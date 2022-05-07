(KMAland) -- Stanberry won a district championship, Tommi Martin, Avery Meyerkorth, Sadie Runde and Kayley Hauber advanced to sectionals in four events and Heelan's Taylor Jochum had a good showing at the Howard Wood Relays on Saturday in KMAland girls track.
Class 1 District 4 at King City
Stanberry claimed the girls district championship with 76 points, edging ahead of East Atchison, which finished with 74.5 points. Platte Valley added 66 in third while Rock Port was fifth with 61. Worth County, Mound City, North Andrew, Nodaway Valley, South Holt, North Nodaway and Northeast Nodaway also competed in the district.
East Atchison’s Tommi Martin, Avery Meyerkorth of Rock Port, Sadie Runde of Stanberry and Platte Valley’s Kayley Hauber all qualified four events for next week’s sectionals.
Here’s the complete list of area qualifiers:
100 Meter Dash: 2. Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley (13.67), 3. Audrey Gibson, Mound City (13.78)
200 Meter Dash: 2. Audrey Gibson, Mound City (27.95), 3. Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley (28.29), 4. Ava Barnes, Mound City (28.32)
400 Meter Dash: 2. Sadie Runde, Stanberry (1:02.32), 3. Avery Meyerkorth, Rock Port (1:03.62)
800 Meter Run: 1. Tommi Martin, East Atchison (2:28.71), 3. Kayte Pankau, Mound City (2:38.99), 4. Avery Meyerkorth, Rock Port (2:43.04)
1600 Meter Run: 2. Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (5:52.00), 3. Andrea Riley, Platte Valley (5:59.75)
3200 Meter Run: 1. Aubrey Watkins, Rock Port (13:23.55), 2. Andrea Riley, Platte Valley (13:32.27), 3. Olivia Prussman, South Holt (14:00.32), 4. Kayte Pankau, Mound City (14:23.23)
100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Brooklyn Richardson, Worth County (17.32), 4. Brylie Brincks, North Andrew (18.03)
300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Saryn Brown, North Nodaway (50.72), 2. Elizabeth Schlueter, East Atchison (51.24), 4. Brianna Biondo, South Holt (53.69)
4x100 Meter Relay: 1. Stanberry — Sadie Runde, Letah Angle, Amelia Wallace, Katlyn James (53.24); 4. Worth County — Hailey Adwell, Eva Engel, Brooklyn Richardson, Rebecca Smith (55.74)
4x200 Meter Relay: 1. Stanberry — Sadie Runde, Letah Angle, Marli Hilton, Amelia Wallace (1:50.61); 4. Nodaway Valley — Paidyn Linville, Paige Hanson, Savanna Marriott, Reganne Fast (1:56.20)
4x400 Meter Relay: 1. East Atchison — Sophia Martin, Tommi Martin, Grace Oswald, Elizabeth Schlueter (4:19.40); 2. Stanberry — Letah Angle, Lexi Craig, Marli Hilton, Sadie Runde (4:24.36); 4. Rock Port — Macie Hale, Mikayla Makings, Rylee Jenkins, Avery Meyerkorth (4:32.98)
4x800 Meter Relay: 1. East Atchison — Grace Oswald, Sophia Martin, Claire Martin, Tommi Martin (10:37.66); 2. Rock Port — Avery Meyerkorth, Rylee Jenkins, Macie Hale, Aubrey Watkins (10:57.53); 4. North Andrew — Reagan Walker, Brylie Brincks, Michaela Sybert, Jaclyn Riedinger (12:15.45)
High jump: 1. Payton Woodring, East Atchison (5-01.00), 2. Baylie Busby, Northeast Nodaway (4-09.00), 3. Saryn Brown, North Nodaway (4-09.00), 4. Lexi Craig, Stanberry (4-07.00)
Pole vault: 1. Katlyn James, Stanberry (9-06.25), 2. Ava Barnes, Mound City (9-00.25), 3. Eva Engel, Worth County (8-06.25), 4. Grace Oswald, East Atchison (7-00.50)
Long jump: 2. Katlyn James, Stanberry (16-01.75), 3. Emma Spencer, Worth County (14-11.50), 4. Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley (14-11.25)
Triple jump: 4. Kayley Hauber, Platte Valley (33-01.00)
Shot put: 1. Jenna Mason, Platte Valley (33-01.75), 2. Maggie Collins, Platte Valley (32-06.25), 3. Ava Graham, Nodaway Valley (32-06.25), 4. Riley Walker, North Andrew (31-01.75)
Discus throw: 1. Rylee Jenkins, Rock Port (122-02), 3. Kara-Jean Staton, Worth County (99-06), 4. Maggie Collins, Platte Valley (98-03)
Javelin throw: 1. Lexi Craig, Stanberry (143-06), 3. Tommi Martin, East Atchison (113-09), 4. Ali Brown, Worth County (110-07)
Find complete results linked here.
Howard Wood Relays
Taylor Jochum of Bishop Heelan Catholic jumped 5-05 and finished in second place in the high jump at the Howard Wood Relays. Find the complete results from the meet linked here.