(Seward) -- The Ashland-Greenwood girls had five top eight finishes at the Bulldog Challenge in Seward on Thursday.
Presley Harms nabbed two sixth-place finishes for the Bluejays in the 200 meter dash (28.76) and the triple jump (30-05.50). The 4x800 meter relay team of Mira Comstock, Jaycee Fangmeyer, Miya Carson and Jenna Grell ran an 11:29.86 to finish fourth.
The other top eight finishers for the Bluejays at Concordia:
7. Joslyn Sargent, Ashland-Greenwood — 200 meter dash (28.92)
8. Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood — 60 meter hurdles (10.93)
View the complete results from the meet linked here.
Pekin Indoor at Central College
Note: KMA Sports is searching for results from the Pekin Indoor at Central College.