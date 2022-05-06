(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic won their home meet while Syracuse took second in Tecumseh to highlight a light night of KMAland girls track action.
Rebel Relays at Westwood
Missouri Valley finished seventh with 52 points while Boyer Valley scored 47 points to claim eighth.
Lauren Malone won the 400 hurdles for Boyer Valley (1:10.35) and led the victorious 4x800 (10:43.06) that also featured Jess O’Day, Mariah Falkena and Clara Gorham.
Check out the full results below.
Johnson County Central Invite
Syracuse finished second with 122 points, Palmyra was third with 56, Elmwood-Murdock finished fourth (53) and Johnson County Central finished fifth (42).
Syracuse received individual titles from Hannah Knox in the 100 (13.23), Jayden Meyer in the 400 (1:01.40), Kennedy Stanley in the pole vault (10-06.00 meters), Kamdyn Stanley in the long jump (16-01.75) and Lily Vollertsen in the shot put (41-09.00) and discus (120-11.00).
The Rockets also won the 4x100 (51.69).
Palmyra’s Kyla Davis won the triple jump (35-09.00) while teammate Addison Vasa won the 300 hurdles (49.78).
The host Johnson County Central received a title from Madison Pingel in the 200 (27.58) while Louisville’s Mira Fosmer won the 800 (2:23.89).
Elmwood-Murdock won a pair of relays – 4x400 (4:17.060 and 4x800 (10:11.84).
Find the full results below.
Rettig Invitational at Nebraska City
Lourdes recorded 110 points to win the meet while Johnson Brock was second with 97.
The Knights won six individual events. Jenna Box won the long jump (14-06.00) and 300 hurdles (51.04), Aspen Meyer won the high jump (4-11.00) and 200 (27.20), Evie Madison won the 3200 (12:57.24), Sofia Fulton won the 100 (13.69).
Lourdes also won the 4x100 (54.99) and 4x400 (4:30.58).
Johnson-Brock received individual championships from Chloe Vice in the triple jump (30-06.50) and Natalie Knipplemeyer in the 100 hurdles (18.59).
Find the full results here.