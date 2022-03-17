Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays

(Seward) -- The Ashland-Greenwood girls had five top eight finishes at the Bulldog Challenge in Seward on Thursday.

Presley Harms nabbed two sixth-place finishes for the Bluejays in the 200 meter dash (28.76) and the triple jump (30-05.50). The 4x800 meter relay team of Mira Comstock, Jaycee Fangmeyer, Miya Carson and Jenna Grell ran an 11:29.86 to finish fourth.

The other top eight finishers for the Bluejays at Concordia:

7. Joslyn Sargent, Ashland-Greenwood — 200 meter dash (28.92)

8. Jadah Laughlin, Ashland-Greenwood — 60 meter hurdles (10.93)

View the complete results from the meet linked here

