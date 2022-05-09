(KMAland) -- Glenwood & Denison-Schleswig won junior high H10 championships, Treynor won at T-C, Shenandoah claimed a title at F-M, Wayne won in Leon, IKM-Manning was a victor at BV & Mormon Trail came out on top in Lamoni in KMAland girls track on Monday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference Junior High Meet
The Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig girls claimed conference championships at the Hawkeye Ten Conference junior high meet on Monday.
The Rams won the seventh grade portion of the meet with 130 points while Lewis Central finished with 122, Harlan had 100, Clarinda scored 93 and Kuemper Catholic posted 54. Atlantic (53), St. Albert (52.5), Denison-Schleswig (39), Red Oak (31), Shenandoah (12) and Creston (8.5) rounded out the scoring.
In the eighth grade division, the Monarchs scored 134.5 points to win the meet. Glenwood was next with 94.5 while Atlantic had 83 in third, Lewis Central finished with 78 in fourth and Harlan had 67.5 in fifth. Creston (63), Clarinda (56.5), Red Oak (44.5), St. Albert (43), Kuemper (28) and Shenandoah (9.5) were the rest of the scorers.
Glenwood’s 7th grade got individual wins from Megan Hughes in the 400 (1:06.68), Katelyn Harms in the 1500 (5:52.24) and Emersyn Howard in the discus (68-09). Harms, Kati Bomer, Aubrey Roenfeldt and Hughes ran to a win in the 4x400 (4:53.45), and Harms, Grace Berglund, Gabby Lovato and Hughes were winners in the 4x800 (11:37.91).
Macie Vetter had a nice night for Lewis Central in winning the 100 hurdles (17.85) and ran anchor for the 4x100 (57.11) champion along with Avaeh Smith, Kamryn Erickson and Ellie Brons. Madison Wright picked up a win in the shot put (27-03.50), and the 4x200 (2:04.18) and distance medley relays (5:16.28) also picked up wins. Emma Johansen, Claire Mille, Borns and Smith were on the 4x2, and Brooke Nelson, Miller, Braylyn Coats and Delayna Reese were on the DMR.
Harlan’s Allie Anderson won the 800 (2:52.71) and Lillian Bunch took the 200 hurdles (33.00). Bunch, Suzy Kenkel, Ainsley Mages, and Brinley Van Baale also won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:20.42).
Clarinda’s Elaine Hesse grabbed a high jump (4-06.00) win, and Myah Harris, Stevie Wilmes, Olivia Moore and Brynn Isaacson teamed to win the sprint medley (2:13.36). Kuemper Catholic’s Chloe Giehling sprinted to a 100 win (14.27), and Alexa Lenz and Sophia Denton of St. Albert won the 200 (29.69) and long jump (14-01.00), respectively.
The 8th grade Denison-Schleswig team had a big day in the field events with wins from Emily Gehlsen in the discus (98-00), Sara Mun in the high jump (4-10.00) and Avery Bock in the long jump (14-09.00). They also claimed the 4x400 (4:51.88) and distance medley (5:06.44). Addison Ransom, Kyla Neddermeyer, Giana Garcia and Mun ran for the former while Garcia, Gehlsen, Mun and Charlotte Schrum were on the latter.
Glenwood’s lone win of the meet was from their 4x800 (12:009.90) of Averi Newman, Micah Smith, Adrian Johansen and Haylee Hughes.
Atlantic’s Jayci Reed had a strong performance with wins in the 100 hurdles (17.04) and 200 hurdles (31.55). She also ran for the shuttle hurdle relay (1:16.24) winner with Lauren Comes, Katrina Williams and Adler Bruce. Olivia Olson added a win in the shot put (28-05.00) for the Trojans.
Harlan’s Lily Schechinger took the 200 (28.81), Clarinda’s Kylie Meier was the champ in the 100 (13.71) and 400 (1:02.64) and ran anchor for the 4x100 (55.59) winner with Carli Kent, Annika Price and Kelby Gray and Red Oak’s Ellison Johnson, Jaylin Beacham, Karly Jenkins and Jocelyn O’Neal ran for the winning sprint medley (2:05.94).
St. Albert’s Lili Denton won the 800 (2:32.67) and 1500 (5:10.99), and Molly Wise, Alexa Lenz, Greta Livingston and Sophia Denton were on the 4x200 champs (1:58.97).
View the complete results from the meet below.
TC Girls Trojan Relays
Treynor scored 103 points to win the TC Girls Trojan Relays. Nodaway Valley added 89 points in second while Riverside scored 73 in third. Underwood (65 points) and Logan-Magnolia (63) rounded out the top five.
