(KMAland) -- LeMars won the MRC, Fremont-Mills and Lamoni won their home meets, Treynor won the team title in Neola, Nodaway Valley left Pleasantville with a team trophy and Wayne was the champion in Leon.
FREMONT-MILLS LAST CHANCE MEET
Fremont-Mills won the team title with 156 points while Woodbine was second (98) and East Mills (87) finished third.
The Knights’ individual titles came from Teagan Ewalt in the 400 (1:00.66) and Hannah Wilson in the 800 (2:23.74) and 400 hurdles (1:08.35). F-M also won the 4x200 (1:50.87), 4x400 (4:23.10), sprint medley (1:55.87), distance medley (4:22.50) and shuttle hurdle (1:07.58).
Ewalt was on the sprint medley and distance medley, and Wilson was part of the winning distance medley. Bella Gute won the 4x200, 4x400, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle. Carlie Chambers contributed to the winning 4x200, 4x400, sprint medley and distance medley quartets. Emily Madison was on the winning 4x200, 4x400 and shuttle hurdle foursomes, and Lana Alley took part in the victorious 4x200, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle teams.
Woodbine’s lone title was from Adyson Lapel in the 1500 (5:31.90).
East Mills’ Emily Williams won the 100 (13.14), 200 (27.12) and 100 hurdles (15.35). Cloe Brown won the high jump (4-10.00) while the Wolverines also won the 4x800 (11:30.58).
Sidney’s Paycee Holmes won the long jump (17-01.75) while teammate Lilly Peters took the discus (118-04). Shenandoah’s Aliyah Parker won the shot put (35-07.50) while Hailey Egbert won the 3000 (12:04.14).
Find the full results below.
TROJAN RELAYS (AT TRI-CENTER)
Treynor won the meet with 111 points. Riverside (99) and Underwood (92) completed the top three. Treynor’s lone individual title came from Delaney Matthews in the shot put (36-07.25). The Cardinals also won the 4x200 (1:52.59), 4x400 (4:21.39) and sprint medley (1:56.45). Jozie Lewis was on the 4x200 and sprint medley.
Underwood’s titles were from Jordyn Reimer in the long jump (16-02.00), Hailey Martin in the 100 hurdles (15.51) and in the 4x100 (50.83) and shuttle hurdle (1:09.29). Reimer and Martin were on both relays.
St. Albert’s Carly McKeever won the 200 (27.40) and was on the 4x800 (10:11.35).
Logan-Magnolia’s Greylan Hornbeck won the 800 (2:35.38) while teammate Madison Sporrer took the 3000 (12:05.58). Audubon’s Madison Steckler was the 100 champion (12.84), Tri-Center’s Isah VanArsdol won the 400 (1:01.78) and 1500 (5:11.07), CAM’s Emma Follmann claimed the high jump title (4-10.00), Riverside’s Macy Woods won the 400 hurdles (1:13.13) and Missouri Valley’s Maya Zappia won the discus (110-07).
Riverside won the distance medley (4:25.10).
Find the full results below.
CENTRAL DECATUR INVITATIONAL
Wayne was the top team with 103 points, followed by Mount Ayr (89) and Creston (70).
Devyn Davis won the 100 (13.25), Cortney Knutson claimed the 400 hurdles (1:08.92) and Izzie Moore won the shot put (101-08).
The Falcons also won the shuttle hurdle (1:09.27) and 4x100 (52.45).
Mount Ayr won the 4x400 (4:23.35). Other individual champs included Lenox’s Sadie Cox in the 400 (1:02.08) and Cadence Douglas in the high jump (5-01.00), Southeast Warren’s Ady Mason in the 800 (2:31.40) and Kaleigh Harvey in the 1500 (5:34.06), Central Decatur’s River Hamaker in the 100 hurdles (16.42) and Lexi Jensen in the discus (101-08) and East Union’s Jillian Valencia in the 3000 (12:28.31).
Southeast Warren won the 4x800 (10:46.31) while Central Decatur won the 4x200 (1:52.91).
Find the full results below.
BOYER VALLEY CO-ED
IKM-Manning was second with 139 while Boyer Valley was third with 137.
