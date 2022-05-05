(KMAland) -- Lenox and Wayne won at Mount Ayr, IKM-Manning grabbed a share of a title at South Central Calhoun, Sioux City East won the MRC championship and more from the Thursday in KMAland girls track.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet (at Atlantic)
The Glenwood girls nabbed another Hawkeye Ten championship. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Mount Ayr Raiderette Relays — Class A
Wayne scored 134 points to edge past Nodaway Valley’s 126 to take another team championship in Mount Ayr. The host Raiderettes had 106 in third, Central Decatur finished with 86 in fourth and Southwest Valley took fifth with 52. East Mills, Sidney and East Union were also in the A Division.
Wayne’s Jocelyn Marquis and Emily Jones won individual events in the 200 (27.14) and discus (107-03), respectively. Sterling Berndt, Devyn Davis, Cortney Knutson and Reese Brown teamed up to win the 4x200 (1:52.82), and Berndt, Davis, Brown and Marquis ran to a victory in the sprint medley relay (1:52.82).
Maddax DeVault had a big night for the Wolverines, running to wins in the 100 hurdles (14.90) and 400 hurdles (1:07.60). DeVault’s 14.90 time in the 100 hurdles is just the fifth under 15 seconds in the state this season. Jazz Christensen also won twice in the 1500 (5:42.51) and 3000 (12:23.04), and Madison Fry, Olivia Laugery, Annika Nelson and DeVault were winners in the shuttle hurdle (1:10.16). Maddie Weston, Abby Engles, Emma Lundy and Fry added a 4x100 championship (52.85).
Mount Ayr’s Addy Reynolds was a two-time winner in the 100 (12.58) and 400 (1:00.08), and she anchored the winning 4x400 (4:20.02) behind Payten Lambert, Jaxy Knight and MaKenna Jones. Kyleigh Conklin, Karly Elwood, Karlie Larsen and Jones also teamed up tow in the 4x800 (11:21.19).
Central Decatur’s River Hamaker picked up a win of her own in the high jump (4-10.00) while Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper and Mackenzie Richards nabbed wins in the long jump (15-01.75) and shot put (34-00.00), respectively.
Sidney’s Marley Shull added a win of her own in the 800 (2:39.28), and East Union’s Aubrey Hansen, Audrey Young, Kaitlyn Mitchell and Elizabeth Hardy won the distance medley relay (4:56.24).
Mount Ayr Raiderette Relays — Class B
Lenox was a team champion in Mount Ayr, as well, with 112 points. Griswold scored 92 in second, Mormon Trail had 81 in third, Murray put up 65 in fourth and Bedford had 55 in fifth.
Other area schools at the meet (in order of finish): Melcher-Dallas, Seymour, Lamoni, Orient-Macksburg and Diagonal.
Sadie Cox was a two-time individual winner to lead the Tigers, picking up victories in the 400 (1:03.72) and long jump (15-08.75). Cox also anchored the winning sprint medley relay (2:02.84) with Gabby Robles, Zoey Reed and Brooklynn Ecklin. Cadence Douglas was another individual winner for Lenox in the high jump (4-10.00). She also ran with Ecklin, Reed and Robles in winning the 4x100 (56.05). Reed, Ecklin, Ava Junker and Robles were the winning team for the 4x400 (4:46.85).
Griswold got a total of three individual wins from Paige Luft in the discus (97-03), Whitney Pennock in the 100 hurdles (19.04) and Addison Adams in the 400 hurdles (1:17.98). The Tigers added wins in the distance medley relay (5:05.22) and shuttle hurdle relay (1:18.79). Kyleigh Hering, Emma Mundorf, Adams and Dakota Reynolds were on the former while Reese Laverty, Mundorf, Pennock and Adams ran for the latter.
Mormon Trail’s Annika and Mia Shanks were involved in several wins for the Saints. Annika won the 800 (2:46.66), Mia took the 1500 (5:43.59) and then the two teamed up to win the 4x800 (12:02.40) with Gabrielle Bellon and Ella Hysell.
Leksi Gannon of Murray had a strong showing in taking the 100 (12.83) and 200 (27.39). Jayda Chew, Teryn Shields, Lexie Penick and Morgan Keller all ran together to win the 4x200 (2:04.73).