Other area teams at the meet (in order of finish) were St. Albert, Audubon, Tri-Center, CAM, AHSTW, Missouri Valley and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
The Cardinals did not win any events at the meet, but they put together a deep performance that included 14 points from Alyssa Kulesa, 12.5 from Allie Houser, 12 out of Jadyn Huisman and 11 from Carissa Spanier.
Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault was a victor in the 100 hurdles (15.54) and the 400 hurdles (1:08.04) while Jorja Holliday took the discus (114-10). The Wolverines also won the 4x200 (1:50.60), 4x400 (4:24.98) and sprint medley relay (1:56.34). Abby Engles and Emma Lundy were on all three, Madison Fry ran for the 4x2 and SMR and Annika Nelson was on the 4x2 and 4x4. Alena Rectenbaugh (4x4) and Maddie Weston (SMR) ran for one each.
Veronica Andrusyshyn had a strong night for Riverside with a win in the 100 (13.05) and ran for the winning 4x100 (51.56). Lydia Erickson was also on the relay winner and took the 200 (27.56). Izzy Bluml and Emma Gordon added legs on the 4x1 win while Carly Henderson, Macy Woods, Veronica Schechinger and Elly Henderson teamed to win the 4x800 (10:33.66).
Underwood had three individual wins — the 400 (1:01.60) by Aliyah Humphrey, the high jump (5-04.00) by Alizabeth Jacobsen and the long jump (16-05.75) by Jordyn Reimer — and had a shuttle hurdle relay (1:09.12) victory from Hailey Martin, Ellie Hackett, Jacobsen and Reimer.
Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer claimed the 800 (2:28.03), Reese Duncan of St. Albert won the 3000 (12:36.76), Stefi Beisswenger of Audubon took the 1500 (5:22.45) and CAM’s Mallory Behnken won the shot put (36-06.50). Tri-Center’s distance medley of Jaden Franke, Kyla Corrin, Avilyn Killpack and Quincey Schneckloth were also victorious with a time of 4:42.48.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Fremont-Mills Last Chance Relays
Shenandoah had 110 points and won the Fremont-Mills Last Chance Relays. Fremont-Mills was second with 97 while Woodbine had 95.5 in third. Southwest Valley was fourth with 63 points, and East Mills posted 62.5 in fifth. Other area schools at the meet (in order of finish): Stanton, Sidney, Essex and Heartland Christian.
The Fillies were led by a two-win night from Sara Morales in the shot put (37-09.50) and discus (105-05) while Kate Lantz took the 200 (27.60). Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton, Lantz and Lynnae Green ran for the 4x100 (53.70) winners while Lantz, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert and Denton were members of the shuttle hurdle winners (1:12.16).
Fremont-Mills got two victories from Teagan Ewalt in the 400 (1:01.30) and 800 (2:33.40) while Hannah Wilson won the 400 hurdles (1:10.80) and Emily Madison took the high jump (5-00.00). Ellie Switzer, Trinity Kates, Mylie Hughes and Makenna Brandt won the 4x800 (12:05.31) for the Knights while Bella Gute, Carlie Chambers, Madison and Ewalt took the sprint medley (1:59.03).
Woodbine’s Addison Murdock and Adyson Lapel were winners in the 1500 (5:25.30) and 3000 (12:38.16), respectively, and Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper was the 100 (13.51) and long jump (15-04.50) winner.
Emily Williams of East Mills took the 100 hurdles (16.10), and Stanton won both the 4x200 (1:52.40) and the 4x400 (4:25.80) with the same foursome of Kyla Hart, Hannah Olson, Brooklyn Silva and Lauren Johnson.
Sidney’s group of Addy Haning, Makenna Lauman, Eve Brumbaugh and Marley Shull also teamed up for a distance medley win (4:46.10). View the complete results from the meet below.
Central Decatur Co-Ed Invitational
Wayne claimed a team championship with 116 points at Central Decatur on Monday. Central Decatur was second with 77 while Mount Ayr had 52 in fourth and Lenox took fifth with 51. Creston, Southeast Warren and East Union were also on hand.
Wayne’s Reese Brown, Emily Jones and Cortney Knutson all won individual events in taking the 100 (13.36), discus (112-11) and 400 hurdles (1:11.47), respectively. Sterling Berndt, Devyn Davis, Brown and Jocelyn Marquis ran to a sprint medley (1:56.09) win, and Morgan Knutson, Morgan Goretska, Cortney Knutson and Marquis won the shuttle hurdle (1:10.66).
