(KMAland) -- Wayne and Bedford won in Mount Ayr, Sioux City East took the MRC and recap/results from South Central Calhoun, Newton, Sabetha & Raymond Central in KMAland girls track from Thursday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood won another Hawkeye Ten championship in Carroll. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page and complete results linked here.
Raiderette Relays — Class A Division
Wayne won the Class A Division in Mount Ayr with 140.5 points to edge the host Raiderettes, which finished with 138.5. Nodaway Valley had 97 in third, Central Decatur placed fourth with 71 and East Union finished in fifth with 43.
The Falcons picked up a pair of wins from Emily Jones in the discus (109-09) and shot put (32-00.00) while Maddy Gunzenhauser took the high jump (4-08.00). Jade Harvey, Devyn Davis, Jocelyn Marquis and Reese Brown also teamed up to win the 4x400 (4:19.68).
Mount Ayr’s night saw six total wins, including individual victories from Adalyn Reynolds in the 400 (1:00.24), Karly Elwood in the 800 (2:36.35), MaKayla Jones in the 1500 (5:33.72) and Payten Lambert in the 400 hurdles (1:14.62). The Raiderettes also won the 4x800 (10:47.06) and sprint medley (1:56.39) with MaKayla and MaKenna Jones, Elwood and Lambert in the former and Kaylie Shields, Madalynn Stewart, Madison Shields and Reynolds in the latter.
Nodaway Valley also had a strong night, including Maddax DeVault running to the 100 (13.13) and 200 (26.82) championships. Sophia Broers won the 3000 (12:23.29), and Maddie Fry took the long jump (15-02.75). Grace Britten, Annika Nelson, Emma Lundy and Fry won the 4x100 (53.08), Abby Engles, Fry, Lundy and Nelson took the 4x200 (1:50.86) and Fry, Natalie Yonker, Nelson and DeVault were the winning shuttle hurdle team (1:09.87).
Griswold’s Hope Ogg was an additional winner in the 100 hurdles (17.42), and Jenna Thornburg, Grace Escritt, Miah Urban and Aspen Crouse led East Mills to a win in the distance medley relay (4:47.13).
Raiderette Relays — Class B Division
Bedford was the winner in the Class B Division in Mount Ayr, finishing with 107 points. Lenox had 105 in second, Seymour scored 75 in third, Lamoni took fourth with 72 and Murray rounded out the top five with 67.
Emily Baker won the shot put (37-10.00) for the Bulldogs, which also won the 4x200 (1:58.24) and 4x400 (4:46.46). Vivian Tracy, Abby Dukes and Emma Chapman were on both relays while Erica Salyer ran for the former and Zoe Bucher the latter.
McKinna Hogan won four golds, including individual victories in the 800 (2:35.49) and 1500 (5:32.71). She was also the anchor for the 4x800 (10:49.77) and distance medley (4:43.88) winners. Cassidy Nelson ran for the 4x100 (56.26), 4x8 and DMR winners and took the 100 hurdles (17.49) on her own. TJ Stoaks was also on all three relay winners and won the 400 hurdles (1:12.91). And Cadence Douglas ran for the 4x1 and took the high jump (5-01.00). Brooklyn Ecklin was on the 4x1 and DMR, and Ava Junker ran on the 4x8.
Lamoni’s Emaleigh Pierschbacher took the 400 (1:06.21) and anchored the winning sprint medley relay (2:06.96) with Brenna Pierce, Jacey Lewis and Kelly Lloyd. Lloyd and Lewis were joined by Hailey Burton and Jaida Rhea in winning the shuttle hurdle relay (1:22.44).
Murray’s Leksi Gannon nabbed a pair of wins in the 100 (13.82) and the 200 (28.95), and Orient-Macksburg picked up wins from Bridget Bracy in the 3000 (13:33.81) and from Christa Cass in the long jump (14-07.00). Melcher-Dallas’ Grace Overgaard was also a victor in the discus (104-10).
View the complete results linked here.
Jim Yunek Co-Ed at South Central Calhoun
IKM-Manning had 72 points and Glidden-Ralston posted 66 in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Alexa Ahrenholtz led IKM-Manning with a win in the 100 (13.00) while Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler took both the 200 (27.42) and the 100 hurdles (16.28). Alexia Nelson joined Koehler in the winner’s circle for the Wildcats with a victory in the 3000 (11:59.87).
Paton-Churdan’s Danielle Hoyle was also a winner in the discus (122-11). View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Newton Cardinal Relays
Twin Cedars had 40 points and finished sixth, and Southeast Warren had 22 in seventh. View the complete results from the meet below.
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East won the MRC with 127 points while Sioux City North was second with 106 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton ran third with 102. LeMars had 85 in fourth, and Bishop Heelan scored 69 in fifth.
Kaia Downs led the Black Raiders with a meet record winning time in the 3000 (10:48.93) while also winning the 800 (2:25.92) and 1500 (5:03.57). Lineya Wells added wins in the long jump (16-08.25) and the 200 (26.02), and Wells ran with Brylee Hempey, Trinity Wagner and Alyssa Erick to win the 4x100 (51.21).
Sioux City North had just two wins in the shot put (35-11) and discus (123-09) from Courtney Johnson and Caitlyn Miller, respectively.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton ran to a win in the 4x800 (10:11.85) with the foursome of Sophia Karras, Brynn Wolf, Ella Brester and Maddie Hinkel for their lone win of the night.
LeMars had a strong night, including a win from Lilly McNaughton in the 100 hurdles (16.52). McNaughton also ran anchor for the shuttle hurdle (1:11.51) winner with Savannah Manley, Liberty Larson and Sophie Buhman. Mya Kibby, Stella Hector, Katie Cunningham and Madi Huls won the sprint medley (1:54.71), and Cunningham, Hector, Jenna Allen and Huls won the 4x200 (1:47.09).
Heelan’s Taylor Jochum took the high jump (5-01) while the distance medley (4:25.78) and 4x400 (4:11.19) teams were also winners. Joslyn Verzal, Madison Demke, Mia Conley and Grace Mahaney ran for the former while Conley, Mahaney, Kenley Meis and Brooklyn Stanley were on the latter relay.
Sioux City West’s Lily Juhnke won the 100 (12.85), and Holly Duax took the 400 (57.41). AL’s Abby LaSale was also a winner in the 400 hurdles (1:07.92).
View the complete results linked here.
Sabetha Invitational
Auburn had 73 points to take fourth, and Falls City finished fifth with 64 at the Sabetha Invitational.
The only area wins came from Auburn, as Sydney Binder won the 3200 (13:15.27), Jaeleigh Darnell took the shot put (36-09.50) and Jocelyn Lambert nabbed the discus (103-02).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Raymond Central Invitational
Ashland-Greenwood placed fourth with 60 points while Conestoga also competed and finished in sixth place at Raymond Central on Thursday.
The only area wins of the evening came from Conestoga’s Danie Parriott in the 3200 (12:26.59), and Ashland-Greenwood’s Presley Harms in the 100 (13.29).
View complete results from the meet linked here.