Orient-Macksburg’s Bridget Bracy won the 3000 (14:91.77) and Taylor Lumbard took the shot put (35-06.50). View the complete results from Mount Ayr below.
Panorama Invitational
Tri-Center had 64 points and Audubon scored 62 to finish fourth and fifth, respectively, at Panorama. Coon Rapids-Bayard and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton were also competing.
Tri-Center, Audubon and Coon Rapids-Bayard all had one win each. The Trojans were led by Isah VanArsdol with a win in the 400 (1:02.46), Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger won the 3000 (11:26.04) and Miranda McClellan of Coon Rapids-Bayard took the hot put (32-05.00).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Jim Yunek Relays (at South Central Calhoun)
IKM-Manning claimed a share of the team championship at the Jim Yunek Relays, finishing with 98 points to tie with Pocahontas Area. Glidden-Ralston tied for fourth with 67 points, and Ar-We-Va and Paton-Churdan were also on hand.
Emily Albertsen was the only individual winner for IKM-Manning on the evening, taking the 3000 (11:44.37). The Wolves also claimed the 4x400 (4:30.67) and the 4x800 (10:50.60). Taylor Beckendorf, Madelyn Snyder, Bianca Cadwell and Lauren Irlbeck ran for the former while Cadwell, Emmie Ring, Julianna Stribe and Albertsen ran for the latter.
Glidden-Ralston’s big night came behind four-gold evening from Vanessa Koehler, who took the 100 (12.83), 200 (27.25), 100 hurdles (16.21) and high jump (4-10.00). Tiela Janssen also won the 400 (1:06.62)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Newton Cardinal Relays
Southeast Warren and Twin Cedars were both at the Newton Cardinal Relays. Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars was the only area winner in the 800 (2:33.39).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Missouri River Conference Championships (at Council Bluffs)
Sioux City East had 135 points to win the Missouri River Conference championship. Sioux City West pitched in 123, LeMars had 108, Sergeant Bluff-Luton posted 106 and Abraham Lincoln had 81. Sioux City North, Bishop Heelan Catholic and Thomas Jefferson rounded out the scoring.
Kaia Downs led the Black Raiders with wins in the 800 (2:30.88), 1500 (5:13.81) and 3000 (11:14.74) and anchored the winning 4x400 (4:16.45) with Bella Gordon, Mia Rice and Meredith Westra. East also won the 4x200 (1:48.34) and 4x100 (50.54). Alyssa Erick, Gordon, Trinity Wagner and Elliana Harris ran for the 4x2, and Gordon, Grace and Alyssa Erick and Harris were on the 4x1.
Sioux City West’s Holly Duax went 4-for-4 with wins in the long jump (17-11.00), 100 (12.12), 200 (24.60) and 400 (1:00.2). Kyrie Olorundami also won the 100 hurdles (16.42), and Kellesse Heard, Kenya Harris, Lily Juhnke and Bella Leon ran to a win in the sprint medley (1:53.17).
LeMars had just one win on the evening, scoring a victory from their shuttle hurdle (1:11.19) of Savannah Manley, Liberty Larson, Aubree Leusink and Lilly McNaughton.
Sergreant Bluff-Luton also won one relay, getting a strong run from Sophia Karras, Ella Brester, Jayden Kneifl and Dani Rodriguez in the 4x800 (10:10.78).
Abraham Lincoln’s Jacee Tindall picked up two wins in the shot put (33-07.25) and discus (102-11), and Abby LaSale was the champion of the 400 hurdles (1:06.38). Ava Watkins, Hutson Rau, LaSale and Emma O’Neal also teamed together to win the distance medley (4:33.64).
Bishop Heelan Catholic had one win of their own from Taylor Jochum in the high jump (5-06.00). View the complete results from the meet below.
Irish Relays (at Lafayette)
Maryville tied for fifth and scored 58.5 points at the Irish Relays.
Brooklynn Holtman was a two-time winner for the Spoofhounds in the 200 (26.02) and 300 hurdles (50.07) while Ella Schulte took the 100 hurdles (16.89).
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Sabetha Invitational
Auburn had 83 points and finished in third place at the Sabetha Invitational.
The Bulldogs had a trio of wins with Leah Grant grabbing wins in the 100 hurdles (16.06) and 300 hurdles (48.67). Jaeleigh Darnell picked up a win of her own in the shot put (36-10).
View the complete results from the meet linked below.