Central Decatur’s River Hamaker was the winner in the high jump (5-03.00), and Harrisen Bevan, Abigail Leahy, Jamie Oesch and Aniston Jones ran to a 4x800 (11:25.52) championship.
Mount Ayr won the 4x200 (1:50.20) with Addy Reynolds, Kaylie Shields, Jaxy Knight and Payten Lambert, and Sadie Cox of Lenox took the 200 (27.28) and 400 (1:02.88).
Brianna Fields of Creston won the shot put (34-10.50), and Southeast Warren’s Karleigh Harvey took the 800 (2:39.19). East Union’s Hayden Waigand, Audrey Young, Kaitlyn Mitchell and Elizabeth Hardy were winners in the distance medley (4:47.16).
View the complete results from the meet below.
Boyer Valley Meet
IKM-Manning had 186 points and won the Boyer Valley Meet on Monday. Boyer Valley added 108 in third, and West Harrison scored 36 in fourth.
The Wolves picked up individual wins on the night from Sofia Fernandez in the 200 (28.70), Morgan Hanson in the 3000 (13:37.17), Jessica Christensen in the high jump (4-06.00) and Amber Halbur in the long jump (14-06.00). They also won the 4x200 (1:56.41) and shuttle hurdle relays (1:16.54). Halbur, Madelyn Snyder, Abbagail Neilheisel and Fernandez were on the 4x2 while Neilheisel, Halbur, Emmie Ring and Snyder ran for the SHR.
Boyer Valley’s Anna Seuntjens was a winner in the 100 hurdles (17.41) while teammates Lauren Malone and Mariah Falkena took the 400 hurdles (1:11.41) and the 1500 (5:59.60), respectively. The Bulldogs also won the distance medley (5:02.79) with Seuntjens, Malone, Jess O’Day and Falkena and the 4x800 (10:51.07) with Falkena, O’Day, Clara Gotham and Malone.
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Martensdale-St. Marys Invitational
Martensdale-St. Marys took sixth with 66 points at their home meet on Monday.
The Blue Devils won two events, picking up victories in the 4x800 (11:13.36) and 4x400 (4:22.21). View the complete results from the meet below.
East Sac County Relays
Ar-We-Va and Glidden-Ralston both had wins on Monday at the East Sac County Relays.
Tiela Janssen won the 400 hurdles (1:11.44) for the Wildcats while Ar-We-Va’s Jamie Hausman, Amber Ragaller, Elizabeth Brunner and Maggie Ragaller ran together to win the shuttle hurdle (1:11.90).
View complete results from the meet below.
Demon Relays (at Lamoni)
Mormon Trail had 104 points to win the Demon Relays in Lamoni on Monday. Seymour finished with 91 in second while Murray had 89 in third, Moravia took fourth with 87 and Lamoni rounded out the top five with 86 in fifth. Melcher-Dallas, Diagonal and Orient-Macksburg were the next area finishers.
The Shanks family helped Mormon Trail to the win with Annika Shanks taking the 800 (2:51.84) and the 400 hurdles (1:14.64) and Mia Shanks nabbing the 1500 (6:05.48). Annika and Mia also teamed up with Ella Hysell and Gabrielle Bellon to win the 4x800 (12:13.81). Mia, Sydney Forkner and Gabrielle and GraceAnn Bellon were on the winning distance medley (5:15.44).
Seymour’s Gracie Peck was the lone winner for the Warriors in taking the long jump (15-01.75).
Murray’s Leksi Gannon added wins in the 100 (13.12), 200 (27.57) and 400 (1:06.21). Gannon led off the winning 4x100 (55.56) in joining Lexie Penick, Teryn Shields and Jayda Chew. The latter three were also on the winning 4x200 (2:00.57) with Morgan Keller.
Moravia’s Layla Ewing picked up an individual win in the 100 hurdles (17.49) and then led off the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:23.6) with Finley Spencer, Kaylen Robinson and Lauren Long.
Lamoni’s Malori Leonard won the discus (90-06.25), and Taylor Henson was the champion in the high jump (4-10). Emaleigh Pierschbacher, Kelly Lloyd, Henson and Heiatua Paredes were winners in the 4x400 (4:33.21), and Pierschbacher, Meredith Howell, Hailey Burton and Lloyd won the sprint medley (2:10.81).
Gabby Overgaard of Melcher-Dallas nabbed the shot put (34-06.25), and Bridget Bracy of Orient-Macksburg won the 3000 (14:28.37).
View complete results from the meet below.