The Wolves’ lone title was in the 4x200 (1:55.29). Boyer Valley’s Mariah Falkena won the 1500 (5:27.95) and 3000 (11:55.74). The Bulldogs also won the 4x800 (10:52.36). West Harrison’s Maclayn Houston won the 400 hurdles (1:10.21) and high jump (4-10.00).
Find the full results here.
PLEASANTVILLE CO-ED
Nodaway Valley won the meet with 125 points, edging Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont by two points.
Annika Nelson won the 100 (12.90) and anchored the winning 4x100 (50.72). Emma Lundy won the 200 (26.25) while Abby Engles claimed the 400 (1:02.17). Engles, Lundy and Maddie Weston were part of the winning 4x100 and sprint medley (1:53.72) teams.
Martensdale-St. Marys’ Brynnly German won the 400 hurdles (1:06.86), Campbell German won the 800 (2:28.86) and the pair were on the winning 4x400 (4;12.87). The Blue Devils also won the 4x800 (10:59.90).
Find the full results here.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE MEET (AT SIOUX CITY)
LeMars won the meet with 135.5 points. Sioux City East (120) and Sioux City North (112) were second and third.
LeMars’ got titles in the shuttle hurdle (1:09.93), distance medley (4:27.30), 4x400 (4:09.39), Maya Hogrefe in the 400 (1:01.56), Sienna Kass in the 800 (2:27.19). Hogrefe and Kass were both on the 4x400. Kass was also on the distance medley.
Sioux City East’s Elliana Harris won the 100 (12.34) and 200 (25.75) and helped the Black Raiders win the 4x100 (50.51).
Sioux City North had a stout meet with titles from Elizabeth Jordan in the 1500 (5:14.58) and 3000 (11:58.97) and Ariana Klein in the 400 hurdles (1:06.10).
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Jayden Kneifl won the high jump (4-10.00), Payton Schermerhorn won the shot put (34-10.25) and Maddie Kneifl claimed the discus (109-08).
Sioux City West’s Kenya Harris won the 100 hurdles (15.83), and Bishop Heelan’s Kenley Meis won the long jump (16-09.75) and the Crusaders also claimed the 4x800 (10:14.69).
Abraham Lincoln won the sprint medley (1:56.96).
Find the full results here.
EAST SAC COUNTY RELAYS
Glidden-Ralston was fifth with 52 points while Ar-We-Va scored 22 points to take eighth.
Vanessa Koehler won two golds. She claimed the 100 (13.04) and was on Glidden-Ralston’s winning 4x100 (53.34).
Find full results here.
AT LYNNVILLE-SULLY
No Results Reported
DEMON RELAYS (AT LAMONI)
Lamoni won the team title with 145 points while Murray (117) was second and Seymour (88) finished third.
The Demons got titles from Emaleigh Piershbacher in the 400 (1:04.99), Lauren Olson in the 800 (2:44.82), Kelly Lloyd in the 400 hurdles (1:16.08) and Taylor Henson in the high jump (5-00.00). Lamoni also won the 4x200 (2:02.10), 4x400 (4:44.74), sprint medley (2:05.73) and shuttle hurdle (1:20.36).
Alley Goodman had a role on four winning relays: the shuttle hurdle, sprint medley, 4x400 and 4x200. Lloyd was on the shuttle hurdle and sprint medley, Olson was on the 4x400, Henson contributed to the winning 4x200 and 4x400 and Pierschbacher was on the 4x400 and sprint medley. Hailey Burton played a part in the champion sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays.
Jayda Chew won the 100 (13.15) and 200 (28.53) for Murray, and Kiersten Klein won the discus (99-01).
Other individual champions included Orient-Macksburg’s Bridget Bracy in the 1500 (6:28.29) and 3000 (13:55.57), Moravia’s Layla Ewing in the 100 hurdles (17.50), Moravia’s Gracie Peck in the long jump (15-00.00) and Diagonal’s Taylor Lumbard in the shot put (35-01.00).
Seymour won the 4x100 (56.26) and distance medley (5:15.32). Kaitlyn Keller and Gabrielle Mitchell were on both relays. Mormon Trail won the 4x800 (12:09.66).
View the full results below.