Morris won the 1600 (6:07.15) and 3200 (13:18:53).
Grand River Conference Meet
Midland Empire Conference Meet
Maryville scored 123 points to finish third. Brooklyn Holtman won the high jump (1.52 meters), 100 (12.31), 200 (25.93) and 400 (1:01.00). Ashlyn Alexander took the discus (34.98 meters) and Ilse Flores-Hernandez won the 100 meter hurdles (17.28).
Trailblazer Conference Meet
Plattsmouth scored 95.25 points to take fourth. Jessica Meisinger won the 400 (1:04.70) and 800 (2:30.24). Meisinger joined Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes and Natalie Briggs to win the 4x800 (10:32.37). Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis and Savanna Berger partnered to win the 4x100 (51.30). Nebraska City scored 36.25 points and finished fifth.
Freeman Meet
Sterling scored 87 points to win the team title. Dakotah Ludemann won the 200 (27.48), Danielle Janssen won the discus (107-06) and teammate Macy Richardson won the 100 hurdles (16.14) and triple jump (34-08.50). The Jets also won the 4x100 (53.54).
Johnson-Brock's Taylor Buchmeier took the gold in the high jump (4-10). Johnson County Central's Jordan Albrecht won the shot put (37-09.50) and Ashlei McDonald won the 1600 (5:51.52). Palmyra's Ava Palm was the 3200 champion in 12:46.84.