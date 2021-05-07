Syracuse Rockets

(KMAland) -- The Syracuse girls had a dominant showing in Tecumseh on Friday night. 

Rebel Relays at Westwood 

Missouri Valley finished sixth with 30 points. West Harrison took seventh. Mclayn Houston won the high jump by clearing 4-10. 

Johnson County Central 

Syracuse won nine events. Ellie Wilkinson won the 1600 (5:35.70), Delainey Cast won the triple jump (32-08.50), Jessie Moss claimed the high jump (5-00), Kennedy Stanley won the pole vault (9-06), Kamdyn Stanley claimed the long jump (15-06) and Lily Vollertson won the discus (111-10). The Rockets also won the 4x100 (51.88), 4x400 (4:25.37) and 4x800 (10:19.55) 

Louisville's Cadance Stenger won the 100 (13.36) and 200 (26.85). Teammate Sophie Korytowski claimed the 3200 (12:40.29). 

Johnson County Central's Ashlei McDonald took the 400 (1:02.66) and 800 (2:26.74), Jordan Albrecht won the shot put (38-08.75). Elmwood-Murdock's Laney Frahm won the 300 hurdles (49.40). 

Lourdes Central Catholic 

