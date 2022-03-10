(Ames) -- Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault claimed a pair of championships while KMAland claimed seven other golds at the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Indoor State Meet on Thursday.
DeVault won the 1A 400 meter dash and the 60 meter hurdles while teammate Madison Fry also picked up a championship in the 1A long jump. Other 1A championships came from Nicole Sherer of Woodbine in the 800 meter run and from Logan-Magnolia’s 4x800 meter relay squad.
In Class 2A, Kenzie Schon of Kuemper Catholic was a champion in the shot put, and Sioux City West’s Holly Duax won the 4A 60 meter dash and the long jump. Kaia Downs of Sioux City East was also the 4A winner in the 1500 meter run.
Find the complete results linked here or KMAland top 8 finishers below at the girls state meet.
1A: Girls 60 Meter Dash
4. Veronica Andrusyhyn, Riverside (8.23)
2A: Girls 60 Meter Dash
8. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood (8.53)
3A: Girls 60 Meter Dash
8. Callee Pellett, Atlantic (9.60)
4A: Girls 60 Meter Dash
1. Holly Duax, Sioux City West (7.67)
7. Elliana Harris, Sioux City East (8.24)
1A: Girls 60 Meter Hurdles
1. Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (10.03)
2. Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside (10.04)
3. Madison Fry, Nodaway Valley (10.04)
2A: Girls 60 Meter Hurdles
2. Clara Teigland, Treynor (9.83)
8. Hailey Martin, Underwood (10.45)
1A: Girls 400 Meter Dash
1. Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (1:00.15)
4. Sadie Cox, Lenox (1:03.44)
7. Nicole Sherer, Woodbine (1:06.18)
3A: Girls 400 Meter Dash
8. Chloe Mullenix, Atlantic (1:06.03)
1A: Girls 800 Meter Run
1. Nicole Sherer, Woodbine (2:36)
2A: Girls 800 Meter Run
4. Allie Witt, Underwood (2:35.09)
3A: Girls 800 Meter Run
3. Ava Rush, Atlantic (2:28.37)
1A: Girls 1500 Meter Run
3. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (5:15.17)
4. Addison Murdock, Woodbine (5:23.80)
4A: Girls 1500 Meter Run
1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East (4:50.64)
1A: Girls 800 Medley Relay
4. Nodaway Valley — Grace Britten, Emma Lundy, Annika Nelson, Abby Engles (1:59.44)
6. Riverside — Ayla Richardson, Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson (2:00.75)
2A: Girls 800 Medley Relay
4. Treynor — Ava Kennedy, Keelea Navara, Josie Lewis, Rachel Kinsella (2:02.22)
8. Underwood — Tayler Krueger, Tieler Hull, Cloe Clawson, Claire Crilly (2:06.05)
1A: Girls 3000 Meter Run
2. Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (11:25.89)
3. Addison Murdock, Woodbine (11:36.54)
6. Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia (12:29.73)
2A: Girls 3000 Meter Run
8. Kasey Lang, Treynor (13:02.52)
1A: Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
2. Riverside — Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon, Lydia Erickson (52.72)
4. Nodaway Valley — Annika Nelson, Abby Engles, Emma Lundy, Madison Fry (53.73)
2A: Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
5. Underwood — Jordyn Reimer, Chloe Clawson, Tayler Krueger, Tieler Hull (54.22)
4A: Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
7. Sioux City West — Kellesse Heard, Holly Duax, Bella Leon, Lily Juhnke (51.89)
1A: Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
3. Riverside — Izzy Bluml, Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Lydia Erickson (4:30.46)
1A: Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Logan-Magnolia — Courtney Sporrer, Madison Sporrer, Mya Moss, Haedyn Hall (10:33.74)
3. Riverside — Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Becca Cody (10:49.20)
2A: Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
8. Treynor — Alyssa Kulesa, Kasey Lang, Carissa Spanier, Ryleigh Thomas (11:43.74)
1A: Girls High Jump
2. Cadence Douglas, Lenox (4-11.00)
7. Elly Henderson, Riverside (4-08.00)
8. Bailey Carstens, Nodaway Valley (4-04.00)
2A: Girls High Jump
6. Clara Teigland, Treynor (5-00.00)
1A: Girls Long Jump
1. Madison Fry, Nodaway Valley (15-09.00)
2. Sadie Cox, Lenox (15-01.50)
7. Becca Cody, Riverside (13-04.25)
2A: Girls Long Jump
3. Liz Carbaugh, Red Oak (15-06.75)
4. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood (15-04.25)
4A: Girls Long Jump
1. Holly Duax, Sioux City West (17-08.00)
2A: Girls Shot Put
1. Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic (38-10.25)
4. Ellie Sibbel, Kuemper Catholic (34-09.75)
3A: Girls Shot Put
2. Abbi Richter, Atlantic (30-06.00)