(KMAland) -- The Syracuse girls won a team title at Johnson County Central while Boyer Valley won three events at Westwood Friday.
REBEL RELAYS (AT WESTWOOD)
Boyer Valley was fifth with 61 points. Mariah Falkena won the 3000 (11:38.53) while Lauren Malone won the 400 hurdles (1:10.97). Malone was also part of Boyer Valley’s winning 4x800 (10:52.91).
Missouri Valley’s Maya Zappia won the discus (113-08) and shot put (32-06.00).
Check out the full results below.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITE
Syracuse won the team title with 135.5 points. The Rockets got individual titles from Jayden Meyer in the triple jump (33-00.50) and 800 (2:21.66), Kathleen Donovan in the 100 (13.03) and 200 (27.42), Kadyn Sisco in the 400 (1:00.80) and Ashlyn Vestal in the 300 hurdles (46.70). The Rockets also won the 4x100 (51.70) and 4x400 (4:14.85).
Palmyra was third in the team standings. Hailey Hengtgen won the 1600 (5:42.72) while the Panthers also won the 4x800 (10:28.48).
Elmwood-Murdock’s Laney Frahm won the 100 hurdles (16.21). Johnson County Central’s Harley Lubben won the shot put (36-06.50) and discus (115-05) while Madison VanLaningham won the 3200 (12:50.20).
Find the full results below.
AT LOURDES CENTRAL CATHOLIC
No Results Reported